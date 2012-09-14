Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Freelance Paralegal Services - Bankruptcy Specialty , from Outsourced Paralegal Services

Welcome To Outsourced Paralegal Services! Thank you for taking the time to learn more about the advantages of hiring a freelance bankruptcy paralegal to assist your law firm My services will meet all...

Personal Services , from Gemini Public Relations

For the busy household, services include: - Transportation Services (Air/Ground) - Business Correspondence - Fax Services - Phone Messages - Errand Services - Arrange Household Repair - Schedule Appointments -...

Public Relations , from Gemini Public Relations

- Solicit television, radio, and print opportunities - Highlight accomplishments and upcoming events via press releases and campaigns

Audio Transcription , from Cox Virtual Office Solutions

I can work from either micro cassette or digital formats. Each project is quoted for individually.

Bangkok Business Start-up & Business Support Packages , from Bangkok Base

Setting up a company in Thailand can be a complex process, especially when you're new to Thai culture, the language, and the proverbial: "Way things get done". But with Bangkok Base, establishing...

Business Services , from VPam

Database Management: Proficient with MS Access as well as other databases Research: Planning and Data Collection, Interviewing and Benchmarking HR Support: Resume Sourcing and Recruiting and Interviewing MS...

Executive Level Management Virtual Assistant , from Virtuoso Administrative Services

Includes the following services: Coaching/Consulting Business/Marketing Strategies Target Marketing Website Analysis/Assessment Website Development Coordination Process Flow Engineering Project...

Format documents , from Cox Virtual Office Solutions

I specialise in formatting documents from a paper or electronic original. I also create forms from scratch.

Full Serviced Offices Package Bangkok , from Bangkok Base

FULL SERVICE PACKAGE (FSP) FSP clients at Bangkok Base receive the following guaranteed services: OFFICE A modern spacious office of approx. 20 m2 (other office sizes are available) that comfortably...