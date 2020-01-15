StreetGlow, Inc., the industry leader in Auto-Neon®, performance and specialty lighting products, is offering its OPTX® LED side bars and tailgate strips as a combo kit directly to consumers and to wholesalers. These products get you noticed, so if you’re looking to kick it up a notch, install a set of OPTX® LED side bars to illuminate your running boards and complement them with a matching LED tailgate strip and step into the spotlight… - September 24, 2009 - Street Glow, Inc.