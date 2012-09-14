PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TURF Refines Collection of Carved Wall Tiles TURF, an acoustic solutions company specializing in the digital fabrication of sound-absorbing PET felt products, has refined their collection of carved wall tiles. Originally two products and now eight, the collection ranges from geometric tessellations (hexagon Hive, chevron Slash) to layered tiles... - August 15, 2019 - TURF

TURF Designs New Acoustical Tile for Curved Walls TURF’s newest acoustical wall tile wraps a radius. Vertical channels carved into the surface of Tubular allow it to flex to fit a cylindrical or curved wall down to 12 inches in diameter. The carved wall tile is digitally fabricated from PET felt, of which 60% is pre-consumer recycled, using a... - June 28, 2019 - TURF

TURF Opens New Design Office in Renovated Firehouse TURF, a Chicago-based acoustic solutions company, has opened their new design office in a renovated firehouse originally built in 1896. The perfect play space for TURF’s team of designers, the new Firehouse centers around an open office and prototyping space that fill the old garage. Breakout rooms,... - June 01, 2019 - TURF

TURF Launches New Magnetic Acoustic Ceiling System Custom acoustic solutions company TURF has launched a new ceiling system that addresses the aesthetics and acoustics of spaces with existing tee grid. The Switchblade ceiling system—“for the fight against ho-hum and humming”—is made of individual baffles that attach to a tee... - February 21, 2019 - TURF

TURF Hires Outside Talent to Streamline Operations TURF, a custom acoustic solutions company, has a fresh perspective on operations from outside the industry. New team leader Rob Perri, a mechanical engineer with an MBA from Carnegie Mellon, brings a wealth of experience from Hewlett-Packard, Motorola, Sara Lee and PepsiCo to the team. “What makes... - January 10, 2019 - TURF

Travis Hollman of Hollman Inc. Named a Most Admired CEO by Dallas Business Journal CEO of Hollman Inc. recognized for his contributions to employees and inspiration to the DFW community. - August 20, 2018 - Hollman Inc.

Hollman Inc. Partners with Georgia Tech for Football Locker Room Reveal Hollman Inc. announces completion of $4.5 million project at Bobby Dodd Stadium. - August 01, 2018 - Hollman Inc.

Hollman Inc. Launches First Product Line Available on Shop.Hollman.com and Wayfair New Acadia Locker Series perfectly suited for small business, fitness studios and more. - June 27, 2018 - Hollman Inc.

Sue Hwang of Hollman Inc. Named a DBJ Women in Business Honoree Executive Vice President of Hollman Inc. recognized for her contributions to business and DFW. - June 20, 2018 - Hollman Inc.

iFurniture.ae Announce New Office Location in Dubai iFurniture Office Furniture in Dubai is proud to announce that due to remarkable growth in 2017, it is moving to a new location on Jan 2018. This announcement means that the next chapter in iFurniture's story is about to begin, by moving into their new modern office in Dubai. iFurniture.ae will continue... - January 09, 2018 - iFurniture Office Furniture

iFurniture.ae Announce Expansion of Its Products iFurniture.ae announces the expansion of its product offering to include a new modern office collection and the enhancement of existing chairs, desks and sofas. - December 24, 2017 - iFurniture Office Furniture

Hollman Inc. Announces Appointment of Terry Woolford as Vice President of Business Development and General Manager of Intelligent Locker Systems Division Woolford will lead newest addition to Hollman’s innovative offerings. - December 22, 2017 - Hollman Inc.

