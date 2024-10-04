Recent Headlines
Within Banking - Latin America
Aconomy Unveils Innovative Crypto Card: A Game-Changer in Today’s Digital Financial World
As digital currencies gain traction globally, the Aconomy Crypto Card provides instant access to funds for seamless purchases and withdrawals. Unlike many crypto cards that impose restrictions and fees, Aconomy’s card allows unlimited spending, global ATM access, and integrates with the Aconomy Marketplace. With customizable designs, top-tier security, and transparent management, it offers an elevated user experience. - October 04, 2024 - Aconomy
Aconomy Launches Innovative Platform for Advancing Cryptocurrency Management
Aconomy launches its innovative platform featuring Earn, Exchange, Card, and Marketplace. This secure, user-friendly ecosystem transforms digital asset management, offering opportunities to maximize returns, trade major cryptocurrencies, use crypto like cash, and shop globally. With a focus on privacy and top-tier security, Aconomy bridges traditional and digital finance, providing a complete solution for modern financial needs. - September 21, 2024 - Aconomy
MELD Announces Acquisition of Bit2Pay and Plans to Transform Banking by Merging Crypto and Fiat Products
MELD, a new Neobank coming to the market with both fiat and crypto services has acquired the Canadian fintech payments provider Bit2Pay. Bit2Pay is a licensed MSB in Canada providing fiat services including payments, foreign exchange and money transfers and virtual currencies. MELD has acquired Bit2Pay and its license to strengthen its licensed fiat services globally. - July 25, 2024 - MELD
Meet Zeta at CBA Live Conference 2024 to Unveil AI Banking Solutions
Zeta, a leading provider of next-generation card processing solutions, is excited to announce its participation as a Diamond Sponsor at the upcoming CBA Live 2024 conference, taking place March 25-27, 2024, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Zeta... - March 22, 2024 - Zeta
Zeta & Featurespace to Build Nextgen Issuer Processing in the US Banking & Finance Sector
Zeta, a leading card issuer processor, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Featurespace, a global leader in fraud prevention and risk management. This collaboration aims to deliver advancements in issuer processing within the US banking and finance industry. - May 20, 2023 - Zeta
French Regulatory Organization Authorizes Major French Bank to Use Talk to Pay for Card Not Present Payments with Voice Recognition
French data protection regulatory organization (CNIL) authorization makes it possible for all La Banque Postale cardholders to benefit from Talk to Pay®, allowing them to be protected during Card Not Present purchases thanks to voice generated dynamic cryptogram. - March 26, 2016 - Talk to Pay
R5FX Goes Live with Indian Rupee
R5FX is now live with Indian Rupee (INR) trading. The launch coincides with the London visit of the Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. R5FX is the new FX trading platform dedicated to emerging market currencies. - November 13, 2015 - R5FX
Prepaid e-Gold® Cards Now Available. Prepaid Scratch Off Cards Instantly Fund e-Gold® or 1MDC® Accounts.
Au-gold™ has introduced the industry's first prepaid e-Gold® card. A one time use prepaid card for instant funding of any e-Gold® or 1MDC® account. No more waiting for e-Gold® account funding. The plastic card is very simple, just scratch off the Card ID & PIN enter your account number and instantly receive e-Gold® or 1MDC® plus the batch number and transaction information. - June 20, 2005 - Wifive Investment Corp SA