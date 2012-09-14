3M Lead Check Swabs , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$22.95

3M™ LeadCheck™ Swabs (8 Swabs per pack) are non-hazardous and provide a rapid, sensitive and specific test for leachable lead on any surface. Get this product - certifiedkit.com/product/lead-check-instant-lead-test/

Adhesive for Scrapbooks - 1.5" Refillable Sticker Maker , from Leeza Gibbons

$9.99

1.5" Refillable Sticker Maker Good adhesives and simple cutting tools are critical elements for a fun and successful paper craft experience. LEGACIES® offers a breadth of tools that help make...

Adhesive Tool Kit for Scrapbooks , from Leeza Gibbons

$19.99

This 3-piece adhesive tool kit contains a 1.5" sticker maker with a 20' permanent adhesive cartridge, Repositionable Glue Tape, and a Glue Pen. It is a great way to get started with all the essential...

Air Quality Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$150.00

Are you or your family breathing in toxic organic chemicals from cigarettes, varnishes, paints and solvent? This Air Quality Test Kit is a library search for over 7,000 toxic compounds affecting indoor...

Asbestos Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$32.00

Check for the presence of Cancer causing asbestos fibers. This certified testing kit is what you need to ensure your personal environments are not contaminated with environmentally hazardous Asbestos.

AWL Series Adjustable Warehouse Lighting , from LaMar Lighting Company



Adjustable Warehouse Lighting - High efficiency, high output fluorescent available in T5 or T8. Suitable for a variety of applications including warehouses, retail stores and other commercial spaces that...

Bistro Coffee Mug, Featuring Subway® Logo , from Subway

$6.50

This 12oz bistro mug holds just the right amount and features a large C-handle for easy grip. Stylish two tone color coordination, white with a green base and rim. Subway® eat fresh printed on one...

BOUNCER SLIDE COMBO. SIZE -1LX13Hx15/NAME-MODULE COMBO , from Unique World

$2,495.00

A great combination unit for both boys and girls at any event. Excellent for any outdoor and indoor facility and an amazingly attractive unit. The price includes the unit, the blower, patch kits, spikes,...

BOUNCER SLIDE COMBO. NAME-SPORT ARENA COMBO. SIZE 31Lx13Wx15H , from Unique World

$2,495.00

A great combination unit both for boys and girls and even adults at any event. Excellent for any outdoor and indoor facility and an amazingly attractive unit. The price includes the unit, the blower,...

BOUNCER SLIDE COMBO. SIZE- 31Lx13Wx15H/ NAME- HOT AIR BALLOON COMBO , from Unique World

$2,495.00

A great combination unit both for boys and girls at any event. Excellent for any outdoor and indoor facility and an amazingly attractive unit. All the balloons are made through the heat sealing machine...

Coffee Sticks , from Revital U International

$54.99

Our Coffee Sticks come in convenient, single servings. Taking one Stick a day can help you: enjoy increased energy, improved focus and help with your weight journey. Use them at home or on the go. Take...

Custom Road Cases for all kinds of Equipment, LCD/Plasma Screens DJ Sound Boards , from The E&K Group



Custom Road Cases for all kinds of Equipment, LCD/Plasma Screens DJ Sound Boards. Features in Common: * Top Grade 3/8" case wall construction with black mar resistant outer laminate! * Built for...

Denver Nuggets Logo NBA Leather Handbag , from Kgadi LLC

$110.00

Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. Denver Nuggets Logo Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap is leather. Retails for...

Digilite , from Galalite Screens



A versatile gain projection screen that offers immersive Active 3D and Digital 2D projections along with wide viewing angle. Unique coating technology to provide better colour temperature and contrast...

Disposable Lead Dust Wipe Templates , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$9.00

Take Lead Dust Wipe Samples easily with the pre-measured 1 square foot disposable template. Get this product - https://certifiedkit.com/product/disposable-lead-dust-wipe-templates/

Disposable Poly Spun Coverall with Hood & Boot- 25 Pack , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$25.00

For protection head to toe on your next renovation project, this blue zippered front coverall is your best bet. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Spun-bond polypropylene coveralls offer cool, breathable and comfortable...

