|A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) Lake Placid, FL
A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international artist management and music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround...
|Eyran Records Boston, MA
Eyran Records is dedicated to the production, distribution and preservations of internationally acclaimed pianist Eyran Katsenelenbogen...
|F5 Records
F5 Records is an indie hip hop label based in St. Louis, MO. It houses many local and national artists that include DJ Crucial and Serengeti.
|INJT Inc. Binghamton, NY
INJT Inc is a record label specializing in the production, distribution, marketing and promotion of retail music. From the conception...
|Involved Records Guadalajara, Mexico
Involved Records is a Independent Label for electronic Dance music, specialized in House. We are based in Mexico/ Guadalajara. Involved...
|Lo-Down Entertainment Los Angeles, CA
Capitalizing on the consistent growth in the Music and Entertainment industry which is currently valued at almost $40 billion, Lo Down Entertainment...
|Loud Dust Recordings Burlington, VT
Loud Dust Recordings is a BMI & SoundExchange affiliated publisher as well as a music label fully affiliated with The Harry Fox Agency. ...
|Luna Productions, LLC. Bronx, NY
Luna Productions, LLC. focus on helping indepedent latin artists develop professionally through our services: Physical and Digital Distribution,...
|Many Moods Production Company Brooklyn, NY
Music Productions, Recordings, Publishing, development and more is offered to the emerging artists of today from leaders in the industry. ...
|Morpheus Music Palm Springs, CA
The goal of Morpheus Music is to remain an independent record label focused on composing, recording and distributing romantic, smooth jazz.
|PrimaVista Records
Independent record label founded by Emmy-winning composer, Misha Segal.
|Quintessential Media Group Omaha, NE
QMG (Quintessential Media Group) is the world's premiere urban music industry powerhouse for independent artists and record labels for music...
|Respect the Culture, LLC Philadelphia, PA
Respect the Culture is an entertainment company - globalizing hip hop culture through music, fashion and art.
|SDMP Records
SDMP is an independent record label based in NYC. We don't work with artists based on their marketability. We do work with artists based...
|Tra-Star Entertainment Inc. Virginia Beach, VA
Full Service Record label/production company, specializing in music production, promotion, artist developement, management, marketing.
|Underground Memphis KSW Productions Memphis, TN
Online music site, record lable and production company.
We are located in Memphis Tennessee, where the underground music movement is...
