Freelance Paralegal Services - Bankruptcy Specialty, from Outsourced Paralegal Services
Service
Welcome To Outsourced Paralegal Services!
Thank you for taking the time to learn more about the advantages of hiring a freelance bankruptcy paralegal to assist your law firm
My services will meet all...
Personal Services, from Gemini Public Relations
Service
For the busy household, services include:
- Transportation Services (Air/Ground)
- Business Correspondence
- Fax Services
- Phone Messages
- Errand Services
- Arrange Household Repair
- Schedule Appointments
-...
Public Relations, from Gemini Public Relations
Service
- Solicit television, radio, and print opportunities
- Highlight accomplishments and upcoming events via press releases and campaigns
Audio Transcription, from Cox Virtual Office Solutions
Service
I can work from either micro cassette or digital formats. Each project is quoted for individually.
Bangkok Business Start-up & Business Support Packages, from Bangkok Base
Service
Setting up a company in Thailand can be a complex process, especially when you're new to Thai culture, the language, and the proverbial: "Way things get done". But with Bangkok Base, establishing...
Business Services, from VPam
$0.00 - Service
Database Management: Proficient with MS Access as well as other databases
Research: Planning and Data Collection, Interviewing and Benchmarking
HR Support: Resume Sourcing and Recruiting and Interviewing
MS...
Executive Level Management Virtual Assistant, from Virtuoso Administrative Services
Service
Includes the following services:
Coaching/Consulting
Business/Marketing Strategies
Target Marketing
Website Analysis/Assessment
Website Development Coordination
Process Flow Engineering
Project...
Format documents, from Cox Virtual Office Solutions
Service
I specialise in formatting documents from a paper or electronic original. I also create forms from scratch.
Full Serviced Offices Package Bangkok, from Bangkok Base
Service
FULL SERVICE PACKAGE (FSP)
FSP clients at Bangkok Base receive the following guaranteed services:
OFFICE
A modern spacious office of approx. 20 m2 (other office sizes are available) that comfortably...
Portable Employer of Record, from MBO Partners
Service
With MBO Partners as your Portable Employer of Record, TM take your independent consulting career to the next level. Portable employment means you gain the convenience of doing your taxes on a single W-2...
Proofreading, from Cox Virtual Office Solutions
Service
I am experienced in checking your documents for spelling and grammatical errors. All changes made are subject to the client's approval.
Real Estate Virtual Assistance, from Virtuoso Administrative Services
Service
Services include, but are not limited to:
Managing overall operations by identifying and developing business and marketing objectives, developing strategies, mapping out a plan, administering it, then...
Serviced Offices Package Bangkok, from Bangkok Base
Service
SERVICED OFFICE PACKAGE (SOP)
SOP clients at Bangkok Base receive the following guaranteed services:
OFFICE
A modern spacious office of approx. 20 m² (other office sizes are available) that...
Small Business Administrative Solutions, from Virtuoso Administrative Services
Service
Executive Assistance Services: Calendar, meeting and email management, travel and accomodations, evaluating and purchasing supplies, software or equipment, transcription, internet research,...
Strategic Online Marketing, from Virtuoso Administrative Services
Service
Strategic Marketing services includes assistance with:
Branding Elements
Marketing Plan Development
Custom Marketing Pieces
Drip Campaigns
Website Enhancements
Website Maintenance
Thailand Business Visas & Work Permit Assistance, from Bangkok Base
Service
THAILAND BUSINESSS VISA
For an extensive presence while conducting business in Thailand you will need a work permit and a related business visa. The first step in obtaining a work permit is to obtain...
Virtual Assistance, from The Relief
Service
Work smarter, not harder! Free your time for more important demands with our Virtual Assistant services.
The average small business owner spends up to 40% of their time on routine administrative tasks...
Virtual Assistant, from Truly Virtual
Service
What is a Virtual Assistant?
A Professional Virtual Assistant is:
An entrepreneur who provides administrative services to their clients in collaborative and long term arrangements.
A small business...
Virtual Assistant Services, from Errands Plus
Service
The benefits to hiring our service as independent contractors is that we are not on your payroll and require no medical benefits. Additionally, you only pay for the hours you need our service. No need...
Virtual Offices Package Bangkok, from Bangkok Base
Service
VIRTUAL OFFICE PACKAGE (VOP)
VOP clients at Bangkok Base receive the following guaranteed services:
PHONE
One dedicated Bangkok Land Line phone number, answered in Thai/English as per your instructions...
Web Design, from The Relief
Service
Does your business have a website? Chances are your competition does, and they’re reaching your prospective customers.
We design visually appealing, user-friendly websites that will inform your customers,...