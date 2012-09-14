PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Redpark Introduces First iPad Ethernet Adapters; Supports Gigabit Ethernet and Power Over Ethernet Redpark ships first adapters that connect iPad to gigabit ethernet, that allow iPad & iPhone users to connect to ethernet while simultaneously charging the device. - September 06, 2017 - Redpark Development

Binder-USA Releases Adjustable M12 Receptacles New receptacles with adjustable angular positions as part of the Series 713, 763, 715 and 766 automation product ranges. - November 05, 2011 - Binder-USA LP

Electric Cord Sets, Inc. Summer Clearance Sale Electric Cord Sets, Inc. announces their Summer Clearance Sale. Visit www.elecordset.com and save up to 80% off retail prices. They offer a wide selection of Happy Trails RV extension cords, adaptors and surge protection devices. - July 06, 2011 - Electric Cord Sets, Inc.

Binder-USA Improves M12 Connectors with Hexagonal Locking Ring Nut Binder-USA is pleased to announce the addition of a knurled and hex threaded locking ring nut to the M12 Series 763 and 766 overmolded connectors. - May 12, 2011 - Binder-USA LP

Binder-USA M8 Connectors Overmolded with Hexagonal Die-cast Thread M8 Sensor Cordsets now have hexagonal die-cast locking nut. - February 26, 2011 - Binder-USA LP

Binder-USA Expands RD24 Connectors to Accept Larger Cables Binder RD24 industrial connectors now accept cables with an OD of 8-12mm. - January 19, 2011 - Binder-USA LP

3DFS Announces a New Era of Clean Efficient Power 3DFS of Pittsboro, NC announced successful demonstration of its 3DFS Power Controller that is designed to deliver power that is more than 100X cleaner than electricity provided by the public grid, while delivering power savings on the order of 25 to 40%. - January 12, 2011 - 3DFS Power Solutions

NuTune Simplifies the Adoption of Silicon Tuners in TVs with Its NXP Based "Silicon Tuner in Can" Range NuTune selected NXP Semiconductors to drive the adoption of Silicon Tuners used for Hybrid TV applications. NuTune will use Silicon Tuners from NXP Semiconductors in their next generation Silicon Tuner in CAN which is big on performance, small in size, and low in price. - November 04, 2010 - NuTune

Binder-USA M8 Panel-Mount Receptacles Binder-USA M8 Series 718 and 768 connector line has expanded with new panel-mount receptacles. - July 29, 2010 - Binder-USA LP

M9 Cordsets Unshielded for Low-Cost Unshielded Cost-Effective M9 Cordsets - May 12, 2010 - Binder-USA LP

Binder-USA 7/8” T-Splitter for Industrial Applications Binder-USA has announced the release of a T-shaped splitter for the Series 870 7/8” connectors. The T-splitter is used to connect several devices for a power supply or a bus connection. Designed for DeviceNet applications, the 7/8” connectors are ideal for use in industrial automation environments. The... - March 24, 2010 - Binder-USA LP

Binder-USA Releases Torque Wrench to Aid Assembly of 7/8” Industrial Connectors Binder-USA is pleased to announce the release of a new torque wrench for its 7/8” Series 820 connectors. The tool is designed to aid in connecting and disconnecting 7/8” field-attachable cable connectors with hex shaped locking nuts. The 7/8” connectors are ideally suited for DeviceNet... - March 22, 2010 - Binder-USA LP

Stainless Steel M12 Connectors with New Specifications Binder-USA announces an upgraded version of its M12 stainless steel connectors. The upgrade includes larger cable outlets and increased environmental protection with high-grade seals. The newly upgraded connectors are ideally suited for applications in the food and beverage industry, chemical plants,... - February 13, 2010 - Binder-USA LP

Protective Caps for Push-Pull Connectors Binder-USA IP67-rated protective caps for Series 430, push-pull connectors. - January 13, 2010 - Binder-USA LP

Protective Caps for M8 Panel Connectors Binder-USA has released protective caps for its Series 718, M8 panel connectors. The caps provide IP67-rated environmental protection for un-mated panel-mount sockets. The M8 connectors are used for sensors in the automation industry. Each protective cap attaches directly via a loop to the panel-mounted... - January 07, 2010 - Binder-USA LP

MPE-Garry Raises Power Density on Connectors MPE-Garry, a sister company of Binder-USA, has released a PCB power connector with an increased power density. These connectors are ideal for board-to-board connection in the solar panel industry. Each connector is built on a 5.08 mm pitch and has a rated current of 16 Amps per contact. It has a continuous... - December 02, 2009 - Binder-USA LP

Binder-USA Micro Push-Pull Connectors Binder-USA is pleased to introduce the Series 420 micro push-pull connectors. These connectors are the newest addition to the Binder-USA sub-miniature product line. This style of connector is commonly used for small applications in the medical and commercial industries. The push-pull cable connectors... - November 13, 2009 - Binder-USA LP

