|
|
|
|
Custom A/V Soundtrack Production Mixing, from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)
A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects and music licensing for...
|
|
|
|
Music Placement & Publishing for Bands & Songwriters, from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)
$0.00
A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international artist management and music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects...
|
|
|
|
|
|
Online Mixing, from Quintessential Media Group
Visit our online mixing, online mastering and online recording division http://www.SISTAMIX.com for rates and details.
|
|
|
|
Song Music Licensing, from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)
A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects and music licensing for...