Freelance Paralegal Services - Bankruptcy Specialty, from Outsourced Paralegal Services
Service
Welcome To Outsourced Paralegal Services!
Thank you for taking the time to learn more about the advantages of hiring a freelance bankruptcy paralegal to assist your law firm
My services will meet all...
Personal Services, from Gemini Public Relations
Service
For the busy household, services include:
- Transportation Services (Air/Ground)
- Business Correspondence
- Fax Services
- Phone Messages
- Errand Services
- Arrange Household Repair
- Schedule Appointments
-...
Public Relations, from Gemini Public Relations
Service
- Solicit television, radio, and print opportunities
- Highlight accomplishments and upcoming events via press releases and campaigns
Audio Transcription, from Cox Virtual Office Solutions
Service
I can work from either micro cassette or digital formats. Each project is quoted for individually.
Bangkok Business Start-up & Business Support Packages, from Bangkok Base
Service
Setting up a company in Thailand can be a complex process, especially when you're new to Thai culture, the language, and the proverbial: "Way things get done". But with Bangkok Base, establishing...
Business Services, from VPam
$0.00 - Service
Database Management: Proficient with MS Access as well as other databases
Research: Planning and Data Collection, Interviewing and Benchmarking
HR Support: Resume Sourcing and Recruiting and Interviewing
MS...
Executive Level Management Virtual Assistant, from Virtuoso Administrative Services
Service
Includes the following services:
Coaching/Consulting
Business/Marketing Strategies
Target Marketing
Website Analysis/Assessment
Website Development Coordination
Process Flow Engineering
Project...
Format documents, from Cox Virtual Office Solutions
Service
I specialise in formatting documents from a paper or electronic original. I also create forms from scratch.
Full Serviced Offices Package Bangkok, from Bangkok Base
Service
FULL SERVICE PACKAGE (FSP)
FSP clients at Bangkok Base receive the following guaranteed services:
OFFICE
A modern spacious office of approx. 20 m2 (other office sizes are available) that comfortably...
Portable Employer of Record, from MBO Partners
Service
With MBO Partners as your Portable Employer of Record, TM take your independent consulting career to the next level. Portable employment means you gain the convenience of doing your taxes on a single W-2...