Dual Lane Curly Water Slide , from Unique World

$4,295.00

What an excitement and a challenge! Two kids or two adults may slide down at the same time on this perfectly built unique slide made out of unique material.

E Coli Water Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$42.75

Protect your family from dangerous Coliform and E. Coli Bacteria. This test kit checks for the presence AND the amount of E. Coli bacteria in water. E. coli is found is in water; human or animal feces.

EPA Renovation Repair and Painting Rule , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$67.00

Federal law requires that individuals receive certain information before renovating six square feet or more of painted surfaces in a room, for interior project, or more than twenty square feet of painted...

Essential Spanish for the Speech-Language Pathologist & Audiologist Dictionary , from EssentialSpanish.com

$12.00

Our 44 page dictionary covers important terminology for today's busy professionals! Clear and concise English to Spanish translations along with part of speech. This book is used by an abundant number...

Essential Spanish for the Speech-Language Pathologist Workbook , from EssentialSpanish.com

$30.00

Our first book covering a plethora of important information that all SLPs must have if they have Spanish speaking caseloads. 122 Pages 8 1/2" X 11" Spiral Bound Information covered includes: Part...

Executive Polo Shirt - Oxford, Featuring Subway® Logo , from Subway

$20.00

This versatile medium weight polo shirt in 100% pique cotton is sure to be a favorite. Featured in Oxford with the Subway® logo embroidered on the left sleeve. Its detailing includes three button wood-tone...

Fold-able Pandemic Mask N95- 10 Pack , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$20.00

Each box contains 10 individually sealed masks and are 95% effective against particulate aerosols free of oils. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Conforms to American NIOSH 42 CFR Part 84 standard as N95 class, with...

Fuel Spill Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$125.00

This fuel spill Test kit is designed to check for the amount of Gasoline and Diesel Range Organic Compounds in soil. Dangerous levels of either of these types of compounds can threaten you in many different...

Girl's Pink Sleeveless Hoodie Outfit , from Masons Underground

$60.00

Girl's 100% cotton pink hoodie outfit is pre-washed for softness and retails for $60-$70. Inquire for wholesale pricing

Heavy Metal Testing Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$190.00

Check for the presence of highly toxic heavy metals in solids and liquids with Environmental Innovative Technologies’ SGL Certified heavy metal testing kit for solids and liquids. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Heavy...

Heavy Metal Toxicity Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$237.50

Exposure to high levels of toxic metals can cause severe health problems such as auto-immune diseases, nervous system damage, and various types of cancer. Check for the amount of toxic metals in soil,...

HEPA Vacuum Canister Cleaner , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$329.00

This compact canister makes it exceptionally easy to move and carry around. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION This HEPA vacuum canister cleaner features: HEPA filter system that captures 99.97% of dust and particles...

HEPA Vacuum Cleaner , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$700.00

This HEPA vacuum is fully equipped to safely collect hazardous lead-dust generated during renovations and abatement activities. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION This Nilfisk vacuum exceeds the EPA’s standards...

INFLATABLE SLIDE. NAME 20 FOOTER BACKYARD SLIDE. SIZE -20Hx12Wx25L , from Unique World

$2,895.00

What could be more challenging and attractive for kids than an inflatable slide? New belly free feature of this slide will allow you to better deflate the unit. It weighs less than all the full bottom...

Journal Notebook, Featuring Subway® Logo , from Subway

$5.50

This 5X7 inch spiral bound journal is a durable way to document your information. Journal cover is green with the Subway® logo in silver. Inside paper is white with 100 ruled pages. Plenty of room...

JUMPING CASTLE SLIDE COMBO. NAME -Rainbow Castle Combo. SIZE 31Lx13Wx15H , from Unique World

$2,495.00

A great outstanding quality extra strong and extra durable combination inflatable. Excellent unit for all ages and any event. Meant for any geographical region and for any indoor and outdoor facilities. The...

