3M Lead Check Swabs, from Environmental Innovative Technologies
$22.95
3M™ LeadCheck™ Swabs (8 Swabs per pack) are non-hazardous and provide a rapid, sensitive and specific test for leachable lead on any surface.
Get this product - certifiedkit.com/product/lead-check-instant-lead-test/
Adhesive for Scrapbooks - 1.5" Refillable Sticker Maker, from Leeza Gibbons
$9.99
1.5" Refillable Sticker Maker
Good adhesives and simple cutting tools are critical elements for a fun and successful paper craft experience. LEGACIES® offers a breadth of tools that help make...
Adhesive Tool Kit for Scrapbooks, from Leeza Gibbons
$19.99
This 3-piece adhesive tool kit contains a 1.5" sticker maker with a 20' permanent adhesive cartridge, Repositionable Glue Tape, and a Glue Pen. It is a great way to get started with all the essential...
Air Quality Test Kit, from Environmental Innovative Technologies
$150.00
Are you or your family breathing in toxic organic chemicals from cigarettes, varnishes, paints and solvent? This Air Quality Test Kit is a library search for over 7,000 toxic compounds affecting indoor...
Asbestos Test Kit, from Environmental Innovative Technologies
$32.00
Check for the presence of Cancer causing asbestos fibers. This certified testing kit is what you need to ensure your personal environments are not contaminated with environmentally hazardous Asbestos.
AWL Series Adjustable Warehouse Lighting, from LaMar Lighting Company
Adjustable Warehouse Lighting - High efficiency, high output fluorescent available in T5 or T8. Suitable for a variety of applications including warehouses, retail stores and other commercial spaces that...
Bistro Coffee Mug, Featuring Subway® Logo, from Subway
$6.50
This 12oz bistro mug holds just the right amount and features a large C-handle for easy grip. Stylish two tone color coordination, white with a green base and rim. Subway® eat fresh printed on one...
BOUNCER SLIDE COMBO. SIZE -1LX13Hx15/NAME-MODULE COMBO, from Unique World
$2,495.00
A great combination unit for both boys and girls at any event. Excellent for any outdoor and indoor facility and an amazingly attractive unit.
The price includes the unit, the blower, patch kits, spikes,...
Coffee Sticks, from Revital U International
$54.99
Our Coffee Sticks come in convenient, single servings. Taking one Stick a day can help you: enjoy increased energy, improved focus and help with your weight journey. Use them at home or on the go. Take...
Denver Nuggets Logo NBA Leather Handbag, from Kgadi LLC
$110.00
Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. Denver Nuggets Logo Handbag.
Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap is leather.
Retails for...
Digilite, from Galalite Screens
A versatile gain projection screen that offers immersive Active 3D and Digital 2D projections along with wide viewing angle. Unique coating technology to provide better colour temperature and contrast...
Disposable Lead Dust Wipe Templates, from Environmental Innovative Technologies
$9.00
Take Lead Dust Wipe Samples easily with the pre-measured 1 square foot disposable template.
Get this product - https://certifiedkit.com/product/disposable-lead-dust-wipe-templates/
Disposable Poly Spun Coverall with Hood & Boot- 25 Pack, from Environmental Innovative Technologies
$25.00
For protection head to toe on your next renovation project, this blue zippered front coverall is your best bet.
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Spun-bond polypropylene coveralls offer cool, breathable and comfortable...
Dual Lane Curly Water Slide, from Unique World
$4,295.00
What an excitement and a challenge! Two kids or two adults may slide down at the same time on this perfectly built unique slide made out of unique material.
E Coli Water Test Kit, from Environmental Innovative Technologies
$42.75
Protect your family from dangerous Coliform and E. Coli Bacteria. This test kit checks for the presence AND the amount of E. Coli bacteria in water.
E. coli is found is in water; human or animal feces.
EPA Renovation Repair and Painting Rule, from Environmental Innovative Technologies
$67.00
Federal law requires that individuals receive certain information before renovating six square feet or more of painted surfaces in a room, for interior project, or more than twenty square feet of painted...
Executive Polo Shirt - Oxford, Featuring Subway® Logo, from Subway
$20.00
This versatile medium weight polo shirt in 100% pique cotton is sure to be a favorite. Featured in Oxford with the Subway® logo embroidered on the left sleeve. Its detailing includes three button wood-tone...
Fold-able Pandemic Mask N95- 10 Pack, from Environmental Innovative Technologies
$20.00
Each box contains 10 individually sealed masks and are 95% effective against particulate aerosols free of oils.
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Conforms to American NIOSH 42 CFR Part 84 standard as N95 class, with...
