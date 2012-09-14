PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Greaves Corporation Announces the Appointment of P & C Sales as Manufacturer’s Sales Representative and Stocking Representative for Oklahoma P & C Sales serves the state of Oklahoma with Greaves electrical connectors for the construction and maintenance markets by supplying Greaves electrical products to electrical distributors in Oklahoma. With extensive warehousing facilities and sales staff, P & C is well equipped to serve electrical... - May 17, 2017 - Greaves Corp

Amphenol Expands Same-Day Availability of 100-Gigabit Ethernet (100GbE) QSFP28 Direct Attach Copper Cable Assemblies via its Cables on Demand division. Amphenol Cables on Demand (www.CablesOnDemand.com), an online subsidiary of interconnect-industry leader, Amphenol Corporation, proudly announces the expansion of its newest series of in-stock no lead-time 100G QSFP28 Passive Copper Cable Assemblies; supporting blazing-fast data throughput up to 28.05... - March 29, 2017 - Amphenol Cables on Demand

Greaves Corp Appoints Stocking Representative in Oklahoma Greaves Corp has appointed P & C Sales as manufacturer’s representative to serve electrical distributors in the Oklahoma territory. P & C Sales is headquartered at 8180 Bourbon St in Oklahoma City, and can be reached at 405-789-3014 or fax 405-789-6374. P & C maintains a significant... - December 23, 2016 - Greaves Corp

Greaves Corp. Announces Stocking Locations Greaves Corporation, a major supplier of electrical connectors for the construction, maintenance and utility markets, announces multiple stocking locations to serve several major metropolitan and state areas in the U.S. and Canada. These stocking locations offer convenient local availability of many... - August 04, 2016 - Greaves Corp

Greaves Corp. Has Relocated to a New Location Greaves Corporation, a major supplier of electrical connectors for construction, maintenance and utility markets, has relocated all manufacturing, inventory, and sales operations. After operating in Clinton, CT since 2008, Greaves has moved to Centerbrook, CT and joined in the facility of the parent... - July 22, 2016 - Greaves Corp

Greaves Corp. Announce a Website Repurpose and Redesign Greaves Corporation, a major supplier of electrical connectors for construction, maintenance and utility markets, announces a website repurpose and redesign. More and more, the Greaves website is used by contractors in the field using mobile devices. So the website has been changed to make it mobile-friendly. The... - July 13, 2016 - Greaves Corp

Pasternack Introduces Their PE15A5025 GaN Power Amplifier Operating in the Popular 2 to 6 GHz Band New 50 Watt GaN Power Amplifier with 47 dBm Psat and 50 dB Small Signal Gain Available from Pasternack - May 13, 2016 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Unveils New Portfolio of Waveguide Twists Operating from 18 to 110 GHz Across Seven Bands Waveguide Twists Available in 45 and 90 Degree Configurations In-Stock from Pasternack - May 13, 2016 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Announces a New and Improved Version of The Cable Creator™ Now You Can Design, Customize and Purchase Your Own Special Cable Configurations at Pasternack.com. - February 20, 2016 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Introduces a New Rackmount Variable Gain RF Amplifier with Performance from 100 MHz to 18 GHz Digitally Controlled Variable Gain Amplifier Offers Accurate Attenuation Levels Over the Entire Frequency Band - January 22, 2016 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Waveguide Frequency Mixers Operate Across Full Ka, Q, U, V, E & W Millimeter Wave Bands Waveguide Mixers Boast Impressive Conversion Loss Performance in Rugged Compact Packages from Pasternack - November 27, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

New 8-Bit Digital Phase Shifters from Pasternack Offer 360 Degrees of Highly Accurate Variable Phase Shift Pasternack Releases Programmable Analog Phase Shifters Using TTL Logic Interface. - November 15, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Unveils New VNA Test Cables That Mitigate Phase Change Over 75,000 Flexure Cycles 18, 26.5 and 40 GHz Ruggedized Amplitude and Phase Stable VNA Test Cables In-Stock at Pasternack - November 06, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Expands Portfolio of In-Stock and Ready to Ship GaN Power Amplifiers Diverse Offering of GaN Power Amplifiers Boast High Power & High Gain over Wide Bands Up to 7.5 GHz - September 11, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Rhythm Corner Alaknanda Introduces High-Performing Speakers Rhythm Corner Alaknanda (RCA) group recently announced the addition of new products – UltraProlink multimedia and bluetooth speakers- to their exquisite range of lifestyle & electronic products. - September 11, 2015 - Ultra Shop

