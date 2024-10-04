Au-gold™ has introduced the industry's first prepaid e-Gold® card. A one time use prepaid card for instant funding of any e-Gold® or 1MDC® account. No more waiting for e-Gold® account funding. The plastic card is very simple, just scratch off the Card ID & PIN enter your account number and instantly receive e-Gold® or 1MDC® plus the batch number and transaction information. - June 20, 2005 - Wifive Investment Corp SA