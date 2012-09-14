PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Precision Periodic Announces the Successful Extraction of 80% Total Rare Earths in a Five Minute, Single Pass from Phosphate Mine Waste Precision Periodic announces the successful results of rare earth extraction projects for Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute. Using their proprietary reusable Thor REE Nano-filter they captured 80% of the total rare earths in a five minute single pass-through including the radioactive elements. The filter can be reused for thousands of cycles and is highly scalable for all size applications. - July 29, 2019 - Precision Periodic

Mining Filtration System Extracts and Refines Multiple Metals & Eliminates the Need for Cyanide and Carbon - Live Demonstration Precision Periodic, a UCF Business Incubator Company, announces a live demonstration of their Mining Filtration System that extracts and refines multiple metals in one process and eliminates the need to use cyanide and carbon. Alluvial Miners can now extract to 20,000 mesh and tailing owners can process stockpiled tailings to capture valuable metals previously unattainable. - October 31, 2018 - Precision Periodic

Minerals Mining Corporation AG Prepares Stock Exchange Listing Minerals Mining Corporation AG Board Approves Company Listing Scheduled for 3rd Quarter of 2017. - March 25, 2017 - Minerals Mining Corporation AG

Viscount Announces Drill Contract and Mobilization at Cherry Creek Nevada Viscount Mining Corp. is pleased to report that it has begun mobilizing for the 2015 Phase 1 drilling program at its flagship Cherry Creek Nevada Property. - October 06, 2015 - Viscount Mining Corp.

Texas Wyoming Announces Definitive Agreement with RVJ Holdings, LLC. Texas Wyoming Drilling (OTC: TWDL) Announces Joint Venture on Yellow-Jacket Mining Claim. Texas Wyoming Drilling Inc.(the “Company”) announced today that on October 2, 2014 it had entered into a Definitive Agreement (the “Definitive”) with RVJ Holdings LLC., a newly organized... - October 10, 2014 - Texas Wyoming Drilling, Inc.

RareMineTech Consider Additional Funding from Down Under RareMineTech is approached from yet another Australian-led venture capital group wanting to provide the mining company the capital funding for an Initial Public Offering. - June 12, 2013 - RareMineTech

RareMineTech to Consider Further Investment RareMineTech are in negotiations to take on further offers of funding to optimize their current exploration projects. - March 07, 2013 - RareMineTech

La Quinta Intersects 13.8% Copper at Carruther’s Pass, B.C. VMS Project La Quinta Resources Corporation is pleased to report that it has received the first assays from drilling completed at the Carruthers Pass, B.C. volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) project in August 2011. Initial core samples from pilot holes drilled into the Slab target were split and sent to ALS Minerals Laboratories in North Vancouver, B.C. - October 27, 2011 - La Quinta Resource Corporation

La Quinta Enters LOI to Acquire BC Massive Sulfide Project with 171 g/t Silver, 6.7% Copper La Quinta Resources Corporation (TSX VENTURE:LAQ) ("La Quinta") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire the Carruthers Pass, B.C. massive sulfide project from Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:CRB) ("Cariboo Rose"). Under the terms... - April 29, 2011 - La Quinta Resource Corporation

Grizzly "GZD" Announces $7.5 Million Brokered Private Placement Grizzly Discoveries "GZD" Announced an Agreement with D&D Securities (the Agent) to sell $5 million non-FT share units at a price of $0.50 and $2.5 million FT share units at a price of $0.70. - March 20, 2011 - Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Grizzly "GZD" Acquires More Potash Land and Provides Update on Alberta Potash Project Grizzly "GZD" has acquired 100% interest in more than 430,000 acres by staking 22 metallic and industrial mineral permits along the Alberta-Saskatchewan border bringing total MAIM permit land holdings for potash to more then 2.34 million acres. - February 10, 2011 - Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

La Quinta Resources Announces Purchase Agreement with Black Jack Exploration Inc. La Quinta Resources Corporation (“La Quinta” or “The Company”) is pleased to report that it has exercised the option to acquire the Black Jack Silver Property in Elko County, Nevada for US$250,000.00 by signing a purchase agreement with Black Jack Exploration Inc., a private Idaho... - December 02, 2010 - La Quinta Resource Corporation

Tonogold Resources, Inc. - Gold Discovery Made in the Combination Fault Zone, Tonopah Divide, Nevada La Jolla, CA, based Tonogold Resources, Inc., announced discovery of disseminated gold mineralization in The Combination Fault Zone at Tonopah, Nevada. - November 03, 2010 - Tonogold Resources, Inc.

