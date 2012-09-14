PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search for Products & Services

Within Agents for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, & Other Public Figures
Use the form below, then click the “Search” button, or within this industry:
View All Products & Services     View All Products Only     View All Services Only

Search

  

 Keywords
Search for: Both Products & Services  Only Products   Only Services   



    


FEATURED ITEMS

 Products & Services 1 - 10 of 25 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Concierge Services Concierge Services, from Pizzazz Production
$0.00 - Service
Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) offers to each of our corporate and artist-clients concierge services. We offer business and leisure travel services through our affiliate travel company.
Entertainment Management Services Entertainment Management Services, from Pizzazz Production
$0.00 - Service
Over the years, Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) represented an illusionist and actress as well as artists from various genres such as R&B, pop, rock, and hip-hop. We are personable,...
Event Management Event Management, from Pizzazz Production
$0.00 - Service
Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) is a practitioner in event management services. Pizzazz Production is a full-service event management service provider; we make sure that we bring pizzazz...
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
# 2015 Black # 2015 Black, from Pinnacle Artists
$4,200.00 - Product
Paul Tapia - ORIGINAL 36" x 36" Canvas w/ Black Metal Frame Alkyd Paint *Paul Tapia never gives his paintings a title. He feels an artist's title on a painting can take away a personal interpertation...
# 2032 Earth # 2032 Earth, from Pinnacle Artists
$2,800.00 - Product
Paul Tapia - ORIGINAL 24" x 36" Canvas w/ Black Metal Frame Alkyd Paint *Paul Tapia never gives his paintings a title. He feels an artist's title on a painting can take away a personal interpertation...
Artist Booking Artist Booking, from Time and Place Talent Group
Service
Artists, Would your talent benefit from extra representation that is free of all the red tape and fees common to talent groups. Could you benefit from an extra gig or two? Contact Time and Place Talent...
At This Moment At This Moment, from Pinnacle Artists
$5,800.00 - Product
Jennifer Main - ORIGINAL At This Moment 36" x 36" Gallery Wrapped Canvas Acrylic Paint
Business Beat News Tip Sheet Business Beat News Tip Sheet, from MAYO Communications
$3,000.00 - Product
An award winning corporate and media communicaitons news tips sheet online that has a subscription list of 950+ business writers and editors. Distribute by MAYO directly to the media, and is registered...
Corporate and Media Newsletters Corporate and Media Newsletters, from MAYO Communications
$3,000.00 - Product
MAYO Communications has unbelievable resources to produce an ezine, blog or newsletter to help grow your business, attract new business partners or educate the public about your company and product. We...
Employee Grapevine™ Employee Grapevine™, from MAYO Communications
$200.00 - Product
MAYO Communication's Employee Grapevine an interactive radio network "I heard it through the Grapevine!" Reality: It's no secret that word of mouth is the fastest and best form of communication.
Products & Services 1 - 10 of 25 Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help