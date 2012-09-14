PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Indian Energy-AI Startup Climate Connect Makes List of 25 Leading APAC Innovative Companies Delhi-based Climate Connect Technologies receives international recognition in Cleantech’s APAC 25 list as one of the 25 independent companies that are expected to make a significant impact on sustainable innovation over the next decade. - September 13, 2019 - Climate Connect

Highview Power Wins Regen Green Energy Award Liquid air energy storage (LAES) earns top clean energy innovation. - December 03, 2018 - Highview Power

Highview Power a Finalist for Utility-Scale Storage Project of the Year Pilsworth LAES Plant nominated for distinguished Solar Power Portal and Energy Storage News Awards 2018. - July 28, 2018 - Highview Power

Energy Industry Leader Javier Cavada Named CEO and President of Highview Power Wärtsilä executive to bring international market development expertise. - June 30, 2018 - Highview Power

Gray Hawk Land Solutions is Proud to Announce the Launch of New Nationwide Integrated Land Services Provider Gray Hawk Land Solutions, LLC. is a national integrated land services provider. Gray Hawk offers specialized expertise in land, right of way, surveying and database services. Its team of professionals can manage and execute projects of any size, coast-to-coast for clients in the oil & gas, pipeline, DOT, utility and electric transmission sectors by being committed to the use of cutting edge technology, exceptional client service, and timely and efficient project management. - June 26, 2018 - Gray Hawk Land Solutions, LLC

LineVision Completes Spin-Out & Financing Round, and Announces V3 Transmission Line Monitoring System Patented Non-Contact System Enables Utilities to Increase Reliability, Capacity and Flexibility of their Transmission Lines - June 06, 2018 - LineVision

3rd Annual Grid Modernization Forum in Chicago to Examine Latest Progress and Technologies for the 21st Century Electric Grid The drive to modernize the current electric utility grid is on. A top priority for the U.S. Department of Energy is to enhance the grid’s resiliency, reliability, security, affordability, flexibility and sustainability as we enter the 21st Century and beyond. A range of technology strategies are... - March 30, 2018 - Smart Grid Observer

Energy Executive Carl Sheldon Strengthens Highview Power in North America New president to drive US expansion of liquid air energy storage. - March 08, 2018 - Highview Power

6th Microgrid Global Innovation Forum in Washington, D.C. to Examine Technology and Business Advances In-depth conference focuses on technology advances, case studies, and business models for the deployment of hybrid renewable energy microgrids in grid-tied and off-grid environments. The emphasis is on enhancing grid reliability, cost savings, and renewables integration for utilities and commercial / industrial end users. - February 13, 2018 - Smart Grid Observer

Colin Roy Appointed Chairman of Highview Power Long duration energy storage leaders also announce opening of New York offices. - January 13, 2018 - Highview Power

Anderson Power Products® Offers SB® Environmental Boot A leader in high power interconnect solutions, APP is pleased to announce a new addition to the SB® connector family with the release of their new SB® Environmental Boots. Ideal for a wide range applications, including (not limited to); generators; industrial trucks; bus and coach; road construction; road maintenance; off road; farm and agriculture equipment, the IP64 rated SB® Environmental Boots’ soft shell provides water, dirt, chemical and UV protection for SB® 120 and SB® 175 connectors. - November 27, 2013 - Anderson Power Products

Panasonic Selects Dynapower to Design & Manufacture a 280 kW Bi-Directional Energy Storage Inverter Dynapower Company LLC, a Vermont-based leading supplier of power conversion systems, today announced that it was selected by Panasonic Eco Solutions Canada to design and manufacture a 280 kW bi-directional energy storage inverter for use at the British Columbia Institute of Technology [BCIT] in Vancouver,... - May 09, 2013 - Dynapower

Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), Thailand, Endorses Metering, Billing / CRM and Transmission & Distribution / Smart Grids Asia ERC, MEA and PEA represented in Keynote Thought Leaders panel. - April 07, 2013 - Metering Asia

Energy Regulatory Commission and Metropolitan Electricity Authority of Thailand Endorse Metering, Billing / CRM and Transmission & Distribution / Smart Grids Asia Chairman of the Energy Regulatory Commission delivering keynote welcome address - February 07, 2013 - Metering Asia

Largest Smart Meter Event in Asia, Metering, Billing/CRM Asia, Joining Forces with Transmission & Distribution / Smart Grids Asia Global Smart Meter/Grid experts to gather under one roof in Bangkok this May. - January 29, 2013 - Metering Asia

National Grid Electrical Infrastructure Upgrades Will Increase Reliability for Cape Ann Communities Project will improve service for more than 20,000 customers in six north shore towns - December 15, 2012 - ElecComm Corporation

Smart Utilities Australia & New Zealand Gathers International Utilities, Retailers and Distributors in Melbourne Next Week Meet with decision makers from SP AusNet, Jemena, AGL Energy, Origin Energy, Ergon Energy, and many more. - November 11, 2012 - Smart Utilities Australia & New Zealand

Australia Upgrading Water Grid Infrastructure Across States to Improve Water Conservation and Efficiency Itron hosting aaaaa'Intelligent Water Networksaaaaaa' workshop at Smart Utilities Australia & New Zealand - October 07, 2012 - Smart Utilities Australia & New Zealand

