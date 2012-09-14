Can't Understand , from Many Moods Production Company

'Can't Understand', A.Vessel's newly release album is a unique style of urban contemporary gospel. Making the Top 5 Hottest Trax Chart on Europe's leading satellite and internet radio station. A. Vessel...

Colors Of Night , from Morpheus Music

This collaborative effort from Zee, Zoe and Kyle is an exciting and unique marriage of visual and sonic art. The collection features compositions by Zee, Zoe & Kyle, each inspired by the paintings...

Contigo - D.Mor , from Many Moods Production Company

“Contigo is a very fine piece of cross-cultural fusion” -. Tom Bingham - WCVF-FM - USA. “Contigo” is quickly gaining popularity worldwide - Just when you thought...

Cool Christmas , from Morpheus Music

This enchanting album contains 12 instrumental versions of some of the most popular Christmas standards. The mood is magical and will fill your soul with the spirit of the season.

Custom A/V Soundtrack Production Mixing , from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects and music licensing for...

Ellington By Request , from Morpheus Music

If you like the unmistakable soul and passion of Duke Ellington's music, you will love this CD!! Bobby Zee & Zoe have done it again with this tribute to one of America's Greatest Composers, Duke Ellington.

Free & d*n* near Free Contracts, business forms & more. , from Many Moods Production Company

If you're looking for free contracts, business forms, copyright forms, and other music related agreements and forms - Many Moods is the place to find it - Free. http://www.manymoods.com

Music Placement & Publishing for Bands & Songwriters , from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)

A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international artist management and music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects...

Night Grooves , from Morpheus Music

This soulful presentation from Zoe offers 14 originals, featuring performances on guitar enhanced by the talent of many of L.A.'s finest players-- all dedicated to the romantic sounds of the night.