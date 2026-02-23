Qraftful™ Launches as New Parent Brand Unifying TekBrands’ Family of Creative Brands

Qraftful™ has launched as the new parent brand for the company formerly known as TekBrands, uniting AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing, June Tailor, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros and MemoryStitch under one corporate identity. Product brands, packaging, pricing and warranties remain unchanged. The move strengthens brand alignment, clarifies communications and supports cohesive industry engagement, with a formal debut at H+H Americas in May 2026. - February 23, 2026 - TEK Brands, LLC

TekBrands Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening of New Omaha Headquarters

TekBrands celebrated the grand opening of its new Omaha headquarters with a ribbon cutting and tours, highlighting its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and community. Home to brands like AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing, and June Tailor, the modern facility supports employee creativity and reaffirms TekBrands’ Nebraska roots and dedication to growth. - July 31, 2025 - TEK Brands, LLC

TEK Brands, LLC Promotes Robert Hafner to VP of Sales

TEK Brands, LLC has promoted Robert Hafner to VP of Sales for AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing Furniture and June Tailor. An industry veteran, Hafner previously led sales growth at Arrow and played a key role in AccuQuilt's expansion. CEO Renee Thomas Jacobs and Chief Brand Officer Lynn Gibney praised his dealer-focused approach and product insight. Hafner will lead sales strategy and dealer programs, debuting new initiatives at the H&H show in Chicago, May 7–9. - May 07, 2025 - TEK Brands, LLC

TimberMaster LTD Launches Live Web Feed Feature Direct from the Assembly Area of Factory

Timber Master UK, a known and trusted wooden doors and windows manufacturer recently launched its live web feed feature. The feature allows clients to get live updates directly from the assembly area. It will provide a sneak peek into all that goes into manufacturing the bespoke doors and windows. - November 25, 2016 - TimberMaster LTD

TimberMaster Moves Into the New State of the Art Factory with High Quality Equipment

Timbermaster is a renowned company offering a comprehensive range of contemporary and traditional styled doors & windows that are made to suit any kind of property. Recently, the company has shifted to a new premises and it has been equipped with high-quality equipment. In just a few years, the... - May 14, 2016 - TimberMaster LTD

Highland Woodcraft of Hickory NC Debuts Unfinished Furniture Website; Introducing HighlandWoodcraft.co

Highland Woodcraft of Hickory NC Debuts Unfinished Furniture Website; Introducing HighlandWoodcraft.co

Highland Woodcraft has been in business for more than forty years as one of the most respected retailers of unfinished furniture. Now, all of what Highland Woodcraft offers in real wood furniture can be viewed from anywhere in the world. Visit www.highlwandwoodcraft.co for a chance to see the abundance of products that represent the finest quality of unfinished real wood furniture. - May 13, 2015 - Highland Woodcraft

Solutions for Your Home and Family, Household Essentials ™

Shoppers can now buy directly from Household Essentials. - March 19, 2015 - Household Essentials

GLP Designs Acquires Antique Designs and Quackenbush & Winkler: Traditional, Transitional and French Country Classics

Leading design firm resurrects two long-established brands bringing the best of old world chic into the present - January 12, 2011 - GLP Designs

Wood Dimensions, Inc. Completes Interior Wood and Millwork Renovations for Additional KeyBank Offices in Downtown Cleveland

Wood Dimensions, Inc., Premier Fabricator of Custom Cabinetry, Wood and Millwork is Contractor of Choice for Commercial Office Space in Downtown Cleveland. - June 30, 2010 - Wood Dimensions, Inc.

Northland Furniture Company Announces New Warranty on All Its Case Good Products

Northland Furniture Company warrants its furniture for the duration of the purchaser’s property design refurbishment lifecycle or 10 years, whichever occurs first. - March 28, 2010 - Northland Furniture Company

TV Lifts Offer New and Unique Features

RDS Lift-Easy has designed a new series of TV lifts providing both fold-down (ceiling or overhead mount) and vertical (cabinet or wall mount) units with unique features that make them both highly desirable and extremely affordable. All units include an electrically powered operating mechanism... - December 29, 2009 - RDS Lift-Easy

Free Rocking Chairs E-Book - Rocking Chairs Guide & Rocking Chairs E-Commerce Catalog Available from www.mennonite-Furniture-Studios.com

A Free Hardwood Rocking Chairs & Glider Rocking Chairs Guide is now available as an e-Book from Mennonite Furniture Studios at www.mennonite-furniture-studios.com/Mennonite-Furniture/Rocking-Chairs/. This publication teaches what to insist on and what to avoid when buying a quality hardwood rocking chair for your family. - July 03, 2009 - Mennonite Furniture Studios American Heirloom Furniture

Tanner Supply Company Opens Second Branch

Tanner Supply Company has provided sales, sales support and service to Southeastern Michigan and Northwest Ohio since 1996. Tanner boasts a wide variety of products including hollow metal doors, custom frames, architectural hardware, and many division 10 products including bathroom partitions and accessories and fire safety products. For more information visit www.tannersupply.com - January 14, 2009 - Tanner Supply Company

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