Fuel Spill Test Kit, from Environmental Innovative Technologies
$125.00
This fuel spill Test kit is designed to check for the amount of Gasoline and Diesel Range Organic Compounds in soil. Dangerous levels of either of these types of compounds can threaten you in many different...
Girl's Pink Sleeveless Hoodie Outfit, from Masons Underground
$60.00
Girl's 100% cotton pink hoodie outfit is pre-washed for softness and retails for $60-$70. Inquire for wholesale pricing
Heavy Metal Testing Kit, from Environmental Innovative Technologies
$190.00
Check for the presence of highly toxic heavy metals in solids and liquids with Environmental Innovative Technologies’ SGL Certified heavy metal testing kit for solids and liquids.
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Heavy...
Heavy Metal Toxicity Test Kit, from Environmental Innovative Technologies
$237.50
Exposure to high levels of toxic metals can cause severe health problems such as auto-immune diseases, nervous system damage, and various types of cancer. Check for the amount of toxic metals in soil,...
HEPA Vacuum Canister Cleaner, from Environmental Innovative Technologies
$329.00
This compact canister makes it exceptionally easy to move and carry around.
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
This HEPA vacuum canister cleaner features: HEPA filter system that captures 99.97% of dust and particles...
HEPA Vacuum Cleaner, from Environmental Innovative Technologies
$700.00
This HEPA vacuum is fully equipped to safely collect hazardous lead-dust generated during renovations and abatement activities.
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
This Nilfisk vacuum exceeds the EPA’s standards...
$5.50
This 5X7 inch spiral bound journal is a durable way to document your information. Journal cover is green with the Subway® logo in silver. Inside paper is white with 100 ruled pages.
Plenty of room...
Lead in Dust Testing Kit, from Environmental Innovative Technologies
$125.00
Lead poisoning causes Nervous System damage, stunted growth, delayed development, and can cause Liver and Kidney failure. If you suspect that your house has lead hazards, take immediate steps to reduce...
Lead in Paint, Dust, or Soil Test Kit, from Environmental Innovative Technologies
$28.50
EIT Certified Test Kit for lead in paint, dust, or soil, single pack or 5-pack, is easy and simple to use. All tests are run by EPA approved methods
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Lead in Paint, Dust or Soil Test...
Lead in Toys Test Kit, from Environmental Innovative Technologies
$47.00
Check toys and other products for the presence of lead. All tests are run by ASTM approved method and meet all EPA, State and certification agencies requirements. Kit comes complete with everything needed...
Lead in Water Test Kit, from Environmental Innovative Technologies
$35.00
Lead poisoning causes nervous system damage, stunted growth, delayed development, and can cause liver and kidney failure. EIT Certified Test Kit for Lead in Drinking Water is easy and simple to use.
PRODUCT...
Lead Safety Student Manual, from Environmental Innovative Technologies
$10.00
Lead safety for remodeling, repair, and safety.
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
A pocket-sized edition of the joint EPA-HUD curriculum in lead safety for remodeling, repair, and painting. Easy to carry around on...
Lead, Mold, and Asbestos Testing Kit, from Environmental Innovative Technologies
$109.00
This combo testing kit is what you need to ensure your personal environments are not contaminated with three of the most common environmental hazards. This test kit is for the analysis of one mold sample,...
Leeza Gibbons Presents: Reflections, from Leeza Gibbons
Leeza Gibbons presents "Reflections":
The Reflections CD is more than just an exceptional collection of music. It's the music that matters - it matters because it's emotional, it matters because it's...
Lensray Technology, from Galalite Screens
With decades of experience and conviction in providing quality projection screens, Galalite has developed its own unique LensrayTM technology that contributes for life-like cinema viewing experience.
Impeccable...
License Plate Frame Featuring Subway® logos, from Subway
$3.00
The license plate frame fits perfectly around your license plate. It is oversized to expose the entire plate and meets all state requirements. The frame is white with the Subway® logos on top and follow...
Los Angeles Lakers Logo Leather Handbag, from Kgadi LLC
$110.00
Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. L.A. Lakers Logo Handbag.
Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap is leather.
Retails for...
Masons Underground "Angst" design men's T-shirt, from Masons Underground
$35.00
Men's "Angst" Design T-shirt by masons Underground retails for $35.00, inquire for wholesale pricing. This T-shirt is 100% premium cotton, pre-washed for softness and features an abstact art...
$30.00
Women's "Angst" design T-shirt is 100% premium cotton and pre-washed for softness. Features abstract artistic design and retails for $30.00.
Matte White, from Galalite Screens
A front projection screen that provides uniform screen gain all over, making it the absolute choice for film viewing experience for everyone. A quality front projection cinema screen with its wide spread...