GearGrid to Attend 2017 Firehouse Expo in Nashville, TN GearGrid is looking forward to attending the 2017 Firehouse Expo at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN. GearGrid will be located at booth number 725 during the exhibit show times: Oct. 19 10:30am – 5:00pm, Oct. 20 10:30am – 5:30pm and Oct. 21 9:30am – 3:00pm. This year, GearGrid... - October 04, 2017 - GearGrid

GearGrid is Proud to Continue Support of the 2017 F.I.E.R.O Fire Station Design Symposium GearGrid is excited to announce their attendance and support of the 2017 F.I.E.R.O Fire Station Design Symposium Sept. 25 – Sept. 27, 2017 at the Sheraton Raleigh Hotel. The show provides attendees with valuable and relevant seminars, and GearGrid believes in the importance of the information... - August 30, 2017 - GearGrid

GearGrid to Make First Appearance at the 2017 NTAO Tactical Operations Conference and Trade Show GEARGRID is excited to announce they will be attending the NTAO Tactical Operations Conference and Trade Show for the first time Sept. 24 – Sept. 25, 2017 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ. Visit GEARGRID at booth number 1043 during the exhibit show times: Sept. 24, 11:00am –... - August 23, 2017 - GearGrid

Visit GearGrid at the 2017 IAFC Fire-Rescue International Expo This year, GearGrid is excited to introduce several new products, including a Two-Tier Locker, Personnel Locker, Fire Bench and Free Standing Tubular Frame Wall. All proudly built in the USA, GearGrid has earned its reputation as the innovative leader and continues to set the standard for craftsmanship, quality and service. - July 27, 2017 - GearGrid, LLC

Introducing GearGrid’s Newest Locker Size GEARGRID is excited to announce they are now offering a 24” Wide by 24” Deep locker. Until now, GEARGRID has only offered lockers with a standard 20” depth. After listening to customers’ needs for larger lockers to store more personal protective equipment (PPE), GEARGRID responded... - June 21, 2017 - GearGrid, LLC

Visit GeaGrid® at the 2017 Fire Industry, Rescue & EMS Expo GEARGRID® is pleased to announce they will be attending the Fire Industry, Rescue & EMS Expo June 15 – June 17, 2017 at the Turning Stone Resort. - May 20, 2017 - GearGrid, LLC

GearGrid® to Attend 2017 Athletic Equipment Managers Association Show GearGrid® will be located in booth number 206-208 during the exhibit show times, which are: June 6th 9:00am – 1:00pm and June 7th 9:00am – 12:00pm. GearGrid® looks forward to meeting with you at the show, and helping you solve your toughest athletic storage challenges. - May 10, 2017 - GearGrid, LLC

GearGrid® to Attend Lancaster County Fireman’s Association Fire Expo 2017 GearGrid®is excited to announce they will be attending the Lancaster County Fireman’s Association annual Fire Expo May 19 – May 21, 2017 at the PA Farm Show Complex & Expo Center. - April 30, 2017 - GearGrid, LLC

GearGrid is Proud to Continue Support of the 2017 Firehouse Station Design Conference, Fort Worth, Texas GearGrid is pleased to announce their attendance and support of the 4th Annual 2017 Firehouse Station Design Conference in Fort Worth, TX at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex. The general session dates and times are: May 4th 8:00am – 8:00pm and May 5th 8:00am – 4:30pm. As a Founding Partner... - April 16, 2017 - GearGrid, LLC

GearGrid to Attend FDIC International 2017 in Indianapolis, Indian GEARGRID is pleased to announce they will be attending the FDIC International 2017 show April 27 – April 29, 2017 at the Indiana Convention Center& Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis IN. GEARGRID will be located at booth number 313 during the exhibit show times, which are: April 27 12:00PM –... - April 12, 2017 - GearGrid, LLC

AVTEQ Announces Promotion of Aaron Rubner to President AVTEQ, Inc. announced today that Aaron Rubner has been promoted to President, effective immediately. In his new role, Aaron will have direct responsibility for all of AVTEQ’s manufacturing operations, product development and sales. Aaron served as Director of Sales since 2012, where he managed... - January 10, 2017 - AVTEQ

LOFTwall’s WEB Wall Honored as Interior Design Magazine Best of Year Winner LOFTwall's WEB wall was chosen by designers as Best of Year for the Interior Design Magazine's Partition and Wall systems category. - December 10, 2014 - LOFTwall

