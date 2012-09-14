PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Danby Appliances Announces Joint Venture with BloomBoss for Next-Generation Home Grow Box Danby Appliances, one of world’s largest consumer appliance manufacturers announced a strategic joint venture with BloomBoss®, a leading manufacturer of high-efficiency, high-performance LED grow lights and related equipment for growing cannabis indoors. By fusing BloomBoss's cannabis and... - August 05, 2017 - Danby

Silhouette Unveils First Solid State Wine Display – And It’s Stunning Silhouette, a specialty wine and beverage storage distributor, today unveils the Renoir – the brand’s first thermoelectric-cooling wine display made in North America. Named after the late French painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir, the wine display’s picturesque front features a giant, seamless,... - June 30, 2017 - Danby

Danby Products Announces Warehouse & Distribution Center in Saraland, Alabama Danby Products, a manufacturer of appliances announced it will open a southern distribution warehouse in Saraland, Ala., to serve customers located across the Southeastern U.S. in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina and parts of Texas. The operations... - March 25, 2016 - Danby Products

Refrigerator Repair West Palm Beach Launches New Website: westpalmbeachrefrigeratorrepair.com/Blogs Refrigerator Repair Specialist will launch a website devoted to increasing consumers knowledge about appliance and refrigerator repairs. Refrigerator Repair Specialist at http://westpalmbeachrefrigeratorrepair.com/blogs customers can expect to read about the best efficient appliances to buy, appliance... - June 15, 2013 - Refrigerator Repair Specialist

Bored of the Board - Russell Hobbs Release EasyFill Iron We are a nation of irritated ironers. New research out today reveals one in five of us have either bribed someone or feigned injury to get out of the nation’s most dreaded chore, with 60 per cent admitting to ruining clothes because they are so angry about having to get the board out. - March 08, 2010 - Russell Hobbs

TheDBStore.com Partners with DRAFT Magazine to Offer Exclusive Savings Premium home bar supplies at reduced savings satisfies Draft Magazine subscribers - August 12, 2009 - TheDBStore.com

TheDBStore.com Marks the Launch of Its Website Offering Premium Home Bar Supplies Quality customer care, competitive pricing and premium home bar supplies allow TheDBStore.com to exceed expectations for both beer and wine novices and avid enthusiasts alike - July 28, 2009 - TheDBStore.com

BeeCool Introduces a New Range of Sanyo Commercial Microwave Ovens to Its Catering Equipment Supplies BeeCool announces the launch of a new range of Sanyo Professional Microwaves in their commercial catering equipment product line. BeeCool provides the biggest range of Sanyo heavy duty microwaves online in the UK. - July 23, 2009 - BeeCool

BeeCool Adds a New Range of Multidecks to Its Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Supplies BeeCool announces the launch of a new range of Multideck in their commercial refrigeration equipment product line. They have the biggest range of Multidecks online in the UK - currently over 270 products. - June 03, 2009 - BeeCool

Free Kegerator to be Given Away by Austin-Based Company Kegerators.com Kegerators.com Provides Kegerator Grand Prize in the Saint Arnold Austin Scavenger Hunt Pub Crawl. - February 19, 2009 - Kegerators.com

Military Technologies on Service of Wine Cellaring Being thousands of miles away from their wine collection homeowners can now be alerted if the temperature of their wine storage has changed and might be damaging for their whole collection. The new Vinotemp Walk-In Wine Vault is able to monitor the environment and call the owner’s cell phone if the temperature is out of range. - March 06, 2007 - Vinotemp International

Advanced Wine Protection Helps to Protect the Environment Vinotemp International, the domestic producer of wine cooling units, has announced the immediate availability of the VT-12 and VT-28, which are not only going to increase the level of fine wine protection but also involve consumers in protecting our environment while enjoying their wine. This all... - February 03, 2007 - Vinotemp International