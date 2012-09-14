PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. French Regulatory Organization Authorizes Major French Bank to Use Talk to Pay for Card Not Present Payments with Voice Recognition French data protection regulatory organization (CNIL) authorization makes it possible for all La Banque Postale cardholders to benefit from Talk to Pay®, allowing them to be protected during Card Not Present purchases thanks to voice generated dynamic cryptogram. - March 26, 2016 - Talk to Pay R5FX Goes Live with Indian Rupee R5FX is now live with Indian Rupee (INR) trading. The launch coincides with the London visit of the Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. R5FX is the new FX trading platform dedicated to emerging market currencies. - November 13, 2015 - R5FX Prepaid e-Gold® Cards Now Available. Prepaid Scratch Off Cards Instantly Fund e-Gold® or 1MDC® Accounts. Au-gold™ has introduced the industry's first prepaid e-Gold® card. A one time use prepaid card for instant funding of any e-Gold® or 1MDC® account. No more waiting for e-Gold® account funding. The plastic card is very simple, just scratch off the Card ID & PIN enter your account number and instantly receive e-Gold® or 1MDC® plus the batch number and transaction information. - June 20, 2005 - Wifive Investment Corp SA