Relax Modular Furniture System Originally launched in Italy, Relax from Space-Pro is now available in North America from www.homedepot.com. - November 05, 2014 - Space Pro USA

Garage Storage Company Offers New Flooring Options No Matter the Current State of Floors, Customers Can Have a Durable Flooring Solution - November 01, 2014 - Monkey Bar Storage

New Brochure from Hänel Highlights Storage Options for the Disabled Hänel Storage Systems has recently released a new brochure entitled Hänel Office and Industrial Storage Carousels Adapted for use by the disabled. This full-color, 14-page brochure is available free of charge from Hänel, and can be requested at www.hanel.us. Since 1957, Hänel vertical... - August 15, 2014 - Hänel Storage Systems

Merit Office Solutions Ltd. Now Offering New and Used Office Furniture for Toronto Businesses of Every Size and Budget Businesses looking for a company that can meet their needs for style and budget when they’re furnishing their offices now have a reliable choice with Merit Office Solutions, Ltd., a proud Canadian supplier of both new and used office furniture for Toronto companies. - March 26, 2014 - Merit Office

Merit Office Solutions, Ltd., Now Offering a Wide Range of New and Used Office Desks for Toronto Businesses Companies in the Toronto area who looking for a reliable, wide-ranging selection of office desks to put together their place of business now have a one-stop shop that meets their needs for budget and style with Merit Office Solutions, Ltd., a proud Canadian supplier of both new and used office furniture for Toronto companies. - March 26, 2014 - Merit Office

Olé Chair Brings Comfort and Productivity to Collaborative Seating SpaceCo Business Solutions, Inc. has designed a chair that provides users in collaborative environments or in common areas both comfort and a platform to rest their laptop or tablet as well as separate place to rest their beverage. The Olé Chair is ideal for collaborative workspaces, lobbies,... - March 07, 2014 - SpaceCo Business Solutions

SpaceCo Announces Price Reduction Elevator CPU Holder price reduced. SpaceCo Business Solutions has reduced the prices of it’s mesh sling Elevator CPU Holder. - October 20, 2013 - SpaceCo Business Solutions

Customizable Height Adjustable Workstations Now a Reality Integrated Levitation System (ILS) offers employers a total system solution for moving into the Sit Stand Era. - October 20, 2013 - SpaceCo Business Solutions

LOFTwall Announces New Program to Showcase Innovative Materials “LOFTwall Approved” Will Streamline the Selection Process for Designers. - October 11, 2013 - LOFTwall

MFI International Announces New President Manufacturer, MFI International has announced the promotion of Lawrence Wollschlager to the post of President and Chief Operating Officer of the company. - August 28, 2013 - MFI International., MFG., LLC

Design Entrepreneur Steve Kinder of LOFTwall Shares His NeoCon 2013 Experience: Emerging Ideas & Workspace Concepts Revealed LOFTwall Founder and Design Leader, Steve Kinder returned from NeoCon where he catalyzed a dynamic conversation about the future of workspace design. Flexibility, privacy and movement were key buzzwords and people require their workspace to evolve with their needs over time. Leading a more entrepreneurial, nimble company, Kinder is poised to move forward with new design innovations that address a quickly changing need that larger manufacturers are challenged to meet. - July 22, 2013 - LOFTwall

LOFTwall is at the Center of NeoCon’s 2013 “Ideas Revealed” Theme LOFTwall, a manufacturer of distinctive lightweight, modular, modern divider screen products and an Interior Design Magazine “Best of Year” honoree, will return to NeoCon, space 8-7046, for the second year to connect with designers to talk about the dynamic future needs of workspaces. Wave,... - May 01, 2013 - LOFTwall

Mattress Industry Supplier, MFI International Participating at Interzum Trade Fair in Cologne, Germany MFI International, a major supplier of soft goods (zip-on mattress covers and top-of-bed accessories) to the mattress industry in North America, plans to exhibit its services to the European market - April 07, 2013 - MFI International., MFG., LLC

