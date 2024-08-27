Precision Periodic Announces PuraLith™ Lithium Toll Refining Services - Refining Lithium from 3% to Battery Grade
PuraLith™ is a groundbreaking toll refining service for transforming low grade/crude lithium into high purity, battery grade material. The company's line of filtration media removes all impurities in one process. Toll refining services can be implemented on site, directly at the source or at Precision Periodic’s location.
Orlando, FL, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Precision Periodic, a pioneer in the application of nanotechnology for the aqueous solution filtration space, announced the launch of PuraLith™ in August.
The company said PuraLith™ is a groundbreaking toll refining service for transforming low grade/crude lithium into high purity, battery grade material. The toll refining service can be implemented on site, directly at the source or at Precision Periodic’s location.
The initiative marks a significant advancement in the ability for direct lithium extraction sites (DLE), battery recyclers, hard rock and clay mining sites to deliver battery grade lithium, according to company executives. They noted that the new service offers a cost-saving alternative to outmoded processes that require multiple technologies and steps, eliminating lithium loss and significantly reducing chemicals, power requirements and waste.
Precision Periodic’s PuraLith™ line of filtration media removes Al, B, Ca, Co, Cu, Fe, K, Mg, Mn, Na, Ni, Zn in one free flow, 1–2-minute, filtration process. Using PuraLith™ technology, lithium chloride (LiCl) or lithium sulfate (Li2SO4) solutions containing 3% or more lithium can be filtered to produce battery grade lithium.
“Our groundbreaking PuraLith™ process eliminates process time, costs, waste and loss of lithium,” said Brian J. Andrew, President and CEO of Precision Periodic. “We foresee PuraLith™ changing the face of delivering battery grade lithium, enabling a faster, more efficient and affordable process.”
He noted, “The lithium industry is as at a vulnerable position with continued downward price pressures from China. A new technology and approach are needed to compete. PuraLith™ filtration not only eliminates many steps and related expensive equipment compared to traditional purification processes, but it is also linearly expandable and employs a plug-n-play approach.”
Andrew added, “(With PuraLith™), small systems can be deployed at a well-head or at a hard rock or clay mining operation. Plants can start small and add-on as production needs grow. This grow-as-you-need approach, combined with the significant reduction in costly plant hardware, makes the capital expenditure (CAPEX) sensible and within reach of startup operations for delivering battery grade lithium at realistic market prices.”
About the Company: Based in Orlando, Florida, Precision Periodic is a UCF Business Incubator Company. The company’s’ lithium refining, PuraLith™, was perfected in part and backed by a U.S. Department of Energy Grant. Precision Periodic develops nanotechnology-based filtration solutions for industrial aqueous filtration users. Precision Periodic’s advanced filtration media is engineered to reduce chemical waste, power requirements and deliver rapid results, setting a new standard for efficiency across diverse applications. More information: precisionperiodic.com
