Plastiflex Announces Compliance to California Prop 65 Requirements Plastiflex is proud to announce that as of April 11, 2018, all Plastiflex pool products manufactured in both its Statesville, NC and Tijuana, MX plants will be 100% free of chemicals deemed toxic under the California Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986 - Proposition 65/Prop 65. "As... - April 14, 2018 - Plastiflex

Successful Launch of the New Diamondback Retractable Hose by Plastiflex Plastiflex announces successful launch of the Diamondback Hose for in-the-wall hose storage systems in central vacuum. - April 08, 2018 - Plastiflex

Danby Appliances Announces Joint Venture with BloomBoss for Next-Generation Home Grow Box Danby Appliances, one of world’s largest consumer appliance manufacturers announced a strategic joint venture with BloomBoss®, a leading manufacturer of high-efficiency, high-performance LED grow lights and related equipment for growing cannabis indoors. By fusing BloomBoss's cannabis and... - August 05, 2017 - Danby

Silhouette Unveils First Solid State Wine Display – And It’s Stunning Silhouette, a specialty wine and beverage storage distributor, today unveils the Renoir – the brand’s first thermoelectric-cooling wine display made in North America. Named after the late French painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir, the wine display’s picturesque front features a giant, seamless,... - June 30, 2017 - Danby

Bidvest Laundry Group Offers Outsourced Laundry Services Helping hospitality players reduce environmental impact and cut costs - May 27, 2017 - Bidvest Laundry Group

Automatic Laundry and Purchase College Partner for Campus Laundry Services in Resident Halls Automatic Laundry Services Co., Inc. today announced it has signed a long-term agreement to provide state of the art student laundry services to the more than 2,700 resident students at Purchase College. Automatic Laundry’s offering of best-in-class laundry equipment, laundry monitoring technology... - April 13, 2016 - Automatic Laundry

Panasonic Unveils Light-Weight LCD displays 42” and 47” full HD models offer wide viewing angles and high brightness for digital signage applications. - October 13, 2010 - Panasonic Professional Projectors and Displays Europe

Panasonic Extends Entry Level LB Projector Range New smaller plug and play models aimed at broad range of corporate and education users - June 30, 2010 - Panasonic Professional Projectors and Displays Europe

Bored of the Board - Russell Hobbs Release EasyFill Iron We are a nation of irritated ironers. New research out today reveals one in five of us have either bribed someone or feigned injury to get out of the nation’s most dreaded chore, with 60 per cent admitting to ruining clothes because they are so angry about having to get the board out. - March 08, 2010 - Russell Hobbs