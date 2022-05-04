Recent Headlines
CDM Electronics Now Offers High Performance Fiber Optic Interconnect Solutions
Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) and custom fiber optic MIL-Spec, multimode and single-mode fiber optic cable assembly solutions target the broadest spectrum of industrial, military, plus avionics applications. - May 04, 2022 - CDM Electronics
Times Microwave Systems’ New LMR Coaxial Cable Toolkit Now in Stock from CDM Electronics
The hard case tool kit provides all tools required to cut, prep and crimp LMR-195, LMR-200 and LMR-240 coaxial cable as well as install a wide assortment of Times Microwave’s connectors, including the LMR X-Series non-solder EZ connectors. The kit uniquely promotes installation efficiency in a broad range of remote/on-site telecommunications applications, including 5G telecom towers, WiFi and SCADA networks, FM/TV/HDTV broadcasting transmission, and RF test labs. - March 18, 2022 - CDM Electronics
Redpark Introduces First iPad Ethernet Adapters; Supports Gigabit Ethernet and Power Over Ethernet
Redpark ships first adapters that connect iPad to gigabit ethernet, that allow iPad & iPhone users to connect to ethernet while simultaneously charging the device. - September 06, 2017 - Redpark Development
Binder-USA Releases Adjustable M12 Receptacles
New receptacles with adjustable angular positions as part of the Series 713, 763, 715 and 766 automation product ranges. - November 05, 2011 - Binder-USA LP
Electric Cord Sets, Inc. Summer Clearance Sale
Electric Cord Sets, Inc. announces their Summer Clearance Sale. Visit www.elecordset.com and save up to 80% off retail prices. They offer a wide selection of Happy Trails RV extension cords, adaptors and surge protection devices. - July 06, 2011 - Electric Cord Sets, Inc.
Binder-USA Improves M12 Connectors with Hexagonal Locking Ring Nut
Binder-USA is pleased to announce the addition of a knurled and hex threaded locking ring nut to the M12 Series 763 and 766 overmolded connectors. - May 12, 2011 - Binder-USA LP
Binder-USA M8 Connectors Overmolded with Hexagonal Die-cast Thread
M8 Sensor Cordsets now have hexagonal die-cast locking nut. - February 26, 2011 - Binder-USA LP
Binder-USA Expands RD24 Connectors to Accept Larger Cables
Binder RD24 industrial connectors now accept cables with an OD of 8-12mm. - January 19, 2011 - Binder-USA LP
3DFS Announces a New Era of Clean Efficient Power
3DFS of Pittsboro, NC announced successful demonstration of its 3DFS Power Controller that is designed to deliver power that is more than 100X cleaner than electricity provided by the public grid, while delivering power savings on the order of 25 to 40%. - January 12, 2011 - 3DFS Power Solutions
NuTune Simplifies the Adoption of Silicon Tuners in TVs with Its NXP Based "Silicon Tuner in Can" Range
NuTune selected NXP Semiconductors to drive the adoption of Silicon Tuners used for Hybrid TV applications. NuTune will use Silicon Tuners from NXP Semiconductors in their next generation Silicon Tuner in CAN which is big on performance, small in size, and low in price. - November 04, 2010 - NuTune
Binder-USA M8 Panel-Mount Receptacles
Binder-USA M8 Series 718 and 768 connector line has expanded with new panel-mount receptacles. - July 29, 2010 - Binder-USA LP
M9 Cordsets Unshielded for Low-Cost
Unshielded Cost-Effective M9 Cordsets - May 12, 2010 - Binder-USA LP
Binder-USA 7/8” T-Splitter for Industrial Applications
Binder-USA has announced the release of a T-shaped splitter for the Series 870 7/8” connectors. The T-splitter is used to connect several devices for a power supply or a bus connection. Designed for DeviceNet applications, the 7/8” connectors are ideal for use in industrial automation... - March 24, 2010 - Binder-USA LP
Binder-USA Releases Torque Wrench to Aid Assembly of 7/8” Industrial Connectors
Binder-USA is pleased to announce the release of a new torque wrench for its 7/8” Series 820 connectors. The tool is designed to aid in connecting and disconnecting 7/8” field-attachable cable connectors with hex shaped locking nuts. The 7/8” connectors are ideally suited for... - March 22, 2010 - Binder-USA LP
Stainless Steel M12 Connectors with New Specifications
Binder-USA announces an upgraded version of its M12 stainless steel connectors. The upgrade includes larger cable outlets and increased environmental protection with high-grade seals. The newly upgraded connectors are ideally suited for applications in the food and beverage industry, chemical... - February 13, 2010 - Binder-USA LP
Protective Caps for Push-Pull Connectors
Binder-USA IP67-rated protective caps for Series 430, push-pull connectors. - January 13, 2010 - Binder-USA LP
Protective Caps for M8 Panel Connectors
Binder-USA has released protective caps for its Series 718, M8 panel connectors. The caps provide IP67-rated environmental protection for un-mated panel-mount sockets. The M8 connectors are used for sensors in the automation industry. Each protective cap attaches directly via a loop to the... - January 07, 2010 - Binder-USA LP
MPE-Garry Raises Power Density on Connectors
MPE-Garry, a sister company of Binder-USA, has released a PCB power connector with an increased power density. These connectors are ideal for board-to-board connection in the solar panel industry. Each connector is built on a 5.08 mm pitch and has a rated current of 16 Amps per contact. It has a... - December 02, 2009 - Binder-USA LP
Binder-USA Micro Push-Pull Connectors
Binder-USA is pleased to introduce the Series 420 micro push-pull connectors. These connectors are the newest addition to the Binder-USA sub-miniature product line. This style of connector is commonly used for small applications in the medical and commercial industries. The push-pull cable... - November 13, 2009 - Binder-USA LP