SensorTech Corporation Receives the 2009 InnoVision Small Enterprise Award SensorTech Corporation has been awarded the 2009 InnoVision award in the Small Enterprise category. The Small Enterprise Award Recognizes a small business entity, defined as an organization with fewer than 50 full-time employees or less than $20 million in revenue, for the innovative application or development of a technology-based product, process or service. - November 06, 2009 - sensortech corporation

Binder-USA Network Cable Connectors Accept Larger Wire Sizes Binder-USA has announced its newest addition of 7/8” cable connectors with 2.5mm terminal cross-section capacity to the Series 820 field-attachable connectors. The increase in terminal size now accepts wire sizes up to 14 AWG. With the larger terminal size the 7/8” connectors are well suited... - October 02, 2009 - Binder-USA LP

High Voltage Cable Test System from CAMI Research CAMI Research introduces a high voltage module for its CableEye M3U cable test system that permits expanded testing for insulation resistance and dielectric breakdown. New HVX Module Tests to A620 Standards. - September 29, 2009 - CAMI Research Inc.

IP68 Pre-Wired M12 Male Panel Connectors M12 panel connectors with M20 x 1.5 and PG 13.5 mounting threads. - September 04, 2009 - Binder-USA LP

M9 Metal Connector Shielded with Iris Spring M9 robust metal connector shielded with an iris spring. - August 08, 2009 - Binder-USA LP

Binder-USA Offers M12 Panel-Mounted Receptacles with Plastic Housing Binder-USA is pleased to announce new female panel-mounted receptacles with plastic housing as part of the M12 Series 713 automation product line. The plastic housing offers a cost effective alternative to expensive stainless steel housings commonly used in corrosive environments. The new panel-mounted... - July 19, 2009 - Binder-USA LP

7/8” Feed-Through Panel Connector Binder-USA is pleased to announce the addition of a 7/8” threaded-locking feed-through connector to the Series 820 product line. The feed-through connector connects male and female cable connectors between the cabinet and industrial environments. The 7/8” connectors are commonly used with... - June 24, 2009 - Binder-USA LP

RD24 7-Pin Overmolded Cable Assemblies Binder-USA has expanded its line of RD24 Series 692 overmolded connectors with the addition of a 7-pin connector. The 7-pin RD24 connectors are commonly used for power supplies in the oil and gas industry and various commercial applications. The cordsets offer male or female, straight or right angle... - June 03, 2009 - Binder-USA LP

Overmolded Cable Assemblies with Snap-in Connectors Binder-USA is pleased to announce the addition of overmolded cordsets to the Series 620 and Series 720 family of plastic snap-in connectors. The snap-in locking system allows quick connect and disconnect of the mated pair. Snap-in locking connectors are commonly used for commercial and light-duty medical... - May 01, 2009 - Binder-USA LP

PCB Mountable M12 Socket Connectors Binder-USA’s newest addition to its M12 socket connectors is a shielded receptacle with PCB solder contacts. The integral shielding sheet can be fastened to the circuit board before the soldering process. The new male and female receptacles are available with 4, 5 or 8 gold-plated contacts with... - March 25, 2009 - Binder-USA LP

M8 Connectors with Solder Contacts Binder-USA has extended its M8 field-attachable connectors with an option of solder termination for both metal and plastic versions. The connectors now include a full plastic contact body design. These Series 768 M8 connectors are ideal for automation sensor applications. All M8 connectors are available... - January 28, 2009 - Binder-USA LP

M16 Connectors with PG11 Cable Outlet Binder-USA has expanded its line of M16 field-attachable DIN connectors with a larger cable outlet size. The Series 423 M16 connectors are now available with a PG11 cable outlet for cable diameters from 8 to 10 mm. In addition to the new and larger cable outlet, the Binder Series 423 line of cylindrical... - December 17, 2008 - Binder-USA LP

M12 Socket Connectors with Profibus Cable Binder-USA has released a M12 shielded panel-mounted male or female connector pre-assembled for Profibus and Ethernet users. The receptacle is attached to a shielded cable with a twisted pair of AWG 22 wires. The Profibus receptacles are available in front- or rear-mount design for mounting to control... - November 09, 2008 - Binder-USA LP

Gastight M8 Panel-Mount Connectors Binder-USA has expanded its M8 Series 718 product line with a gastight male potted panel-mounted receptacle. The new connector is designed for applications in a vacuum-sealed environment. The potted Series 718 connectors are tested for a maximum leak rate of 8x10^-8 millibar per second. The receptacles... - October 10, 2008 - Binder-USA LP

M8 Connectors with Biatec Quick Termination Binder-USA is pleased to introduce its M8 field attachable connectors with Biatec quick termination technology. The Series 768 connectors with Biatec termination provide easy assembly in the field with only basic tools required. Biatec technology is a unique design allowing wires to be attached without... - September 14, 2008 - Binder-USA LP

M12 Right-Angle Connectors with Iris Spring Shielding Technology Binder-USA has expanded its M12 product line with shielded right-angle cable connectors using the advanced iris shielding spring feature. - August 08, 2008 - Binder-USA LP

Light-Guided Connector Assembly CAMI Research introduces a new, patented computer-assisted technique for assembling circular connectors used in aerospace and other high-reliability applications. - August 05, 2008 - CAMI Research Inc.

