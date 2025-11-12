Recent Headlines
Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC Launches Sustainable Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber – Pure rCF Now Available in Custom Lengths
Carbon Fiber Recycling (CFR), introduces its new line of milled recycled carbon fiber (rCF) – a 100% pure, high-performance reinforcement that reduces costs and lowers CO₂ emissions by more than 99% versus virgin fiber. - November 12, 2025 - Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC
United Cement Group Starts the Development of a New Deposit
Kant Cement Plant JSC starts the development of a new limestone deposit. - July 15, 2022 - UCG
United Cement Group Improves the Energy Efficiency of Its Production
QuvasoyCement JSC, part of United Cement Group, has replaced compressors at its production facility to save up to $25,109 annually on electricity costs. - June 24, 2022 - UCG
United Cement Group Contributes to the Integration of Central Asia Countries
Bekabadcement, part of the United Cement Group holding, has become a partner of the key project to build the International Transport Corridor connecting Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. - June 22, 2022 - UCG
United Cement Group Raises the Bar in Customer Services
In the fall of 2022, BekabadCement JSC, part of United Cement Group, is going to launch its own customer support service. - June 19, 2022 - UCG
United Cement Group Continues to Improve the Energy Efficiency of Its Production
Kant Cement Plant, JSC, part of United Cement Group, upgrades its equipment to increase thermal efficiency. - June 14, 2022 - UCG
Pajarito Powder Announces Advanced Engineered Electrolyzer Catalysts (EEC)
Pajarito Powder, LLC, a ventured-backed company located in Albuquerque, NM, USA announced the release a new product line of Engineered Electrolyzer Catalysts, or EEC, that dramatically improves performance and energy efficiency in PEM, Alkaline and AEM electrolyzer applications. - April 28, 2018 - Pajarito Powder, LLC
Professor Dr. Hubert Gasteiger Joins Pajarito Powder Technical Advisory Board
Professor Dr. Hubert Gasteiger has joined the Technical Advisory Board of US-based Pajarito Powder, a leading supplier of novel Precious-Metal-Free (PMF) catalysts and Engineered Catalyst Support (ECS) materials for the automotive fuel cell and electrolyzer industry. Dr. Gasteiger is among the foremost contributors to the field of electrocatalysis in the world and is considered an expert in electrocatalyst development, as well as fuel cell and battery chemistry. - October 25, 2017 - Pajarito Powder, LLC
Component General Inc., Releases New Updated High Power Component Catalog
New high power resistors, terminations and attenuators catalog released from Component General Inc. It includes over 20 new parts with detailed specification information for each part. - August 28, 2008 - Component General Inc.