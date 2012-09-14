PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Press Releases
Within Banking - Latin America

Press Releases

 Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

Receive press releases from companies in this category: By Email RSS Feeds:

PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

French Regulatory Organization Authorizes Major French Bank to Use Talk to Pay for Card Not Present Payments with Voice Recognition
French data protection regulatory organization (CNIL) authorization makes it possible for all La Banque Postale cardholders to benefit from Talk to Pay®, allowing them to be protected during Card Not Present purchases thanks to voice generated dynamic cryptogram. - March 26, 2016 - Talk to Pay
R5FX
R5FX Goes Live with Indian Rupee
R5FX is now live with Indian Rupee (INR) trading. The launch coincides with the London visit of the Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. R5FX is the new FX trading platform dedicated to emerging market currencies. - November 13, 2015 - R5FX
Prepaid e-Gold® Cards Now Available. Prepaid Scratch Off Cards Instantly Fund e-Gold® or 1MDC® Accounts.
Au-gold™ has introduced the industry's first prepaid e-Gold® card. A one time use prepaid card for instant funding of any e-Gold® or 1MDC® account. No more waiting for e-Gold® account funding. The plastic card is very simple, just scratch off the Card ID & PIN enter your account number and instantly receive e-Gold® or 1MDC® plus the batch number and transaction information. - June 20, 2005 - Wifive Investment Corp SA
Press Releases 1 - 3 of 3 Page: 1
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help