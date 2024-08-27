Precision Periodic Announces PuraLith™ Lithium Toll Refining Services - Refining Lithium from 3% to Battery Grade

PuraLith™ is a groundbreaking toll refining service for transforming low grade/crude lithium into high purity, battery grade material. The company's line of filtration media removes all impurities in one process. Toll refining services can be implemented on site, directly at the source or at Precision Periodic’s location.