Two Dallas-based entrepreneurs are collaborating to enhance how coworking spaces are used. LOFTwall and WELD are partnering to observe and identify the diverse needs of coworking members, monitoring the fluctuations of people and workspace needs. LOFTwall will be documenting the experiences of members while working at WELD and observing how coworkers interact in the space as it changes and evolves. - March 04, 2013 - LOFTwall