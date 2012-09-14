Freelance Paralegal Services - Bankruptcy Specialty , from Outsourced Paralegal Services



Welcome To Outsourced Paralegal Services! Thank you for taking the time to learn more about the advantages of hiring a freelance bankruptcy paralegal to assist your law firm My services will meet all...

Personal Services , from Gemini Public Relations



For the busy household, services include: - Transportation Services (Air/Ground) - Business Correspondence - Fax Services - Phone Messages - Errand Services - Arrange Household Repair - Schedule Appointments -...

Public Relations , from Gemini Public Relations



- Solicit television, radio, and print opportunities - Highlight accomplishments and upcoming events via press releases and campaigns

Audio Transcription , from Cox Virtual Office Solutions



I can work from either micro cassette or digital formats. Each project is quoted for individually.

Bangkok Business Start-up & Business Support Packages , from Bangkok Base



Setting up a company in Thailand can be a complex process, especially when you're new to Thai culture, the language, and the proverbial: "Way things get done". But with Bangkok Base, establishing...

Business Services , from VPam

$0.00

Database Management: Proficient with MS Access as well as other databases Research: Planning and Data Collection, Interviewing and Benchmarking HR Support: Resume Sourcing and Recruiting and Interviewing MS...

Executive Level Management Virtual Assistant , from Virtuoso Administrative Services



Includes the following services: Coaching/Consulting Business/Marketing Strategies Target Marketing Website Analysis/Assessment Website Development Coordination Process Flow Engineering Project...

Format documents , from Cox Virtual Office Solutions



I specialise in formatting documents from a paper or electronic original. I also create forms from scratch.

Full Serviced Offices Package Bangkok , from Bangkok Base



FULL SERVICE PACKAGE (FSP) FSP clients at Bangkok Base receive the following guaranteed services: OFFICE A modern spacious office of approx. 20 m2 (other office sizes are available) that comfortably...

Portable Employer of Record , from MBO Partners



With MBO Partners as your Portable Employer of Record, TM take your independent consulting career to the next level. Portable employment means you gain the convenience of doing your taxes on a single W-2...

Print Media (Desktop Publishing, Graphic Design & Writing Services) , from The Relief



Need to beef up your marketing efforts? We can help with all kinds of desktop publishing and design services such as logo design, business cards, stationery sets, postcards, brochures, newsletters, PowerPoint...

Proofreading , from Cox Virtual Office Solutions



I am experienced in checking your documents for spelling and grammatical errors. All changes made are subject to the client's approval.

Real Estate Virtual Assistance , from Virtuoso Administrative Services



Services include, but are not limited to: Managing overall operations by identifying and developing business and marketing objectives, developing strategies, mapping out a plan, administering it, then...

Serviced Offices Package Bangkok , from Bangkok Base



SERVICED OFFICE PACKAGE (SOP) SOP clients at Bangkok Base receive the following guaranteed services: OFFICE A modern spacious office of approx. 20 m² (other office sizes are available) that...

Small Business Administrative Solutions , from Virtuoso Administrative Services



Executive Assistance Services: Calendar, meeting and email management, travel and accomodations, evaluating and purchasing supplies, software or equipment, transcription, internet research,...

Strategic Online Marketing , from Virtuoso Administrative Services



Strategic Marketing services includes assistance with: Branding Elements Marketing Plan Development Custom Marketing Pieces Drip Campaigns Website Enhancements Website Maintenance

Thailand Business Visas & Work Permit Assistance , from Bangkok Base



THAILAND BUSINESSS VISA For an extensive presence while conducting business in Thailand you will need a work permit and a related business visa. The first step in obtaining a work permit is to obtain...

Virtual Assistance , from The Relief



Work smarter, not harder! Free your time for more important demands with our Virtual Assistant services. The average small business owner spends up to 40% of their time on routine administrative tasks...

Virtual Assistant , from Truly Virtual



What is a Virtual Assistant? A Professional Virtual Assistant is: An entrepreneur who provides administrative services to their clients in collaborative and long term arrangements. A small business...

Virtual Assistant Services , from Errands Plus



The benefits to hiring our service as independent contractors is that we are not on your payroll and require no medical benefits. Additionally, you only pay for the hours you need our service. No need...

Virtual Offices Package Bangkok , from Bangkok Base



VIRTUAL OFFICE PACKAGE (VOP) VOP clients at Bangkok Base receive the following guaranteed services: PHONE One dedicated Bangkok Land Line phone number, answered in Thai/English as per your instructions...