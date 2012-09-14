PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Integrated Record Production/Distribution
Integrated Record Production/Distribution
A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) Lake Placid, FL
A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international artist management and music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround... 
C.E.D. Entertainment Distribution, Inc. C.E.D. Entertainment Distribution, Inc. Winter Park, FL
C.E.D. Entertainment Distribution, Inc. Setting the standard of excellence in music is an Independent Distributor/one-stop for the U.S. 
Eyran Records Eyran Records Boston, MA
Eyran Records is dedicated to the production, distribution and preservations of internationally acclaimed pianist Eyran Katsenelenbogen... 
F5 Records F5 Records
F5 Records is an indie hip hop label based in St. Louis, MO. It houses many local and national artists that include DJ Crucial and Serengeti. 
INJT Inc. INJT Inc. Binghamton, NY
INJT Inc is a record label specializing in the production, distribution, marketing and promotion of retail music. From the conception... 
Involved Records Involved Records Guadalajara, Mexico
Involved Records is a Independent Label for electronic Dance music, specialized in House. We are based in Mexico/ Guadalajara. Involved... 
Lo-Down Entertainment Lo-Down Entertainment Los Angeles, CA
Capitalizing on the consistent growth in the Music and Entertainment industry which is currently valued at almost $40 billion, Lo Down Entertainment... 
Loud Dust Recordings Loud Dust Recordings Burlington, VT
Loud Dust Recordings is a BMI & SoundExchange affiliated publisher as well as a music label fully affiliated with The Harry Fox Agency. ... 
Luna Productions, LLC. Luna Productions, LLC. Bronx, NY
Luna Productions, LLC. focus on helping indepedent latin artists develop professionally through our services: Physical and Digital Distribution,... 
Many Moods Production Company Many Moods Production Company Brooklyn, NY
Music Productions, Recordings, Publishing, development and more is offered to the emerging artists of today from leaders in the industry. ... 
Morpheus Music Morpheus Music Palm Springs, CA
The goal of Morpheus Music is to remain an independent record label focused on composing, recording and distributing romantic, smooth jazz. 
PrimaVista Records PrimaVista Records
Independent record label founded by Emmy-winning composer, Misha Segal. 
Quintessential Media Group Quintessential Media Group Omaha, NE
QMG (Quintessential Media Group) is the world's premiere urban music industry powerhouse for independent artists and record labels for music... 
Respect the Culture, LLC Respect the Culture, LLC Philadelphia, PA
Respect the Culture is an entertainment company - globalizing hip hop culture through music, fashion and art. 
SDMP Records SDMP Records
SDMP is an independent record label based in NYC. We don't work with artists based on their marketability. We do work with artists based... 
ShowTyme Entertainment ShowTyme Entertainment Houston, TX
Independent rap label representing Houston underground scene. 
The System Within Film Production, LLC The System Within Film Production, LLC NC
The System Within Film Production, LLC is a independent entertainment producer of motion pictures, music, theater, and talent development. 
Think-Outside-The-Book Publishing, Inc. Think-Outside-The-Book Publishing, Inc. Beverly Hills, CA
Book Publishing, Record Label and Music Publishing Company  
Tra-Star Entertainment Inc. Tra-Star Entertainment Inc. Virginia Beach, VA
Full Service Record label/production company, specializing in music production, promotion, artist developement, management, marketing.  
Underground Memphis KSW Productions Underground Memphis KSW Productions Memphis, TN
Online music site, record lable and production company. We are located in Memphis Tennessee, where the underground music movement is... 