Shieldable M8 Angled Connectors with Solder Termination Binder-USA is pleased to announce the addition of a shielded M8 right-angle connector for industrial applications where space is limited. - July 17, 2008 - Binder-USA LP

M12 Connectors Accepts Smaller Cable Binder-USA introduces an expansion of cable outlet sizes for the existing Series 713, M12 Connectors. - June 28, 2008 - Binder-USA LP

M8 Dual Patchcord Binder-USA is pleased to announce the addition of a M8 to M8 dual patchcord to the Series 765 family. The new patchcord has one male and two female M8 connectors and is used to make the connection between a female and two male M8 connectors in an industrial network. The male M8 connector has four contacts,... - June 14, 2008 - Binder-USA LP

Cable Tester with Multi-Language Voice Control from CAMI Research New software released for CAMI Research’s CableEye Cable and Wire Harness Tester permits production engineers to utilize synthetic speech and voice recognition for hands-free operation. Voice recognition permits the operator to issue commands to the tester without pushing buttons or keyboard keys. Synthetic speech may be employed during production to read pin numbers or provide assembly instructions. - May 15, 2008 - CAMI Research Inc.

M8 to M12 Connector Adapter Binder-USA has announced the release of a M8 to M12 connector adapter as part of the company’s Series 765 automation connectors. The adapter allows the connection between M12 and M8 cordsets. The small IP67-rated adapter can be used for many factory automation applications where M12 and M8 sensor... - May 09, 2008 - Binder-USA LP

Digital Switching Systems Adds to Marketing Team Beth Reed has joined Digital Switching Systems as a marketing development assistant. Reed will assist in research activities, as well as aide the market development and business teams in marketing management for the company and its clients. - May 02, 2008 - Digital Switching Systems

New Compact Design for M9 Molded Connectors Binder-USA has recently released a modified version of its Series 702, M9 molded connectors. This modification features a new compact design ideally suited for medical and industrial applications with limited space. The Series 702 are preassembled cordsets designed to improve strain relief and reduce... - April 10, 2008 - Binder-USA LP

CyberPower Introduces Industry Leading Green UPS GreenPower™ Green UPS Technology Protects Equipment and Reduces Energy Consumption. - March 23, 2008 - Cyberpower

Cable Tester with Programmer's Interface CAMI Research's CableEye Cable and Wire Harness Tester ships with optional library module which enables you to control the CableEye fixture from an external Visual Basic or "C++" program, and helps engineers integrate the tester with other equipment in automated applications. - March 20, 2008 - CAMI Research Inc.

Sub-Miniature Plastic Push-Pull Connectors with IP67 Rating Binder-USA has recently announced the expansion of its plastic push-pull locking product family with the new sub-miniature Series 430 connectors. - February 02, 2008 - Binder-USA LP

Binder-USA Adapts the Iris Spring for EMI Shielding Binder-USA introduces iris spring shielding technology to many of its industrial network and sensor connectors to protect equipment from EMI (electromagnetic interference). - January 24, 2008 - Binder-USA LP

Shielded M8 Connectors with Screw Termination Binder-USA is pleased to announce the addition of shielded connectors with screw termination to the Series 768 M8 Euro-style connectors. The new connectors allow for shielded connections protecting analog and sensitive signals from EMI interference in industrial Ethernet or Fieldbus networks. The shielding... - January 04, 2008 - Binder-USA LP

M12 Feed-Through Connectors Keep Panels Sealed Binder-USA recently has made an addition to its M12, 713 series connectors with a newly-designed threaded feed-through connector. - December 12, 2007 - Binder-USA LP

Cable Tester with Spanish Text Option The CableEye cable tester and wire harness tester now includes a Spanish-language text option that translates screen labels and dialog boxes for Spanish-speaking operators. Built-in scripting automates testing to further simplify production use. - December 06, 2007 - CAMI Research Inc.

M12 Angled Connectors with Cage Clamp Termination Binder-USA's 713, 715 and 825 series are now available in a shieldable right-angled version with a cage clamp connection. - November 28, 2007 - Binder-USA LP