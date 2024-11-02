Recent Headlines
EcoSolarCool Launches New 17 cu ft Stainless Steel Solar Refrigerator
EcoSolarCool launches a new solar fridge to add to its catalogue of solar freezers, portable RV refrigerators and solar power equipment. This energy-efficient solar refrigerator offers ample storage in both compartments and is ideal for tiny homes, off-grid living, RVs, solar powered homes, farms and businesses. - November 02, 2024 - EcoSolarCool
Integrity Home Supply Celebrates Grand Opening of New Home Improvement Store in Philadelphia
Bring Integrity to Your Home. Integrity Home Supply Grand Opening. The new Integrity Home Supply location features a vast showroom highlighting top-notch brands such as Craft Cabinetry, Fabuwood Cabinets, 21st Century Cabinetry, MSI Countertops and Tile, Pasgo Shower Doors, Durato Flooring and Durawood, Elegant Lighting, and Fotile Range Hoods, Cooktops and Ovens. This extensive selection makes Integrity Home Supply a one-stop-shop for homeowners seeking to enhance their living spaces. - April 20, 2024 - Integrity Home Supply
Danby Appliances Announces Joint Venture with BloomBoss for Next-Generation Home Grow Box
Danby Appliances, one of world’s largest consumer appliance manufacturers announced a strategic joint venture with BloomBoss®, a leading manufacturer of high-efficiency, high-performance LED grow lights and related equipment for growing cannabis indoors. By fusing BloomBoss's cannabis... - August 05, 2017 - Danby
Silhouette Unveils First Solid State Wine Display – And It’s Stunning
Silhouette, a specialty wine and beverage storage distributor, today unveils the Renoir – the brand’s first thermoelectric-cooling wine display made in North America. Named after the late French painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir, the wine display’s picturesque front features a giant,... - June 30, 2017 - Danby
Danby Products Announces Warehouse & Distribution Center in Saraland, Alabama
Danby Products, a manufacturer of appliances announced it will open a southern distribution warehouse in Saraland, Ala., to serve customers located across the Southeastern U.S. in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina and parts of Texas. The... - March 25, 2016 - Danby Products
Refrigerator Repair West Palm Beach Launches New Website: westpalmbeachrefrigeratorrepair.com/Blogs
Refrigerator Repair Specialist will launch a website devoted to increasing consumers knowledge about appliance and refrigerator repairs. Refrigerator Repair Specialist at http://westpalmbeachrefrigeratorrepair.com/blogs customers can expect to read about the best efficient appliances to buy,... - June 15, 2013 - Refrigerator Repair Specialist
Bored of the Board - Russell Hobbs Release EasyFill Iron
We are a nation of irritated ironers. New research out today reveals one in five of us have either bribed someone or feigned injury to get out of the nation’s most dreaded chore, with 60 per cent admitting to ruining clothes because they are so angry about having to get the board out. - March 08, 2010 - Russell Hobbs
TheDBStore.com Partners with DRAFT Magazine to Offer Exclusive Savings
Premium home bar supplies at reduced savings satisfies Draft Magazine subscribers - August 12, 2009 - TheDBStore.com
TheDBStore.com Marks the Launch of Its Website Offering Premium Home Bar Supplies
Quality customer care, competitive pricing and premium home bar supplies allow TheDBStore.com to exceed expectations for both beer and wine novices and avid enthusiasts alike - July 28, 2009 - TheDBStore.com
BeeCool Introduces a New Range of Sanyo Commercial Microwave Ovens to Its Catering Equipment Supplies
BeeCool announces the launch of a new range of Sanyo Professional Microwaves in their commercial catering equipment product line. BeeCool provides the biggest range of Sanyo heavy duty microwaves online in the UK. - July 23, 2009 - BeeCool
BeeCool Adds a New Range of Multidecks to Its Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Supplies
BeeCool announces the launch of a new range of Multideck in their commercial refrigeration equipment product line. They have the biggest range of Multidecks online in the UK - currently over 270 products. - June 03, 2009 - BeeCool
Free Kegerator to be Given Away by Austin-Based Company Kegerators.com
Kegerators.com Provides Kegerator Grand Prize in the Saint Arnold Austin Scavenger Hunt Pub Crawl. - February 19, 2009 - Kegerators.com
Military Technologies on Service of Wine Cellaring
Being thousands of miles away from their wine collection homeowners can now be alerted if the temperature of their wine storage has changed and might be damaging for their whole collection. The new Vinotemp Walk-In Wine Vault is able to monitor the environment and call the owner’s cell phone if the temperature is out of range. - March 06, 2007 - Vinotemp International
Advanced Wine Protection Helps to Protect the Environment
Vinotemp International, the domestic producer of wine cooling units, has announced the immediate availability of the VT-12 and VT-28, which are not only going to increase the level of fine wine protection but also involve consumers in protecting our environment while enjoying their wine. This... - February 03, 2007 - Vinotemp International
Kegerators.net Launches Website Providing Quality Home Improvements For The Weekend Warrior
Web Site Aggregates Kegerators and Kegerator Accessories from Leading Manufacturers. - August 15, 2005 - Kegerators.com