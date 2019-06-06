Recent Headlines
Within Refined Petroleum Pipelines
ION PRO Services Places Equipment in Midland, Texas
ION PRO Services locates equipment in Midland, Texas. ION PRO Services has announced that the company has placed Hot Tapping and Line Stop equipment in Midland, Texas to offer improved response times for customers in the region. Deon Botes, ION PRO Services President commented, “We see... - June 06, 2019 - ION PRO Services, LLC
Introducing ION PRO Services, LLC a One-Stop-Shop That Combines Core Values with Innovative Hot Tapping Solutions
ION PRO Services, LLC wants you to know they can handle the pressure, up to 5000 psi to be exact. Although a new company, leaders at ION PRO Services are combining a customer-centric culture, values such as truth and transparency, and more than 20 years of experience to offer oil and gas a full... - September 24, 2018 - ION PRO Services, LLC
Shihang Updates the Bright Annealing Furnace
Shanghai Shihang Copper Nickel Pipe Fitting Co., Ltd., today updated its annealing furnace to improve physical properties of copper nickel pipes, flanges, and fittings. - July 25, 2018 - Shanghai Shihang Copper Nickel Pipe Fitting Co., Ltd.
Quantum Technology Sciences Partners with Centremis Security & Hosts Intrusion Detection Demo
Quantum Technology Sciences has partnered with physical security integrator Centremis Security to offer seismic-acoustic sensor technology for surveillance and intrusion detection. The companies will host a hands-on technology demonstration on November 11, 2015 in Columbus, Texas. - November 05, 2015 - Quantum Technology Sciences
Quantum Technology Sciences Engages Contract Manufacturer Delta Group Electronics for Commercial Intrusion Detection System Production
Quantum Technology Sciences, a rapidly emerging provider of intrusion detection and movement monitoring solutions designed for securing energy assets, selects Albuquerque-based Delta Group Electronics, Inc. to provide manufacturing services for the company’s commercial single channel seismic ground sensor product launch. - July 11, 2014 - Quantum Technology Sciences
Cinch Energy Services Engages David Gibson as General Counsel; Company Establishes Rockport, Texas Business Office
Cinch Energy Services, L.L.C. (Cinch Energy) announced today that it has engaged David Gibson as its General Counsel. Gibson was formerly with Royston Rayzor Vickery & Williams a Houston law firm with offices in Corpus Christi. Gibson was working out of the Corpus Christi office. He is a... - October 23, 2013 - Cinch Energy Services, LLC
Cinch Energy Services Beats Forecast by 22 Months; Company Completes $50.0 Million in Oil Field Work Ahead of Schedule
Cinch Energy Services, L.L.C.(Cinch Energy) announced today that it has completed $50.0 Million in oil field service work twenty two months ahead of projections and in its 19th month of operation. Martin Kroesche, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer said, “While we have seen... - October 23, 2013 - Cinch Energy Services, LLC
ConocoPhillips and Essent Energie B.V. to Study Feasibility of LNG Terminal in the Netherlands
ConocoPhillips [COP: NYSE] and Essent Energie B.V. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to study the feasibility of developing a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in the Netherlands. The companies have identified a potential project site at the Port of Eemshaven and have... - June 24, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips and Mitsubishi Enter Into a Joint Development Agreement for LNG Import Terminal
ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that it has entered into a Joint Development Agreement with Mitsubishi Corporation's wholly owned subsidiary, Sound Energy Solutions (SES), to formally join in the development of a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in the Port of Long... - May 17, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Announces Museum Plans For Ponca City and Bartlesville
ConocoPhillips announced plans today to build museums in Bartlesville and Ponca City to commemorate the history of its Oklahoma heritage. The company will provide up to $5 million each for the new facilities, which are expected to be completed by May 2007, as part of Oklahoma’s centennial... - May 13, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips and Bechtel Corp. Announce Heads of Agreement for Delayed Coking Collaboration
ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] and Bechtel Corp. today announced a Heads of Agreement (HOA) for a worldwide collaboration to facilitate the licensing and marketing of ConocoPhillips' proprietary ThruPlus® delayed coking technology. Under the HOA, Bechtel will provide engineering services support... - April 18, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Increases Quarterly Dividend By 24 Percent And Announces 2-for-1 Stock Split
The board of directors of ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today declared a quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share, payable June 1, 2005, to stockholders of record as of May 16, 2005. This represents a 24 percent increase in the dividend rate for the company’s common stock over the previous... - April 07, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Launches Tri-branded Gasoline Cards
ConocoPhillips today announced the launch of its new tri-branded proprietary personal and commercial gasoline credit cards. ConocoPhillips’ proprietary cardholders now have the ability to use one card at nearly 13,000 Phillips 66®, Conoco® and 76™ branded stations across the... - March 15, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Signs a Production Sharing Contract For Appraisal and Development Offshore Sabah, Malaysia
ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that a PETRONAS Carigali-ConocoPhillips joint venture has signed a Production Sharing Contract with PETRONAS, the Malaysian national oil company, for the appraisal and development of the Kebabangan oil field, in waters off the northwest coast of Sabah,... - March 02, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips and Duke Energy to Restructure Ownership of DEFS
ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that it has agreed with Duke Energy to restructure the companies’ ownership of Duke Energy Field Services, LLC (DEFS). The restructuring is expected to close in the second quarter of 2005, subject to necessary regulatory approvals. ConocoPhillips... - February 24, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Director Retires
ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that David L. Boren has elected to retire from the company’s board of directors. Boren has served on the board since 1994. His resignation is effective immediately. “In order to focus my time and energy on my work at the University of... - February 15, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Announces Share Repurchase Program And Declares Quarterly Dividend
ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] announced today that it plans to repurchase up to $1 billion of the company's common stock over a period of up to two years. Consistent with previous guidance, the company will use the program as a means of offsetting dilution to existing shareholders from the company's... - February 04, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Submits Application for New Offshore LNG Terminal
ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that it has submitted an application to the United States Coast Guard for the construction of a new offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification facility offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The proposed Beacon Port Clean Energy Terminal is planned to be... - January 19, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips to Hold Fourth-Quarter Conference Call Wednesday, January 26
ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] will release its fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday, January 26, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. The news release will be issued through Business Wire. A follow-up conference call with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Mulva and Investor Relations General Manager Clayton... - January 19, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Contributes to Disaster Relief Efforts
ConocoPhillips today announced it will contribute $1 million to assist relief efforts arising from the recent earthquake and resulting tsunamis in southeast Asia. In addition, the company will match up to $1 million of employee and retiree contributions from around the world. ConocoPhillips... - January 03, 2005 - ConocoPhillips