Grizzly Discoveries Makes New Gold Discovery: Intersects 1.0 g/t Gold Over 30 Metres, 4.31 g/t Over 5 Metres A new gold discovery has been made at the Prince of Wales target in the Copper Mountain area with an intersection of 1.0 g/t gold over 30 metres core length. - October 02, 2010 - Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Grizzly Discoveries Completes Stage 1 Drilling Program at Greenwood Gold Project Grizzly announced that the Stage 1 drilling program of 1,590 metres in 11 drill holes at the Greenwood Gold Project has been completed in early August. - August 11, 2010 - Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Junior Mining Company Grizzly Discoveries Increases Exploration Budget to Up to $2 Million and Closes 2nd Tranche of Private Placement Grizzly Discoveries Increases Exploration Budget to up to $2 Million for a 3,500 metre drill program and Closes 2nd Tranche of Private Placement for Total Gross Proceeds of $1,679,000. - July 28, 2010 - Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Grizzly Discoveries Commences Drilling at Greenwood Gold Project, British Columbia Grizzly Discoveries has commenced drilling on the Greenwood Gold Project, B.C. The drill was mobilized to the property on June 24th, 2010 and has commenced drilling on gold showings in the Copper Mountain area. - July 09, 2010 - Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Grizzly Discoveries Closes First Tranche of Private Placement Grizzly Discoveries announced a non-brokered private placement of $1,448.978.50. - July 09, 2010 - Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Guardian Commodities Shipping Gold, Silver Internationally to Offshore Customers Online commodities broker to ship gold, silver, platinum, and palladium bullion to over 180 countries worldwide. - March 29, 2010 - Trusted Bullion

Trump Alumn Fired Up About Gold, Guardian Commodities Former contestant on "The Apprentice" transitions from his multimillion dollar start-up, GoldandSilverNow, to worldwide bullion broker, Guardian Commodities - March 04, 2010 - Trusted Bullion

Premium Exploration Begins Phase-Two Drilling to Continue Gold Resource Delineation and Exploration at Friday-Petsite Project Premium Exploration Inc. ("Premium") (TSX VENTURE:PEM), an explorer and developer of precious metals projects with significant potential for near-term production and growth in the USA and Mexico, is pleased to announce that the Phase-Two drill program of 1,830 meters (6,000 ft) is underway. - November 14, 2009 - Premium Exploration Inc.

Premium Exploration Closes Private Placement and Management Update Premium Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE:PEM) ("Premium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement through the issuance of an additional 6,375,000 Units for gross proceeds of $1,275,000. Each Unit consists of... - November 12, 2009 - Premium Exploration Inc.

Premium Exploration Closes First Tranche of Private Placement Premium Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE:PEM) ("Premium") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement previously announced on October 20, 2009. As a result, the Company has issued 7,145,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit for gross total... - October 28, 2009 - Premium Exploration Inc.

Premium Exploration Announces 1,830 Meter Drill Program to Continue Resource Delineation at the Friday-Petsite Gold Project Premium Exploration Inc., (TSX-V:PEM) is pleased to announce the Phase-Two drill program of 1,830 meters (6,000 feet) of drilling at the Friday-Petsite gold project located on the Orogrande Shear Zone in central Idaho. This drilling is the next phase of the planned 15,000 meter (44,000 foot) drill program... - September 25, 2009 - Premium Exploration Inc.

Premium Exploration Announces Private Placement Premium Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:PEM) (“Premium”) is pleased to announce its intention to raise up to CDN$3,000,000 through a non-brokered private placement of 12,000,000 Units at $0.25 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one Common Share and one-half of a non-transferable Warrant. Each whole... - September 13, 2009 - Premium Exploration Inc.

Premium Exploration Confirms Strong Gold Mineralization South of Friday-Petsite Resource Premium Exploration, Inc. (TSX-V:PEM) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that results have been received from the final two holes of the Phase-One drill program. PFR2009-06 and PFR2009-07 have confirmed gold mineralization associated with soil geochemistry (that extends 1150 meters to... - September 11, 2009 - Premium Exploration Inc.

Yellowcake Mining Signs LOI for Option Agreement with AuEx for the Trinity Silver Project Yellowcake Mining Inc (OTCBB: YCKM) (“YCMI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent to enter into an Exploration Earn-in agreement with AuEx Ventures Inc., ("AuEx") (TSX:XUA) for the Trinity Silver property, located in Pershing County,... - September 03, 2009 - Yellowcake Mining, Inc.

