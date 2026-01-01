Company Profiles A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international artist management and music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering... C.E.D. Entertainment Distribution, Inc. C.E.D. Entertainment Distribution, Inc. Setting the standard of excellence in music is an Independent Distributor/one-stop for the U.S. and China. Overview C.E.D. Entertainment... Eyran Records Eyran Records is dedicated to the production, distribution and preservations of internationally acclaimed pianist Eyran Katsenelenbogen . Established in 1998 and operated by Eyran Katsenelenbogen... F5 Records F5 Records is an indie hip hop label based in St. Louis, MO. It houses many local and national artists that include DJ Crucial and Serengeti. F5 has worked with many other artists on special... INJT Inc. INJT Inc is a record label specializing in the production, distribution, marketing and promotion of retail music. From the conception of a song, to releasing it into the marketplace, we have... Involved Records Involved Records is a Independent Label for electronic Dance music, specialized in House. We are based in Mexico/ Guadalajara. Involved Records whas build up in October 2004. We are the first... Lo-Down Entertainment Capitalizing on the consistent growth in the Music and Entertainment industry which is currently valued at almost $40 billion, Lo Down Entertainment (through the Lo Down Record Label) is poised to... Loud Dust Recordings Loud Dust Recordings is a BMI & SoundExchange affiliated publisher as well as a music label fully affiliated with The Harry Fox Agency. Loud Dust releases recordings in various genres of... Luna Productions, LLC. Luna Productions, LLC. focus on helping indepedent latin artists develop professionally through our services: Physical and Digital Distribution, Promotion y Professional Development. Our goal is to... Many Moods Production Company Music Productions, Recordings, Publishing, development and more is offered to the emerging artists of today from leaders in the industry. We assist the aspiring singer, songwriter, musician,... Morpheus Music The goal of Morpheus Music is to remain an independent record label focused on composing, recording and distributing romantic, smooth jazz. While major record labels have offered contracts to both... PrimaVista Records Independent record label founded by Emmy-winning composer, Misha Segal. Quintessential Media Group QMG (Quintessential Media Group) is the world's premiere urban music industry powerhouse for independent artists and record labels for music production, recording, mastering, marketing, music... Respect the Culture, LLC Respect the Culture is an entertainment company - globalizing hip hop culture through music, fashion and art. SDMP Records SDMP is an independent record label based in NYC. We don't work with artists based on their marketability. We do work with artists based on their music. Good music is good music anyway you look... ShowTyme Entertainment Independent rap label representing Houston underground scene. The System Within Film Production, LLC The System Within Film Production, LLC is a independent entertainment producer of motion pictures, music, theater, and talent development. It’s genre embraces urban contemporary themes with... Think-Outside-The-Book Publishing, Inc. Book Publishing, Record Label and Music Publishing Company Tra-Star Entertainment Inc. Full Service Record label/production company, specializing in music production, promotion, artist developement, management, marketing. Underground Memphis KSW Productions Online music site, record lable and production company. We are located in Memphis Tennessee, where the underground music movement is continuing to broaden due to the, “now overwhelming...