SV Just Released Their Rapid Response Cable Assemblies Application Note SV Microwave just released their new New Rapid Response Cable Assemblies Application Note. These cable assemblies are built-to-order and ship within 5 business days. Using the best interactive RF cable builder application in the market, customers can build cable assemblies designed for their specific... - August 23, 2015 - SV Microwave

SV Microwave Released Their New VITA 67 Application Note SV Microwave’s latest high density, high performance VITA 67 Application Note is available on their website. Their floating SMPM coaxial contacts ensure excellent RF performance in any mating condition. These parts are also designed for side-by-side implementation with VITA 46 hardware and can be cabled to Ø.086 and smaller coaxial cable types. - July 16, 2015 - SV Microwave

SV Microwave Just Released Their New SMP, SMPM & SMPS Application Note These high density, high frequency connectors increase electrical performance while reducing mass. - June 28, 2015 - SV Microwave

SV Microwave's Ready to Ship Customizable Cable Assemblies Will be Available July 1st SV is currently designing a new interactive Rapid Response Cable Assembly application for their website. The new program allows you to build a custom RF cable assembly from a variety of standard connector series and three cable types. - June 14, 2015 - SV Microwave

Pasternack Announces New Log Video Amplifiers with Broadband Performance Up to 18 GHz Successive Detection Log Video Amplifiers and Detector Log Video Amplifiers Unveiled by Pasternack. - May 22, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

SV Microwave Released Their New FleXtra Application Note SV Microwave released their FleXtra Application Note with new Lab Test Cables. - May 10, 2015 - SV Microwave

Portable Bench Top RF Amplifiers Introduced by Pasternack Pasternack Unveils New Lines of Ultra-Broadband Portable Amplifiers Able to Withstand Harsh Environments. - April 09, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

SV Microwave Released Their Updated FeatherMate Application Note SV Microwave released a new Application Note for their FeatherMate RF interconnect cabled product line that combines a high density (.085” center-to-center spacing [2.16mm pitch]) 40 GHz multiport concept with a zero disengagement mating mechanism force that eliminates damage to PCB solder joints. - March 12, 2015 - SV Microwave

Pasternack Unveils New Lines of Ultra-Miniature Cable Assemblies with Performance Up to 6 GHz Flexible Cable Jumpers Using Micro-Coax Snap-On Connectors Now Available from Pasternack - February 26, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

SV Microwave Released Their Collective New Product Catalog SV Microwave released their latest Product Catalog which combined all of their most popular series (BMA, Coaxial Contacts, SMA, SMP, SMPM, SMPS, TNC and Type N) into one catalog. The latest version consists of every distribution part number available. The new catalog does not represent all of their offerings,... - February 25, 2015 - SV Microwave

Pasternack Releases New Ultra-Broadband and Millimeter Wave Low Noise Amplifiers Broadband Low Noise Amplifiers Ranging from 30 MHz to 40 GHz Introduced by Pasternack. - February 19, 2015 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

SV Released Their New Ultimate User Friendly Website SV Microwave launched their new ultimate user-friendly website which includes a redesigned Product Search function that simplifies product selection by allowing users to drill down to their selection from predefined categories. - January 23, 2015 - SV Microwave

Pasternack Introduces New RF Combiners Operating Up to 6 GHz 2-Way and 4-Way Broadband Power Combiners Announced by Pasternack - December 21, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Introduces New Lines of Digitally Programmable Attenuators Brand New 5-10 Bit PIN Diode Digital Step Attenuators Up to 40 GHz Now Available from Pasternack - November 16, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Debuts New Line of High Power Linear RF Amplifiers Brand New Coaxial GaAs MMIC-based High Power Amplifiers Released by Pasternack. - October 17, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

SV Microwave's Released Their Newest Solderless High Speed Eval Board Connectors SV Microwave's released their newest solderless high speed eval board connectors. These compression mount connectors are solderless which allows for quick and easy assembly. - October 09, 2014 - SV Microwave

Supplier Excellence Award Issued to Pasternack by Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems Pasternack Receives 4-Star Honors from Raytheon’s Supplier Excellence Program - October 02, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

SV Microwave Released a New Catalog for Their Millimeter Wave Connector Series SV Microwave released a new Catalog for their Millimeter Wave connector series. SV Microwave's high frequency millimeter wave product line has the precision, quality and performance needed for the millimeter wave spectrum through 67 GHz. Products include 2.92 mm, 2.4 mm and 1.85 mm and are available... - September 28, 2014 - SV Microwave