Premium Exploration Inc. Clarifies Position with SNS Silver Corp. Premium Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:PEM) (“Premium” or the “Company”) wishes to clarify the Company’s position with SNS Silver Corp. (“SNS”). On March 2nd 2009, Premium entered into two Letters of Intent (LOI) with SNS Silver Corp., with the intent of entering a... - June 22, 2009 - Premium Exploration Inc.

Premium Exploration Announces Early Drill Start at High-Grade Gold Zone and Confirms True Dip of the Orogrande Shear Zone at Friday-Petsite, Idaho Premium Exploration, Inc. (TSX VENTURE:PEM) ("Premium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the drilling on the high-grade gold zone commenced ahead of schedule, on June 14th 2009, and has confirmed the true dip of the Orogrande Shear Zone at the Friday-Petsite project in Idaho. - June 20, 2009 - Premium Exploration Inc.

TSX-V Accepts Premium Exploration’s Oversubscribed Private Placement Premium Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:PEM) (“Premium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange of its non-brokered private placement previously announced closed May 27th, 2009. - June 05, 2009 - Premium Exploration Inc.

Premium Exploration Private Placement Oversubscribed Premium Exploration Inc., (TSX-V:PEM) (”Premium”) reports that it anticipates its previously announced private placement may be oversubscribed by approximately $160,000 (1,600,000 units). The original expectation was to raise up to $500,000 (5,000,000 units). The offering will now raise... - May 29, 2009 - Premium Exploration Inc.

Premium Exploration Closes Private Placement Premium Exploration, Inc. (TSX VENTURE:PEM) ("Premium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of $673,900 through the offering of 6,739,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common... - May 29, 2009 - Premium Exploration Inc.

Premium Exploration Signs Geologist & Road Access Contracts for High-Grade Gold Drill Program in Idaho Premium Exploration, Inc., (TSX-V:PEM) (”Premium”) is pleased to announce it has signed a contract for minor road development to access new drill sites for the Phase-One High-Grade Gold Drill Program at the Friday-Petsite drill target in Idaho, USA. Premium also welcomes Mike Ostenson, an... - May 15, 2009 - Premium Exploration Inc.

Premium Exploration Attending the 2009 Chicago Resource Expo Premium Exploration, Inc., (TSX-V:PEM) (”Premium”) will be attending the 2009 Chicago Resource Expo. http://www.chicagoresourceexpo.com Where: Rolling Meadows Holiday Inn and Convention Center in Rolling Meadows, IL. When: April 24-25, 2009 To register free as a Guest: http://www.chicagoresourceexpo.com/Default.aspx?tabid=184 Del... - April 24, 2009 - Premium Exploration Inc.

Global Resource Partners, Inc. Announces Expansion in Western Africa Global Resource Partners, Inc. acquires 1,000 Acres of Mining Concession Property in Western Africa. - December 31, 2008 - Global Resource Partners, Inc.

Western Sierra Mining (OTC-WSRA) Begins Pre-Production of Testing of Gold Basin Mine Western Sierra Mining Corp., (OTC: WSRA - News) announced today that it has initiated pre-production testing for the Gold Basin placer mine, located near Wilhoit, Arizona. Total proven gold reserves for the mine exceed 150,000 ounces, with additional probable and indicated gold reserves of 400,000 ounces. The... - October 31, 2008 - Western Sierra Mining

Tidalwave Holdings, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Noble Metals LLC & Metals Recovery Plant Tidalwave Holdings, Inc. (www.tidalwaveholdingsinc.com) (Other OTC:TWVH.PK - News) today announced that the company closed its acquisition of Noble Metals LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company and metal recovery industry operator. The definitive agreements include the acquisition of 100% of Noble... - October 17, 2008 - Tidalwave Holdings, Inc.

Entropy Resources S.A. - Joint Venture With TransAfrican Minerals Limited Entropy Resources S.A.(Entropy) a private Argentinean mining company, with HQ in Perth, Western Australia, is pleased to announce that on the 3rd of March 2008, it has signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TransAfrican Minerals Limited (TransAfrican) in connection with 4 exploration... - April 07, 2008 - Entropy Resources Pty Ltd

El Capitan Precious Metals, Inc. CEO Interview Now Available A recording of the Market News First interview with President and C.E.O., Kenneth P. Pavlich, is now available on the Market News First web site (www.MN1.com). - June 20, 2007 - El Capitan Precious Metals, Inc.