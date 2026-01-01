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Office Administrative Services

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Bchex

Bchex

Bchex (formerly Background Investigation Bureau) is a leading provider of background screening and safety technology solutions designed to help organizations hire smarter, operate safely, and build...

Outsourced Paralegal Services

Outsourced Paralegal Services

Thank you for taking the time to learn more about the advantages of hiring a freelance bankruptcy paralegal to assist your law firm. My services will meet all of your legal support needs while...

Gold Company Profiles

Gemini Public Relations

Gemini Public Relations

Public and Personal Relations Manager

The Profile Virtual Services Inc.

The Profile Virtual Services Inc.

Get a Real Office Address in Canada Without renting an office space. It's a Virtual Business Address and Mailbox Rental in Vancouver, Canada. (Now open in Ottawa Ontario) Maintain a Professional...

Company Profiles

Ace Concierge

Ace Concierge

Ace Concierge, provides work/life balance and lifestyle management via errand and concierge services.  We accomplish YOUR tasks on OUR time, enabling you to focus on what is important, rather...

Arranging It All

Arranging It All

ARRANGING IT ALL™ is an industry leader offering customized organizing solutions tailored to your individual needs. Since 1996, we have helped people just like you deal with their space,...

Bangkok Base

Bangkok Base

Bangkok Base is Thailand's sole provider of 360° business support™. From its inception, our company has led the way in providing comprehensive start-up consultancy and outsourced...

Barber Virtual Assisting Solutions, LLC

Barber Virtual Assisting Solutions, LLC

Virtual Assistant services by BVAS provides administrative & marketing support that allows Real Estate Professionals more time to get more listings, support your buyer and seller clients, help...

Bnexxis.com

Bnexxis.com

Bnexxis.com is a new, revolutionary way of connecting businesses with people. Think of it as Yellow Pages designed by consumers. Here you'll find your neighborhood businesses, from shops to...

BusinesSuites

BusinesSuites

BusinesSuites is a leader in the workspace-as-a-service industry providing modern executive suites, virtual office services and shared workspaces at 23 locations in Texas, Nevada, Maryland and...

Center for Executive Excellence

Center for Executive Excellence

Center for Executive Excellence inspires and educates leaders to achieve and retain excellence in their organizations through tailored coaching and interactive engagements with experts. Driven by...

Chores, Errands 'N More

Chores, Errands 'N More

Chores, Errands 'N More (CEM) partners with busy individuals (professionals, executives, caregivers, seniors, etc.); employers; and property management companies to to assist them in developing...

Chronologger

Chronologger

Chronologger is a complete Web based timesheet management application, offering Time & Expenses Tracking and Reporting in a unique, feature-full and hassle-free environment, for individuals,...

Concierge and the City

Concierge and the City

The Pinnacle in Life, Business and Time Management Catering to corporate executives, the discriminating professional, busy individuals and companies looking to offer clients and employees more than...

Cornerstone Virtual Assistance

Cornerstone Virtual Assistance

"How can we add more hours to our day?" One solution - Partner with Cornerstone VA! As a Virtual Assistant, I support the foundation of a client's business by handling administrative tasks...

Cox Virtual Office Solutions

Cox Virtual Office Solutions

Cox Virtual Office Solutions offers a wide variety of administrative solutions designed to assist businesses, charities and individuals. We specialise in formatting documents in Word and include a...

Dreamweaver Lifestyle Management & Concierge

Dreamweaver Lifestyle Management & Concierge

Dreamweaver Lifestyle Management & Concierge, LLC is the premier concierge service located in Glendale, AZ. Offering services to businesses and individuals throughout the United States, they...

Emplicity HR Outsourcing

Emplicity HR Outsourcing

Emplicity HR Outsourcing was founded in 1995 in the US to provide outsourced alternatives to a traditional human resources (HR) department for entrepreneurial startups and other rapidly growing...

Errands Plus

Errands Plus

Errands Plus of Los Angeles offers virtual assistant and errand services for all your business and personal needs from grocery delivery and shopping to office assistance.

Grow Your VA Biz

Grow Your VA Biz

The Grow Your VA Biz Membership is a joint partnership between Cindy Greenway, VictoriaBusinessSolutions.com, Tina Forsyth, OnlineBusinessManager.com and Andrea J. Lee,...

I'LL DO IT! LLC Corporate & Personal Concierge Services

I'LL DO IT! LLC Corporate & Personal Concierge Services

The Best Solution for Your Busy Lifestyle!! I'LL DO IT! is the perfect solution for anyone who wishes they had more hours in the day, more free time to spend with family and friends or time to take...

MBO Partners

MBO Partners

MBO Partners makes it easy for independent consultants and their clients to work together. With their Portable Employer of Record (TM) service powered by the MyBizOffice (TM) system, MBO Partners is...

Michelle Murphy

Michelle Murphy

Murphy Assistants offers outsourced administrative and marketing support to associations, entrepreneurs and small business owners.  We handle your non revenue generating work, so that you can...

Officiency

Officiency

Officiency is a company committed to helping organizations regain control over their work processes, paperwork and time. With practical, hands-on organizing services, customized training and...

Outsourced Office Solutions

Outsourced Office Solutions

Virtual Office Assistant offering a variety of services for women in business. We specialize in website marketing and promotion, Internet research, proofreading, email and database management,...

Swift Office Services LLC

Swift Office Services LLC

Swift Office Services provides administrative support on an as-needed basis. Yvonne McCoy, company founder, has more than 20 years experience supporting executives at various levels on both sides of...

The Relief

The Relief

The Relief is a Virtual Assistance, Print Media and Web Design practice in Tacoma, Washington, that has been delivering expert, personalized virtual assistance office support services to the solo and...

The Virtual Nation

The Virtual Nation

: : The Virtual Nation: : We are a community of learning. A nation of culture. A virtual village for professionals around the globe. We are a destination for virtual professionals and business...

Time Is Money Executive Concierge Inc.

Time Is Money Executive Concierge Inc.

As the company name implies, Time Is Money Executive Concierge Inc. believes time is a precious commodity. Their unique and distinctive company caters to a wide spectrum of people, including...

Truly Virtual

Truly Virtual

TRULY VIRTUAL: CUSTOMIZED BUSINESS SOLUTIONS. Truly Virtual exists to help you create and implement systems to become more productive. My clients are those who are ready to grow their...

VA Office Solution

VA Office Solution

Virtual Assistant Services

Virtually Yours

Virtually Yours

If you find yourself wasting a lot of time on administrative and design tasks, because you either lack the skills or haven't got the resources to hire a full-time secretary, then working with a...

Virtuoso Administrative Services

Virtuoso Administrative Services

With over 20 years executive level administrative support in a corporate environment, 16 of which were served in the mortgage industry, Lisa brings a wealth of business analysis, reporting and...

VPam

VPam

VPam's goal is to provide quality service in a professional manner.  Services include: Business Reporting, Database Management, Administrative Services and much more.

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