Leading Edge Coworking Space Will be a Laboratory for the Future of Workspace Design: Partnership Announced at 2013 Global Coworking Unconference (GCUC) Two Dallas-based entrepreneurs are collaborating to enhance how coworking spaces are used. LOFTwall and WELD are partnering to observe and identify the diverse needs of coworking members, monitoring the fluctuations of people and workspace needs. LOFTwall will be documenting the experiences of members while working at WELD and observing how coworkers interact in the space as it changes and evolves. - March 04, 2013 - LOFTwall

MFI International Receives Corporate Mexican Customs Broker’s License Manufacturer leads the way by being the only company with this type of permit for the textile industry in Mexico. - February 28, 2013 - MFI International., MFG., LLC

KOMPAKT® Systems Launches First Website KOMPAKT® Systems, marketer and manufacturer of KOMPAKT® Systems Mobile product line, recently launched their first website: www.kompaktsystems.com. KOMPAKT® Systems' website features detailed information and photography about the complete KOMPAKT® Mobile product line, a KOMPAKT®... - December 28, 2012 - KOMPAKT® Systems

Under Cabinet LED Light Enhances Visual Performance and Reduces Energy Costs SpaceCo's Wave Strip Light LED under cabinet light has many advantages over compact fluorescent lights, such as lower energy costs, longer lifetime (up to 50,000 hours) and is LEED credit eligible. - November 16, 2012 - SpaceCo Business Solutions

LOFTwall Shows “Best New Office Furniture” at NEOCON East LOFTwall's WAVE Divider Screen was recognized by Inc. Magazine as “Best New Office Furniture” in the September issue. “We’ve had tremendous interest in our products since June and we’re excited to show with our new rep group W Cubed, LLC,” said Steve Kinder, Founder of LOFTwall. - October 17, 2012 - LOFTwall

Bruynzeel UK Helps Preserve The Savoy Hotel's Heritage with Archiving Solutions Bruynzeel, a leading manufacturer of storage solutions for organisations in various sectors and industries, have helped to preserve The Savoy Hotel’s heritage by providing storage solutions for the establishment’s new archives. As part of The Savoy’s recent £220 million restoration,... - October 17, 2012 - Bruynzeel

Bruynzeel UK's New Storage Solution Frees-Up Vital Study Space for Newcastle University Students Bruynzeel, a leading manufacturer of storage solutions for organisations in various sectors and industries, have provided Newcastle University’s Robinson Library with a new storage system. In 2009, The Robinson Library was tasked with increasing its student study space by 20 per cent to meet the... - October 08, 2012 - Bruynzeel

Introducing Latest Barber Chairs and Quality Salon Equipments by Asti Salon Supply AstiSalon Supply is bringing out the latest salon equipments and barber chairs into the US market. AstiSalon is renowned for its quality products that are sold at very competitive prices. Their latest range of products is expected to be available for pre order in a few weeks time. - May 24, 2012 - Asti Salon Supply

MFI International is Certified as a C-TPAT Partner Manufacturing service provider announces earning certification by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as a participant in its Customs -Trade Partnership against Terrorism (C-TPAT) program - March 25, 2012 - MFI International., MFG., LLC

Enhanced LED Task Light Improves Visual Performance and Reduces Energy Costs Wave Light II LEDs have many advantages over compact fluorescent lights, such as lower energy costs, longer lifetime (up to 50,000 hours), adjustable illumination area, ambient sensor with 10 stages of illumination settings, and is LEED credit eligible. - January 06, 2012 - SpaceCo Business Solutions

SpaceCo "Elevator" CPU Holder Offers Simplicity and Flexibility Elevator offers an alternative to old, clunky rigid CPU holders. It blends nicely into the work environment and its simplicity and flexibility make it hard to beat. - September 02, 2011 - SpaceCo Business Solutions

Manufacturing in Mexico Solutions Provider Implements Quality Management System: ISO 9001:2008 MFI’s International subsidiary in Mexico meets rigorous quality requirements. - August 18, 2011 - MFI International., MFG., LLC