PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ETT Reports 2016 is on Track to be a Record Year for Its Dual Drive Compression Business Installs At Least 30 Units in 2016 Totaling 150,000 HP, Almost Doubles the Horsepower in Operation Dallas-based Energy Transfer Technologies (ETT), a leader in natural gas compression systems and energy management today announced that 2016 is on track to be a record year for its patented Dual Drive... - September 01, 2016 - ETT

Huge Growth Confirmed for Tank World Expo Dubai 2015 Now in its third year, the 2015 edition of Tank World Expo (Dubai, 13-14 April) is already confirmed as the biggest one yet. In 2014 visitors increased by a massive 640% to over 1670 and with growth levels continuing over 3000 are on track to attend in April at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Whilst Expo... - October 02, 2014 - Tank World

Global Oil and Gas Tank Storage Experts Set to Gather in Dubai for Landmark Tank World Congress and Expo With just under a month to go until Tank World Congress and Expo, the global tank storage industry is preparing to visit Dubai for two days of expert insight, practical case studies, in-depth discussion, technology launches and networking on April 14th and 15th 2014. - March 19, 2014 - Tank World

Cinch Energy Services Engages David Gibson as General Counsel; Company Establishes Rockport, Texas Business Office Cinch Energy Services, L.L.C. (Cinch Energy) announced today that it has engaged David Gibson as its General Counsel. Gibson was formerly with Royston Rayzor Vickery & Williams a Houston law firm with offices in Corpus Christi. Gibson was working out of the Corpus Christi office. He is a graduate... - October 23, 2013 - Cinch Energy Services, LLC

Cinch Energy Services Beats Forecast by 22 Months; Company Completes $50.0 Million in Oil Field Work Ahead of Schedule Cinch Energy Services, L.L.C.(Cinch Energy) announced today that it has completed $50.0 Million in oil field service work twenty two months ahead of projections and in its 19th month of operation. Martin Kroesche, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer said, “While we have seen explosive... - October 23, 2013 - Cinch Energy Services, LLC

Tundra Gas Seeking Role in Japanese Methane Hydrates Venture Tundra Gas Inc has begun exploratory talks to participate in the world’s first commercial offshore methane hydrate mining (some energy firms refer to methane hydrate extraction as “mining” because the substance is a solid deposit underground) venture. Methane Hydrate will be recovered... - March 16, 2013 - Tundra Gas Inc

Tundra Gas Open to North Slope Venture Tundra Gas Inc keen to exploit proven methane hydrate deposits in Alaska's North Slope. - March 09, 2013 - Tundra Gas Inc

Tundra Gas to Test Quake-Resistant Rigs Tundra Gas Inc is ready to begin trials of earthquake-resistant gas rigs in Qinghai Province, China. - March 02, 2013 - Tundra Gas Inc

ETT's E-Select Systems Expands Its Dual-Drive Product Line by Introducing the New E-Select CA Gen Series and the E-Select Pump Series Energy Transfer Technology (ETT), a leader in natural gas compression technology, today announced two new products in its E-Select Systems dual drive product line: The E-Select CA Gen Series and the E-Select Pump Series. The introduction of these products mark the expansion of the company’s patented... - July 20, 2011 - Energy Transfer Technologies

Tundra Gas Safely Evacuates Tokyo Head Office Tundra Gas Inc has evacuated its Tokyo head office and shifted its Japan-based staff to temporary facilities in nearby Yokohama. Telephone numbers and internet resources have been redirected to new offices. “We are fortunate to report none of our colleagues have been harmed by recent events, although... - March 18, 2011 - Tundra Gas Inc

ConocoPhillips and Essent Energie B.V. to Study Feasibility of LNG Terminal in the Netherlands ConocoPhillips [COP: NYSE] and Essent Energie B.V. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to study the feasibility of developing a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in the Netherlands. The companies have identified a potential project site at the Port of Eemshaven and have executed... - June 24, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips and Mitsubishi Enter Into a Joint Development Agreement for LNG Import Terminal ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that it has entered into a Joint Development Agreement with Mitsubishi Corporation's wholly owned subsidiary, Sound Energy Solutions (SES), to formally join in the development of a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in the Port of Long Beach,... - May 17, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Announces Museum Plans For Ponca City and Bartlesville ConocoPhillips announced plans today to build museums in Bartlesville and Ponca City to commemorate the history of its Oklahoma heritage. The company will provide up to $5 million each for the new facilities, which are expected to be completed by May 2007, as part of Oklahoma’s centennial celebration. - May 13, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips and Bechtel Corp. Announce Heads of Agreement for Delayed Coking Collaboration ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] and Bechtel Corp. today announced a Heads of Agreement (HOA) for a worldwide collaboration to facilitate the licensing and marketing of ConocoPhillips' proprietary ThruPlus® delayed coking technology. Under the HOA, Bechtel will provide engineering services support for... - April 18, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Increases Quarterly Dividend By 24 Percent And Announces 2-for-1 Stock Split The board of directors of ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today declared a quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share, payable June 1, 2005, to stockholders of record as of May 16, 2005. This represents a 24 percent increase in the dividend rate for the company’s common stock over the previous quarter’s... - April 07, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Launches Tri-branded Gasoline Cards ConocoPhillips today announced the launch of its new tri-branded proprietary personal and commercial gasoline credit cards. ConocoPhillips’ proprietary cardholders now have the ability to use one card at nearly 13,000 Phillips 66®, Conoco® and 76™ branded stations across the United... - March 15, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Signs a Production Sharing Contract For Appraisal and Development Offshore Sabah, Malaysia ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that a PETRONAS Carigali-ConocoPhillips joint venture has signed a Production Sharing Contract with PETRONAS, the Malaysian national oil company, for the appraisal and development of the Kebabangan oil field, in waters off the northwest coast of Sabah, Malaysia. The... - March 02, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips and Duke Energy to Restructure Ownership of DEFS ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that it has agreed with Duke Energy to restructure the companies’ ownership of Duke Energy Field Services, LLC (DEFS). The restructuring is expected to close in the second quarter of 2005, subject to necessary regulatory approvals. ConocoPhillips is... - February 24, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Director Retires ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that David L. Boren has elected to retire from the company’s board of directors. Boren has served on the board since 1994. His resignation is effective immediately. “In order to focus my time and energy on my work at the University of Oklahoma... - February 15, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Announces Share Repurchase Program And Declares Quarterly Dividend ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] announced today that it plans to repurchase up to $1 billion of the company's common stock over a period of up to two years. Consistent with previous guidance, the company will use the program as a means of offsetting dilution to existing shareholders from the company's stock-based... - February 04, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Submits Application for New Offshore LNG Terminal ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that it has submitted an application to the United States Coast Guard for the construction of a new offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification facility offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The proposed Beacon Port Clean Energy Terminal is planned to be located... - January 19, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips to Hold Fourth-Quarter Conference Call Wednesday, January 26 ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] will release its fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday, January 26, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. The news release will be issued through Business Wire. A follow-up conference call with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Mulva and Investor Relations General Manager Clayton Reasor... - January 19, 2005 - ConocoPhillips