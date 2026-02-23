Recent Headlines
Within Wood Television, Radio, & Sewing Machine Cabinet Manufacturing
Qraftful™ Launches as New Parent Brand Unifying TekBrands’ Family of Creative Brands
Qraftful™ has launched as the new parent brand for the company formerly known as TekBrands, uniting AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing, June Tailor, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros and MemoryStitch under one corporate identity. Product brands, packaging, pricing and warranties remain unchanged. The move strengthens brand alignment, clarifies communications and supports cohesive industry engagement, with a formal debut at H+H Americas in May 2026. - February 23, 2026 - TEK Brands, LLC
TekBrands Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening of New Omaha Headquarters
TekBrands celebrated the grand opening of its new Omaha headquarters with a ribbon cutting and tours, highlighting its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and community. Home to brands like AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing, and June Tailor, the modern facility supports employee creativity and reaffirms TekBrands’ Nebraska roots and dedication to growth. - July 31, 2025 - TEK Brands, LLC
TEK Brands, LLC Promotes Robert Hafner to VP of Sales
TEK Brands, LLC has promoted Robert Hafner to VP of Sales for AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing Furniture and June Tailor. An industry veteran, Hafner previously led sales growth at Arrow and played a key role in AccuQuilt's expansion. CEO Renee Thomas Jacobs and Chief Brand Officer Lynn Gibney praised his dealer-focused approach and product insight. Hafner will lead sales strategy and dealer programs, debuting new initiatives at the H&H show in Chicago, May 7–9. - May 07, 2025 - TEK Brands, LLC
TimberMaster LTD Launches Live Web Feed Feature Direct from the Assembly Area of Factory
Timber Master UK, a known and trusted wooden doors and windows manufacturer recently launched its live web feed feature. The feature allows clients to get live updates directly from the assembly area. It will provide a sneak peek into all that goes into manufacturing the bespoke doors and windows. - November 25, 2016 - TimberMaster LTD
TimberMaster Moves Into the New State of the Art Factory with High Quality Equipment
Timbermaster is a renowned company offering a comprehensive range of contemporary and traditional styled doors & windows that are made to suit any kind of property. Recently, the company has shifted to a new premises and it has been equipped with high-quality equipment. In just a few years, the... - May 14, 2016 - TimberMaster LTD
Highland Woodcraft of Hickory NC Debuts Unfinished Furniture Website; Introducing HighlandWoodcraft.co
Highland Woodcraft has been in business for more than forty years as one of the most respected retailers of unfinished furniture. Now, all of what Highland Woodcraft offers in real wood furniture can be viewed from anywhere in the world. Visit www.highlwandwoodcraft.co for a chance to see the abundance of products that represent the finest quality of unfinished real wood furniture. - May 13, 2015 - Highland Woodcraft
Solutions for Your Home and Family, Household Essentials ™
Shoppers can now buy directly from Household Essentials. - March 19, 2015 - Household Essentials
GLP Designs Acquires Antique Designs and Quackenbush & Winkler: Traditional, Transitional and French Country Classics
Leading design firm resurrects two long-established brands bringing the best of old world chic into the present - January 12, 2011 - GLP Designs
Wood Dimensions, Inc. Completes Interior Wood and Millwork Renovations for Additional KeyBank Offices in Downtown Cleveland
Wood Dimensions, Inc., Premier Fabricator of Custom Cabinetry, Wood and Millwork is Contractor of Choice for Commercial Office Space in Downtown Cleveland. - June 30, 2010 - Wood Dimensions, Inc.
Northland Furniture Company Announces New Warranty on All Its Case Good Products
Northland Furniture Company warrants its furniture for the duration of the purchaser’s property design refurbishment lifecycle or 10 years, whichever occurs first. - March 28, 2010 - Northland Furniture Company
TV Lifts Offer New and Unique Features
RDS Lift-Easy has designed a new series of TV lifts providing both fold-down (ceiling or overhead mount) and vertical (cabinet or wall mount) units with unique features that make them both highly desirable and extremely affordable. All units include an electrically powered operating mechanism... - December 29, 2009 - RDS Lift-Easy
Free Rocking Chairs E-Book - Rocking Chairs Guide & Rocking Chairs E-Commerce Catalog Available from www.mennonite-Furniture-Studios.com
A Free Hardwood Rocking Chairs & Glider Rocking Chairs Guide is now available as an e-Book from Mennonite Furniture Studios at www.mennonite-furniture-studios.com/Mennonite-Furniture/Rocking-Chairs/. This publication teaches what to insist on and what to avoid when buying a quality hardwood rocking chair for your family. - July 03, 2009 - Mennonite Furniture Studios American Heirloom Furniture
Tanner Supply Company Opens Second Branch
Tanner Supply Company has provided sales, sales support and service to Southeastern Michigan and Northwest Ohio since 1996. Tanner boasts a wide variety of products including hollow metal doors, custom frames, architectural hardware, and many division 10 products including bathroom partitions and accessories and fire safety products. For more information visit www.tannersupply.com - January 14, 2009 - Tanner Supply Company