Australian Energy Sector at Forefront of Modernisation Utilities Worldwide at a Strategic Crossroad: Highlighting the Need for 21st Century Smart Grid Australia, having set an ambitious national target of renewable sources supplying 20% of its electricity by 2020, is at the forefront of modernisation. The utility industry must modernise: but how to do so is not entirely clear. The 10th Annual Smart Utilities Australia & New Zealand is the region’s largest conference and exhibition gathering electricity retailers, distributors and water utilities from throughout the region in Melbourne from 20-22 November to discuss these challenges. - August 24, 2012 - Smart Utilities Australia & New Zealand

NOJA Power New Brazilian Office Factory Empowering Latin American Utilities “To be world leader in medium voltage pole mounted switchgear.” This is the NOJA Power Group corporate vision statement and another step towards achieving it has been taken with the establishment of NOJA Power Switchgear Do Brasil, in the city of São Paulo. - January 20, 2012 - NOJA Power

Top Utility Gathering in Sydney Next Week Ausgrid MD George Maltabarow will deliver the opening keynote at the meeting of some 600 top utility professionals from around Australia and New Zealand in Sydney from Tuesday 8-10 November. The Smart Utilities Australia and New Zealand conference and exhibition will particularly focus on e-mobility... - November 03, 2011 - Smart Utilities Australia & New Zealand

Smart Utilities Australia & New Zealand to Feature Update on the Victoria Electric Vehicle Trial It would be great to hear an Australian utility announce a strategic plan for EVs along the lines of what is being done by DTE Energy in Michigan or PG&E in California says Kristian Handberg, Project Manager – Low Emission Vehicles, at the Australian Department of Transport. He was speaking in the run-up to the upcoming Smart Utilities Australia and New Zealand conference and exhibition in Sydney in November. - October 30, 2011 - Smart Utilities Australia & New Zealand

Making Electric Vehicles a Reality: Focus on e-Mobility at Smart Utilities Australia & New Zealand Electric vehicles will play a significant role as a storage facility of renewable energy according to Joerg Lohr, Senior Manager E-Mobility at the global utility leader RWE Effizienz. Joerg Lohr is one of several global experts who will share his insight and experience at the upcoming Smart Utilities... - October 19, 2011 - Smart Utilities Australia & New Zealand

Smart Utilities Australia and New Zealand in Sydney in November to Look at Global Lessons Learnt Australia and New Zealand’s top utility professionals will meet in Sydney in November to explore new ways to improve reliability, quality and security of water and electricity supply in a cost-efficient and customer-friendly way. This year’s Smart Utilities Australia and New Zealand conference... - September 01, 2011 - Smart Utilities Australia & New Zealand

3DFS Announces a New Era of Clean Efficient Power 3DFS of Pittsboro, NC announced successful demonstration of its 3DFS Power Controller that is designed to deliver power that is more than 100X cleaner than electricity provided by the public grid, while delivering power savings on the order of 25 to 40%. - January 12, 2011 - 3DFS Power Solutions

Pfister Energy Ranks No. 1155 on Exclusive List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000 Pfister Energy, a renewable energy design-build firm announced today that Inc. magazine has ranked the company number 1155 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000. The list represents an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. - October 04, 2010 - Pfister Energy

3 New England Based Utilities Turned to ElecComm Power Services to Provide Temporary Power During Record Heat Waves In response to this summer's scorching heat, ElecComm Power Services installed 6 MW's of power for local utilities throughout New England. These specific generators were used to compensate for an increased power demand. EPS's team of engineers and technicians installed (3) 2000kW generators and (3) 2500kVA... - September 01, 2010 - ElecComm Power Services

Clean Tech Open, California Bestows Two Prestigious Awards on Power Assure Power Assure was named a winner in the Smart Power Category and also won the Sustainability Award. The Clean Tech Open is considered the "Academy Awards of Clean Tech." - November 08, 2008 - Power Assure, Inc.

Power Assure, Inc. Presents at DataCenterDynamics Conference on July 13 Power Assure, Inc., a provider of innovative power management solutions that significantly reduce data center energy costs, presented revolutionary techniques to improve data center efficiency at San Francisco’s annual “Data Center Dynamics” conference attended by over 650 data center... - July 17, 2007 - Power Assure, Inc.

Power Assure, Inc. Welcomes Chris Hardin to Advisory Board Power Assure, Inc., a provider of innovative power management solutions that significantly reduce data center energy costs, announced today that Chris Hardin has joined its Board of Advisors. Chris Hardin, President of the data center consultation firm CDH Consulting, has agreed to join Power Assure’s... - June 27, 2007 - Power Assure, Inc.

Power Assure, Inc. Welcomes Alex Roosakos to Advisory Board Power Assure, Inc., a provider of innovative power management solutions that significantly reduce data center energy costs, announced today that Alex Roosakos has joined its Board of Advisors. - June 23, 2007 - Power Assure, Inc.

Power Assure, Inc. Welcomes Michael W. Fahnert to Advisory Board Power Assure, Inc., a provider of innovative power management solutions that significantly reduce data center energy costs, announced today that Michael W. Fahnert has joined its Board of Advisors. - June 21, 2007 - Power Assure, Inc.