|
|
|
|
10U Colocation, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$395.00 - Service
100% Uptime Guarantee!
Shared 10 Amp 110 Volt Power (un-metered)
100 Mbps Dedicated Network Up-link
5 Mpbs @ the 95th percentile Included
Full BGP Network with Multiple Upstream Providers
Diverse fiber...
|
|
|
|
|
Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$229.00 - Service
Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz
8 GB Ram
2 X 750 GB 7200 RPM Sata Drives
Linux CentOS 5
Windows 2008 (Additional Option)
10 TB Monthly Transfer
|
|
|
|
Business VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$99.95 - Service
3072MB Dedicated Memory
160GB Disk Space
2000GB Monthly Transfer
4 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors
|
|
|
|
Cloud Computing, from LV.Net
Service
LV.Net’s Cloud Computing service lets consumers and businesses use applications without installation. It also lets them access their personal files at any computer with internet access. LV.Net does...
|
|
|
|
Colocation / Hosting, from LV.Net
Service
The Las Vegas colocation hosting facility delivers enterprise-class security amenities, flexible bandwidth, storage and rack space options, around-the-clock technical support and monitoring capabilities,...
|
|
|
|
Donation Engine, from Community Resource Network
Product
Donation Engine from Community Resource Network (CRN) is an online
payment-processing engine that lets nonprofit organizations collect
donations via a web site. This all-in-one software package can...
|
|
|
|
Extreme Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$329.00 - Service
2x Quad Core Xeon E5620 2.66Ghz w/ HT
16 GB DDR RAM
2x 750GB 7200 RPM Sata Drive
Linux CentOS 5
Windows 2008 (Additional Option)
20 TB Monthly Transfer
|
|
|
|
FAMCare®, from Community Resource Network
Product
A client management system that allows you to securely track and record client information
|
|
|
|
High Speed Wireless Internet, from LV.Net
Service
LV.Net provides "true" high-speed mobile wifi / wireless infrastructure to Public Safety, commercial and casual users through a "best in class" network.
LV.Net provides now Point-to-Point...