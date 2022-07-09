Australia, having set an ambitious national target of renewable sources supplying 20% of its electricity by 2020, is at the forefront of modernisation. The utility industry must modernise: but how to do so is not entirely clear. The 10th Annual Smart Utilities Australia & New Zealand is the region’s largest conference and exhibition gathering electricity retailers, distributors and water utilities from throughout the region in Melbourne from 20-22 November to discuss these challenges. - August 24, 2012 - Smart Utilities Australia & New Zealand