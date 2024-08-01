Recent Headlines
Local Entrepreneur of Prime Nova Partners LLC Launches Clean & Clear® Laundry Detergent with Premium Quality at very affordable Price for Eco-Friendly Home Solution.
Prime Nova Partners LLC unveils Clean & Clear® Laundry Detergent and Magic Paste® All-Purpose Cleaning Paste. Clean & Clear® delivers powerful, eco-friendly laundry care, while Magic Paste® offers versatile, effective cleaning for various surfaces. To celebrate, a special promotion offers a free fabric softener with the purchase of 5.15 Ltr Clean & Clear®. These new products highlight a commitment to quality and sustainability. - August 01, 2024 - Prime Nova Partners LLC
Sigma Electric Acquires Tooling Dynamics
Sigma Electric Manufacturing Corporation acquired Tooling Dynamics, US to further strengthen their product offerings & manufacturing capabilities in high precision metal processing. Tooling Dynamics has a plant at York, PA, US, which has excellent manufacturing capabilities and an outstanding lean performance including 99.8% OTD and very low rejection levels of 4100 ppm. - December 30, 2019 - Sigma Electric Manufacturing Corporation
Plastiflex Announces Compliance to California Prop 65 Requirements
Plastiflex is proud to announce that as of April 11, 2018, all Plastiflex pool products manufactured in both its Statesville, NC and Tijuana, MX plants will be 100% free of chemicals deemed toxic under the California Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986 - Proposition 65/Prop... - April 14, 2018 - Plastiflex
Successful Launch of the New Diamondback Retractable Hose by Plastiflex
Plastiflex announces successful launch of the Diamondback Hose for in-the-wall hose storage systems in central vacuum. - April 08, 2018 - Plastiflex
Danby Appliances Announces Joint Venture with BloomBoss for Next-Generation Home Grow Box
Danby Appliances, one of world’s largest consumer appliance manufacturers announced a strategic joint venture with BloomBoss®, a leading manufacturer of high-efficiency, high-performance LED grow lights and related equipment for growing cannabis indoors. By fusing BloomBoss's cannabis... - August 05, 2017 - Danby
Silhouette Unveils First Solid State Wine Display – And It’s Stunning
Silhouette, a specialty wine and beverage storage distributor, today unveils the Renoir – the brand’s first thermoelectric-cooling wine display made in North America. Named after the late French painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir, the wine display’s picturesque front features a giant,... - June 30, 2017 - Danby
Bidvest Laundry Group Offers Outsourced Laundry Services
Helping hospitality players reduce environmental impact and cut costs - May 27, 2017 - Bidvest Laundry Group
Automatic Laundry and Purchase College Partner for Campus Laundry Services in Resident Halls
Automatic Laundry Services Co., Inc. today announced it has signed a long-term agreement to provide state of the art student laundry services to the more than 2,700 resident students at Purchase College. Automatic Laundry’s offering of best-in-class laundry equipment, laundry monitoring... - April 13, 2016 - Automatic Laundry
Appointment of Chief Executive Officer Viren Joshi
Viren Joshi has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of M/s Sigma Electric by unanimous voting by its Board of Directors, effective June 18, 2012. With over 30 years experience leading global manufacturing and engineering companies based in India, Asia, the Middle East and Europe, Joshi... - August 09, 2012 - Sigma Electric Manufacturing Corporation
Panasonic Unveils Light-Weight LCD displays
42” and 47” full HD models offer wide viewing angles and high brightness for digital signage applications. - October 13, 2010 - Panasonic Professional Projectors and Displays Europe
Panasonic Extends Entry Level LB Projector Range
New smaller plug and play models aimed at broad range of corporate and education users - June 30, 2010 - Panasonic Professional Projectors and Displays Europe
Bored of the Board - Russell Hobbs Release EasyFill Iron
We are a nation of irritated ironers. New research out today reveals one in five of us have either bribed someone or feigned injury to get out of the nation’s most dreaded chore, with 60 per cent admitting to ruining clothes because they are so angry about having to get the board out. - March 08, 2010 - Russell Hobbs
Panasonic Launches 12 Series Plasma Range Incorporating Breakthrough NEO PDP Technology
Panasonic releases first models in its new 12-Series range aimed primarily at digital signage market - November 21, 2009 - Panasonic Professional Projectors and Displays Europe