SV Microwave Will be at Tektronix OctoberBest-Booth L107 SV Microwave is exhibiting at the NW Electronics Design and Manufacturing Expo / OctoberBest on Wednesday, October 1st, 2014 at the Tektronix Conference Center, Building #38. Visit Booth L107 to learn about their new product lines. - September 26, 2014 - SV Microwave

Pasternack Publishes New RF Calculators and Conversion Tools to Pasternack.com New RF Calculators from Pasternack Provide Engineers with Solutions to Real-World Industry Challenges - September 14, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

SV Microwave Just Released Their VITA 67 Product Line, the RF (DC to 26.5GHz) Addition to the VPX Platform SV's floating SMPM coaxial contacts ensure excellent RF performance in any mating condition. These parts are also designed for side-by-side implementation with VITA 46 hardware and can be cabled to Ø.086 and smaller coaxial cable types. COTS options for VITA 67.1 & 67.2 and custom configurations for VITA 67.3 are available. - September 08, 2014 - SV Microwave

Pasternack Releases New High Isolation RF Switches New PIN Diode Switches Up to 12 GHz with Isolation as High as 90 dB Unveiled by Pasternack - August 29, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Finally Smaller is Better! Check Out SV Microwave's New SMPS Connector Line SV's new SMPS connnector series is the next generation in miniature connectors. Being 45% smaller than the SMP and 30% smaller then the SMPM, the SMPS is ideal for dense packaging in multiport applications. The SMPS also has a low interface height making it an excellent choice for board to board applications using a bullet design. From the original SMP to the smaller SMPM and now the SMPS, SV Microwave has your effortless connection of push-on connectors. - August 24, 2014 - SV Microwave

SV Microwave Hired New Western Regional Sales Manager SV Microwave is pleased to announce the addition of Javier Merino as Western Regional Sales Manager. - August 18, 2014 - SV Microwave

High Frequency Connectivity with a Twist. Check Out SV Microwave's Latest Application Note Featuring the Quarterback Connector Line SV Microwave has released a new Application Note for their latest line of connectors called the QuarterBack series. The line utilizes a quarter turn bayonet style coupling nut with a locking feature for standard SMP/SMPM interfaces. The QuarterBack connectors are ideal for high vibration and test applications... - August 10, 2014 - SV Microwave

Looking for Zero Disengagement Forces in Your RF Connector? Check Out SV Microwave's New FeatherMate Connector Line SV Microwave just released the new FeatherMate connector product line. This new RF interconnect system combines a high density (.100” center-to-center spacing) 40+ GHz multiport concept with a zero disengagement force mating mechanism. Direct connection to board trace, solder-free board mounts... - August 02, 2014 - SV Microwave

Pasternack Introduces New Series of Low PIM Cable Jumpers Pasternack Enterprises, Inc., an industry leading manufacturer and supplier of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, introduces an all new series of low PIM cable jumpers with formable coax. These new assemblies are designed for low passive intermodulation (PIM) applications including use in black... - July 23, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Announces New 2 Watt, 40 GHz Attenuators Ultra-Broadband Millimeter Wave 40 GHz Attenuators with 2.92mm Connectors Available at Pasternack - June 20, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Introduces All New Line of X Band Amplifiers X Band High Gain Power Amplifiers with High Linearity Performance from Pasternack - June 11, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Releases New Family of Millimeter Wave Antennas WR-15 Waveguide Antennas Operating from 50 GHz to 70 GHz New from Pasternack Enterprises - June 07, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

High Gain Amplifiers for Commercial and Military Radar Released by Pasternack Pasternack Adds Line of L and S Band High Gain Amplifiers Covering 1.2 - 1.4 GHz and 3.1 – 3.5 GHz - June 07, 2014 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

HALO Electronics Announces New Production Facility HALO Announces New Production Facility in the Guangxi Region of China to Reduce Leadtimes and Increase Manufacturing Capacity. - December 11, 2013 - HALO Electronics

Pasternack Releases New Line of Low Loss Test Cables Phase Stable Test Cables Rated to 18 GHz Introduced by Pasternack Enterprises. - September 27, 2013 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Pasternack Introduces 60 GHz Waveguide Modules and Development System 60 GHz Waveguide Transmitter/Receiver Modules and Development System; New from Pasternack Enterprises - September 25, 2013 - Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.