Introducing the Latest Addition to the Datatoys Family of Airborne Video Recorders, BlackHawk HD™ Bad Wolf Technologies llc is proud to introduce the new Milspec BlackHawk HD™ solid state airborne high definition video recorder. The BlackHawk HD™ is built to military standards and is qualified to MIL-STD-461F & MIL-STD-810G. Record Video & Audio in full 1080p 30/60 HD high definition... - December 03, 2015 - Datatoys

Introducing the Latest Addition to the Datatoys Family of Airborne Video Recorders for the Flight Tour Industry Bad Wolf Technologies llc is proud to introduce the new AirKnight HD4Sa™ solid state airborne high definition video recorder. - October 08, 2015 - Datatoys

Datatoys Introduces the New AirKnight HD4Sa Airborne Video Recorder Datatoys continues to add new and innovative products to its AirKnight Recorder product line. - August 07, 2015 - Datatoys

VITEC to Showcase Optibase Multi-Screen Video Technologies at Streaming Media West 2012 VITEC will showcase its portfolio of Optibase encoding, decoding, and transcoding solutions at Streaming Media West 2012 in Los Angeles, CA from October 30-31, which includes the MGTS-Prism IP Transcoder blade for multi-screen video delivery and the newest ultra-small encoding platform, the MGW Nano. - October 23, 2012 - VITEC

VITEC to Showcase Optibase FMV/ IPTV Solutions at Largest National Guard Show - NGAUS 2012 VITEC to show the new Optibase MGW Nano encoder, MGW Micro Premium encoder, and EZ TV video management system. - August 24, 2012 - VITEC

VITEC Enhances Its Family of Professional-Grade Optibase Portable IPTV Appliances with New Compact IP Encoding and Decoding Platforms The high-performance MGW Nano is a rugged, professional-grade HD H.264 encoding and streaming appliance featuring low-latency encoding and real-time ISR metadata support. The MGW Micro Premium Decoder is a professional IP Decoder with wide range of output interfaces including HD-SDI, HDMI and Composite video, packaged as a portable, fan-less appliance optimized for mobile application. - August 23, 2012 - VITEC

VITEC Wins Editor’s Choice Award for the Optibase Ocaster IPTV Reflector from Military Embedded Systems Magazine The Optibase Ocaster IPTV Reflector is a military-grade IPTV Full motion video multicast and unicast HD/SD stream reflector/recaster. The Optibase Ocaster™ reflection system efficiently bridges enterprise LANs by converting multicast video traffic to unicast as well as unicast stream back to multicast for network-efficient transmission of IP streams with CoT and KLV metadata. - June 05, 2012 - VITEC

VITEC Provides 50 Channels of HD Video to a New BRAC Site with Over 6500 Users VITEC’s Optibase Video Encoding Platform is used to capture Conference Center briefings and a range of news and information channels for real-time and on-demand viewing over the campus network to over 6500 users. - March 15, 2012 - VITEC

VITEC Introduces Tactical 3G/4GVideo Streaming to Mobile Devices for Its Military FMV Solution Full Motion Video Mobile Streaming (FMVMS) technology enables government and military entities to deliver real-time IPTV and FMV content to mobile devices for enhanced situational awareness in the field. - January 26, 2012 - VITEC

World Media Group Manufactures GRAMMY Nominated Packaging World Media Group, Inc., a global leader in the production of optical discs and promotional products, announces its role in the manufacturing of Reckless Kelly's album 'Good Luck & True Love.' The album has received a nomination in the Best Recording Package Category for the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards,... - December 21, 2011 - World Media Group

Anne Bailey Promoted to Director of Sales and Marketing at Schuster Electronics, Inc. Electronic components distributor, Schuster Electronics, Inc. is proud to announce the promotion of Anne Bailey to Director of Sales and Marketing. Anne has been with Schuster Electronics since 2006 and previously held the title of Cleveland Branch Manager. “I am excited to announce Anne’s... - December 12, 2011 - Schuster Electronics

Schuster Electronics Expands E-Switch Stocking Package Electronic components distributor Schuster Electronics, Inc. announces the expansion of the stocking product offering from E-Switch, Inc. Many E-Switch illuminated and non-illuminated pushbutton, rocker switches, and tact switch options are now available from stock. Added are the high-demand standard... - October 20, 2011 - Schuster Electronics

New Cyberian and Visual Creative Graphics Innovation Are to Form Alliance on 3D Lenticular Printing Lenticular printing is a way to present 3D effects on 2D media. - December 08, 2010 - New Cyberian Systems, Inc.

Germanium Products at Much Lower Prices from Lattice Materials Lattice Materials has strived for over 20 years to provide highly competitive pricing on its products. Now, due to process and supply chain improvements, the company has been able to reduce Germanium blank prices substantially. - May 12, 2010 - Lattice Materials

New Cyberian to Offer Short-Run CD Replication To duplicate or to replicate: That’s the question. - May 22, 2009 - New Cyberian Systems, Inc.

New President Appointed for Schuster Electronics Schuster Electronics, Inc., an electronic components distributor headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, has appointed Mike Fine as the new president, effective immediately. Ted Ludeke, owner and former president, will move to an advisory position as chairman. He was pleased to announce the appointment of... - February 01, 2009 - Schuster Electronics

Single-Axis Motion Controller for Linear Servo Amplifiers New motion controller from Varedan Technologies offers space savings for high-performance servo systems. - January 16, 2009 - Varedan Technologies

New Cyberian to Offer Lenticular Printing for Disc Packaging Lenticular printing is a way to present special visual effects such as 3D, morph, flip, zoom, and animation on flat surface. Traditionally only by Hollywood productions could afford to use lenticular printing on their DVD packaging. New Cyberian has devised more affordable approaches and easy to work with workflow for low-budget and low-volume small productions. - November 15, 2008 - New Cyberian Systems, Inc.