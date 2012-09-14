PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TimberMaster LTD Launches Live Web Feed Feature Direct from the Assembly Area of Factory Timber Master UK, a known and trusted wooden doors and windows manufacturer recently launched its live web feed feature. The feature allows clients to get live updates directly from the assembly area. It will provide a sneak peek into all that goes into manufacturing the bespoke doors and windows. - November 25, 2016 - TimberMaster LTD

TimberMaster Moves Into the New State of the Art Factory with High Quality Equipment Timbermaster is a renowned company offering a comprehensive range of contemporary and traditional styled doors & windows that are made to suit any kind of property. Recently, the company has shifted to a new premises and it has been equipped with high-quality equipment. In just a few years, the company... - May 14, 2016 - TimberMaster LTD

Highland Woodcraft of Hickory NC Debuts Unfinished Furniture Website; Introducing HighlandWoodcraft.co Highland Woodcraft has been in business for more than forty years as one of the most respected retailers of unfinished furniture. Now, all of what Highland Woodcraft offers in real wood furniture can be viewed from anywhere in the world. Visit www.highlwandwoodcraft.co for a chance to see the abundance of products that represent the finest quality of unfinished real wood furniture. - May 13, 2015 - Highland Woodcraft

Solutions for Your Home and Family, Household Essentials ™ Shoppers can now buy directly from Household Essentials. - March 19, 2015 - Household Essentials

GLP Designs Acquires Antique Designs and Quackenbush & Winkler: Traditional, Transitional and French Country Classics Leading design firm resurrects two long-established brands bringing the best of old world chic into the present - January 12, 2011 - GLP Designs

Wood Dimensions, Inc. Completes Interior Wood and Millwork Renovations for Additional KeyBank Offices in Downtown Cleveland Wood Dimensions, Inc., Premier Fabricator of Custom Cabinetry, Wood and Millwork is Contractor of Choice for Commercial Office Space in Downtown Cleveland. - June 30, 2010 - Wood Dimensions, Inc.

Northland Furniture Company Announces New Warranty on All Its Case Good Products Northland Furniture Company warrants its furniture for the duration of the purchaser’s property design refurbishment lifecycle or 10 years, whichever occurs first. - March 28, 2010 - Northland Furniture Company

TV Lifts Offer New and Unique Features RDS Lift-Easy has designed a new series of TV lifts providing both fold-down (ceiling or overhead mount) and vertical (cabinet or wall mount) units with unique features that make them both highly desirable and extremely affordable. All units include an electrically powered operating mechanism which... - December 29, 2009 - RDS Lift-Easy

Free Rocking Chairs E-Book - Rocking Chairs Guide & Rocking Chairs E-Commerce Catalog Available from www.mennonite-Furniture-Studios.com A Free Hardwood Rocking Chairs & Glider Rocking Chairs Guide is now available as an e-Book from Mennonite Furniture Studios at www.mennonite-furniture-studios.com/Mennonite-Furniture/Rocking-Chairs/. This publication teaches what to insist on and what to avoid when buying a quality hardwood rocking chair for your family. - July 03, 2009 - Mennonite Furniture Studios American Heirloom Furniture