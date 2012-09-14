PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TecNiq, Inc. Announces New Side Marker: The S24 2.5” PC Sidemarker with Reflector TecNiq, Inc., the leading innovator in LED lighting for OEM and aftermarket lighting solutions, announced a new product today. The S24, 2.5” Polarized Connector Sidemarker is a new addition to the TecNiq sidemarker lineup. The S24 features include: TecSeal Urethane potting, for guaranteed circuit... - September 17, 2019 - TecNiq, Inc.

Sabrina and Versalume Announce Joint Development of Smart Garments Today, Sabrina and Versalume, leaders in performance apparel and laser-fiber lighting respectively, announce the joint development of wearable smart garments. - December 11, 2018 - Versalume LLC

Green Frog Systems to Exhibit at the Adelaide 2017 Australian Smart Communities Conference (ASCC) in May Green Frog Systems will be exhibiting at the Adelaide 2017 Australian Smart Communities Conference, May 29-31. The exhibit will be showcasing the latest product developments in intelligent street lighting using Cimcon LightingGale lighting control systems and applications. - May 30, 2017 - Green Frog Systems

Welcome LED Light Bar to USA From the Depths of Australia’s Mines to Your Own Vehicle - September 01, 2016 - LED Light Bar

Radiantz LED Lighting's New and Improved Web Site Radiantz has improved the Radiantz.com web site. - November 20, 2015 - Radiantz LED Lighting

Ribet Auto Parts New Online Store Ribet Auto Parts (www.ribetautoparts.com), a premium supplier of OEM & aftermarket replacement automotive parts located on Grand Island, NY, announces the addition of their new online automotive parts Ecommerce store. The company's new internet store enables customers to make online purchases of... - June 10, 2011 - Ribet Auto Parts

LEDSense Technologies Inc. Launches New LED Lighting e-Commerce Platform: SolidApollo.com SolidApollo.com, an online distribution platform - which provides state of the art LED lighting products solutions for end users, lighting resellers and wholesalers - has just been launched (December 2010). CEO Manuel Barquin announced today the launch of the new LED lighting e-commerce site SolidApollo.com,... - December 07, 2010 - SolidApollo.com

Phoenix Design and Manufacturing is Designated as Panelite's Replacement Due to the Closing of Panelite Phoenix Design and Manufacturing has been designated as the official replacement manufacturer for Panelite. Panelite, who recently was forced to shut its doors, will not be re-opening. The majority of its top engineers have carried over to Phoenix Design and Manufacturing. - February 22, 2010 - Phoenix Design and Manufacturing

Aftermarket Lighting Leader Streetglow Introduces Optx® Multi Task LED Products for Trucks and SUVs – LED Side Bars and Tailgate Strip Combo Kit StreetGlow, Inc., the industry leader in Auto-Neon®, performance and specialty lighting products, is offering its OPTX® LED side bars and tailgate strips as a combo kit directly to consumers and to wholesalers. These products get you noticed, so if you’re looking to kick it up a notch, install a set of OPTX® LED side bars to illuminate your running boards and complement them with a matching LED tailgate strip and step into the spotlight… - September 24, 2009 - Street Glow, Inc.

Aftermarket Performance Lighting Leader Streetglow Unveils New Website StreetGlow, Inc., the industry leader in Auto-Neon® and performance lighting products, is proud to announce the new face of the company – http://www.streetglow.com - an easy way to try on StreetGlow products and talk to them and other enthusiasts about your rides and lighting applications. According... - April 29, 2009 - Street Glow, Inc.

Aftermarket Performance Lighting Leader StreetGlow Prepares for Its 15th Annual Glow-Off® Competition at Carlisle Performance & Style Show StreetGlow, Inc., the industry leader in Auto-Neon® and performance lighting products, is proud to announce its 15th annual Glow-Off®competition where enthusiasts duke it out light-show style. According to Keith Korchma, StreetGlow’s Vice President of Sales, “We always look forward... - April 29, 2009 - Street Glow, Inc.

Hunting Lights Move Into the 21st Century HID lights are bringing hunters into the 21st century. They are able to cover a larger distance, produce less heat, hold a longer charge, and provide the hunter with more options. Hunters can choose from flashlights, searchlights, car mounted lights, magnetic lights, spotlights, infrared lenses, or red lenses. They are now more affordable and will become a necessity for any hunter. - December 19, 2007 - Larson Electronics LLC

StreetGlow’s Process of Illumination™ Moves Mainstream Sales of strobe lights and interior lighting soar as consumers purchase automotive aftermarket lighting for both practical and expressive use. StreetGlow fulfills this need by servicing both mainstream consumers and its core performance lighting customer base. - September 11, 2007 - Street Glow, Inc.

SG Motorcycle LED Lighting and Accessories, by StreetGlow® StreetGlow Motorcycle line puts you on the leading, bleeding edge of design creativity-just where you below. - July 10, 2007 - Street Glow, Inc.

StreetGlow Announces New Decorative Lighting Concept Called GLOWiE StreetGlow® introduces a GLOWiE, an innovative battery powered single LED that is sure to become the new standard in creative and decorative light designs. - April 06, 2007 - Street Glow, Inc.

StreetGlow Announces Line of Home Lighting – Glow FX Street Glow, Inc. is excited to announce a new line of decorative home lighting products, called GlowFX. StreetGlow neon has been the driving technology in the automotive world for over 15 years as the means to light up and personalize cars, trucks and motorcycles. With the recent emergence of L.E.D.,... - April 05, 2007 - Street Glow, Inc.

StreetGlow Satisfies Lighting Need for Trucks and SUVs with its L.E.D. Tailgate Strip StreetGlow®, Inc., the leader in performance lighting for automobiles, trucks and motorcycles, today announced its response to an overwhelming demand from truck and SUV owners for an L.E.D. Tailgate Strip. Unlike competitive products currently available, the StreetGlow L.E.D. Tailgate Strip features... - November 16, 2006 - Street Glow, Inc.

StreetGlow Goes Audio StreetGlow®, Inc., a leader in aftermarket solutions with both automobile and mobile electronics applications, today announced its first car audio product. - November 15, 2006 - Street Glow, Inc.

Toyota Yaris Tricked Out by StreetGlow Toyota has created an affordable vehicle that is fun to drive and is the prefect platform for StreetGlow performance lighting components. - October 17, 2006 - Street Glow, Inc.

Street Glow, Inc. “Glows Viral” with New Advertising Campaign Everyday consumers are bombarded with exposure to media advertisements that seem to numb the mind and seamlessly flow together. It is up to the marketers develop ad campaigns that successfully deliver their message and standout among the masses. - August 10, 2006 - Street Glow, Inc.

Street Glow, Inc. Rolls Out "Authorized Dealer" Program StreetGlow, Inc. expands by establishing an authorized dealer program. - July 22, 2006 - Street Glow, Inc.