SensorTech Corporation Receives the 2009 InnoVision Small Enterprise Award
SensorTech Corporation has been awarded the 2009 InnoVision award in the Small Enterprise category. The Small Enterprise Award Recognizes a small business entity, defined as an organization with fewer than 50 full-time employees or less than $20 million in revenue, for the innovative application or development of a technology-based product, process or service. - November 06, 2009 - sensortech corporation
Binder-USA Network Cable Connectors Accept Larger Wire Sizes
Binder-USA has announced its newest addition of 7/8” cable connectors with 2.5mm terminal cross-section capacity to the Series 820 field-attachable connectors. The increase in terminal size now accepts wire sizes up to 14 AWG. With the larger terminal size the 7/8” connectors are well... - October 02, 2009 - Binder-USA LP
High Voltage Cable Test System from CAMI Research
CAMI Research introduces a high voltage module for its CableEye M3U cable test system that permits expanded testing for insulation resistance and dielectric breakdown. New HVX Module Tests to A620 Standards. - September 29, 2009 - CAMI Research Inc.
IP68 Pre-Wired M12 Male Panel Connectors
M12 panel connectors with M20 x 1.5 and PG 13.5 mounting threads. - September 04, 2009 - Binder-USA LP
M9 Metal Connector Shielded with Iris Spring
M9 robust metal connector shielded with an iris spring. - August 08, 2009 - Binder-USA LP
Binder-USA Offers M12 Panel-Mounted Receptacles with Plastic Housing
Binder-USA is pleased to announce new female panel-mounted receptacles with plastic housing as part of the M12 Series 713 automation product line. The plastic housing offers a cost effective alternative to expensive stainless steel housings commonly used in corrosive environments. The new... - July 19, 2009 - Binder-USA LP
7/8” Feed-Through Panel Connector
Binder-USA is pleased to announce the addition of a 7/8” threaded-locking feed-through connector to the Series 820 product line. The feed-through connector connects male and female cable connectors between the cabinet and industrial environments. The 7/8” connectors are commonly used... - June 24, 2009 - Binder-USA LP
RD24 7-Pin Overmolded Cable Assemblies
Binder-USA has expanded its line of RD24 Series 692 overmolded connectors with the addition of a 7-pin connector. The 7-pin RD24 connectors are commonly used for power supplies in the oil and gas industry and various commercial applications. The cordsets offer male or female, straight or right... - June 03, 2009 - Binder-USA LP
Overmolded Cable Assemblies with Snap-in Connectors
Binder-USA is pleased to announce the addition of overmolded cordsets to the Series 620 and Series 720 family of plastic snap-in connectors. The snap-in locking system allows quick connect and disconnect of the mated pair. Snap-in locking connectors are commonly used for commercial and light-duty... - May 01, 2009 - Binder-USA LP
PCB Mountable M12 Socket Connectors
Binder-USA’s newest addition to its M12 socket connectors is a shielded receptacle with PCB solder contacts. The integral shielding sheet can be fastened to the circuit board before the soldering process. The new male and female receptacles are available with 4, 5 or 8 gold-plated contacts... - March 25, 2009 - Binder-USA LP
M8 Connectors with Solder Contacts
Binder-USA has extended its M8 field-attachable connectors with an option of solder termination for both metal and plastic versions. The connectors now include a full plastic contact body design. These Series 768 M8 connectors are ideal for automation sensor applications. All M8 connectors are... - January 28, 2009 - Binder-USA LP
M16 Connectors with PG11 Cable Outlet
Binder-USA has expanded its line of M16 field-attachable DIN connectors with a larger cable outlet size. The Series 423 M16 connectors are now available with a PG11 cable outlet for cable diameters from 8 to 10 mm. In addition to the new and larger cable outlet, the Binder Series 423 line of... - December 17, 2008 - Binder-USA LP
M12 Socket Connectors with Profibus Cable
Binder-USA has released a M12 shielded panel-mounted male or female connector pre-assembled for Profibus and Ethernet users. The receptacle is attached to a shielded cable with a twisted pair of AWG 22 wires. The Profibus receptacles are available in front- or rear-mount design for mounting to... - November 09, 2008 - Binder-USA LP
Gastight M8 Panel-Mount Connectors
Binder-USA has expanded its M8 Series 718 product line with a gastight male potted panel-mounted receptacle. The new connector is designed for applications in a vacuum-sealed environment. The potted Series 718 connectors are tested for a maximum leak rate of 8x10^-8 millibar per second. The... - October 10, 2008 - Binder-USA LP
M8 Connectors with Biatec Quick Termination
Binder-USA is pleased to introduce its M8 field attachable connectors with Biatec quick termination technology. The Series 768 connectors with Biatec termination provide easy assembly in the field with only basic tools required. Biatec technology is a unique design allowing wires to be attached... - September 14, 2008 - Binder-USA LP
M12 Right-Angle Connectors with Iris Spring Shielding Technology
Binder-USA has expanded its M12 product line with shielded right-angle cable connectors using the advanced iris shielding spring feature. - August 08, 2008 - Binder-USA LP
Light-Guided Connector Assembly
CAMI Research introduces a new, patented computer-assisted technique for assembling circular connectors used in aerospace and other high-reliability applications. - August 05, 2008 - CAMI Research Inc.