JUMPING CASTLE SLIDE COMBO. NAME-PRINCESS CASTLE COMBO. SIZE- 31Lx13Wx15H , from Unique World

$2,495.00

A great combination unit for girls at any event. Excellent for any outdoor and indoor facility and an amazingly attractive unit. All handmade and stitched decor on the unit. The price includes the unit,...

Kobe Bryant - L.A. Lakers Leather and Jersey Material Handbag , from Kgadi LLC

$110.00

Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. Kobe Bryant L.A. Lakers Player Name and Number Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap...

Lead in Dust Testing Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$125.00

Lead poisoning causes Nervous System damage, stunted growth, delayed development, and can cause Liver and Kidney failure. If you suspect that your house has lead hazards, take immediate steps to reduce...

Lead in Paint, Dust, or Soil Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$28.50

EIT Certified Test Kit for lead in paint, dust, or soil, single pack or 5-pack, is easy and simple to use. All tests are run by EPA approved methods PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Lead in Paint, Dust or Soil Test...

Lead in Toys Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$47.00

Check toys and other products for the presence of lead. All tests are run by ASTM approved method and meet all EPA, State and certification agencies requirements. Kit comes complete with everything needed...

Lead in Water Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$35.00

Lead poisoning causes nervous system damage, stunted growth, delayed development, and can cause liver and kidney failure. EIT Certified Test Kit for Lead in Drinking Water is easy and simple to use. PRODUCT...

Lead Safety Student Manual , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$10.00

Lead safety for remodeling, repair, and safety. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION A pocket-sized edition of the joint EPA-HUD curriculum in lead safety for remodeling, repair, and painting. Easy to carry around on...

Lead, Mold, and Asbestos Testing Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$109.00

This combo testing kit is what you need to ensure your personal environments are not contaminated with three of the most common environmental hazards. This test kit is for the analysis of one mold sample,...

Leeza Gibbons Presents: Reflections , from Leeza Gibbons



Leeza Gibbons presents "Reflections": The Reflections CD is more than just an exceptional collection of music. It's the music that matters - it matters because it's emotional, it matters because it's...

Lensray Technology , from Galalite Screens



With decades of experience and conviction in providing quality projection screens, Galalite has developed its own unique LensrayTM technology that contributes for life-like cinema viewing experience. Impeccable...

License Plate Frame Featuring Subway® logos , from Subway

$3.00

The license plate frame fits perfectly around your license plate. It is oversized to expose the entire plate and meets all state requirements. The frame is white with the Subway® logos on top and follow...

Los Angeles Lakers Logo Leather Handbag , from Kgadi LLC

$110.00

Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. L.A. Lakers Logo Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap is leather. Retails for...

Masons Underground "Angst" design men's T-shirt , from Masons Underground

$35.00

Men's "Angst" Design T-shirt by masons Underground retails for $35.00, inquire for wholesale pricing. This T-shirt is 100% premium cotton, pre-washed for softness and features an abstact art...

Masons Underground "Dogfaces" Longsleeve Thermal Shirt , from Masons Underground

$45.00

Bring back the vintage Cool of the Vegas "Rat Pack" with the Masons Underground "Dog Faces" Thermal 100% cotton thermal retails for $45.00, inquire for wholesale pricing

Masons Underground Angst Girls T-shirt , from Masons Underground

$30.00

Women's "Angst" design T-shirt is 100% premium cotton and pre-washed for softness. Features abstract artistic design and retails for $30.00.

Masons Underground Girls Hooded Sweatshirt , from Masons Underground

$60.00

Women's Yellow Hoodie Sweatshirt and Sweatpants Hoodie retails for $60-$70 Pants retail for $33-$55.00 Inquire for wholesale pricing

Masons Underground Panter Designed Men's T-shirt , from Masons Underground

$40.00

Men's "Panther" design t-shirt is 100% premium cottn and pre-washed for softness. Retails for $40.00, inquire for wholesale pricing.