Shieldable M8 Angled Connectors with Solder Termination
Binder-USA is pleased to announce the addition of a shielded M8 right-angle connector for industrial applications where space is limited. - July 17, 2008 - Binder-USA LP
M12 Connectors Accepts Smaller Cable
Binder-USA introduces an expansion of cable outlet sizes for the existing Series 713, M12 Connectors. - June 28, 2008 - Binder-USA LP
M8 Dual Patchcord
Binder-USA is pleased to announce the addition of a M8 to M8 dual patchcord to the Series 765 family. The new patchcord has one male and two female M8 connectors and is used to make the connection between a female and two male M8 connectors in an industrial network. The male M8 connector has four... - June 14, 2008 - Binder-USA LP
Cable Tester with Multi-Language Voice Control from CAMI Research
New software released for CAMI Research’s CableEye Cable and Wire Harness Tester permits production engineers to utilize synthetic speech and voice recognition for hands-free operation. Voice recognition permits the operator to issue commands to the tester without pushing buttons or keyboard keys. Synthetic speech may be employed during production to read pin numbers or provide assembly instructions. - May 15, 2008 - CAMI Research Inc.
M8 to M12 Connector Adapter
Binder-USA has announced the release of a M8 to M12 connector adapter as part of the company’s Series 765 automation connectors. The adapter allows the connection between M12 and M8 cordsets. The small IP67-rated adapter can be used for many factory automation applications where M12 and M8... - May 09, 2008 - Binder-USA LP
Digital Switching Systems Adds to Marketing Team
Beth Reed has joined Digital Switching Systems as a marketing development assistant. Reed will assist in research activities, as well as aide the market development and business teams in marketing management for the company and its clients. - May 02, 2008 - Digital Switching Systems
New Compact Design for M9 Molded Connectors
Binder-USA has recently released a modified version of its Series 702, M9 molded connectors. This modification features a new compact design ideally suited for medical and industrial applications with limited space. The Series 702 are preassembled cordsets designed to improve strain relief and... - April 10, 2008 - Binder-USA LP
CyberPower Introduces Industry Leading Green UPS
GreenPower™ Green UPS Technology Protects Equipment and Reduces Energy Consumption. - March 23, 2008 - Cyberpower
Cable Tester with Programmer's Interface
CAMI Research's CableEye Cable and Wire Harness Tester ships with optional library module which enables you to control the CableEye fixture from an external Visual Basic or "C++" program, and helps engineers integrate the tester with other equipment in automated applications. - March 20, 2008 - CAMI Research Inc.
Sub-Miniature Plastic Push-Pull Connectors with IP67 Rating
Binder-USA has recently announced the expansion of its plastic push-pull locking product family with the new sub-miniature Series 430 connectors. - February 02, 2008 - Binder-USA LP
Binder-USA Adapts the Iris Spring for EMI Shielding
Binder-USA introduces iris spring shielding technology to many of its industrial network and sensor connectors to protect equipment from EMI (electromagnetic interference). - January 24, 2008 - Binder-USA LP
Shielded M8 Connectors with Screw Termination
Binder-USA is pleased to announce the addition of shielded connectors with screw termination to the Series 768 M8 Euro-style connectors. The new connectors allow for shielded connections protecting analog and sensitive signals from EMI interference in industrial Ethernet or Fieldbus networks. The... - January 04, 2008 - Binder-USA LP
M12 Feed-Through Connectors Keep Panels Sealed
Binder-USA recently has made an addition to its M12, 713 series connectors with a newly-designed threaded feed-through connector. - December 12, 2007 - Binder-USA LP
Cable Tester with Spanish Text Option
The CableEye cable tester and wire harness tester now includes a Spanish-language text option that translates screen labels and dialog boxes for Spanish-speaking operators. Built-in scripting automates testing to further simplify production use. - December 06, 2007 - CAMI Research Inc.