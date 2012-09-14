PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Agents for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, & Other Public Figures

Concierge Services Concierge Services, from Pizzazz Production
$0.00 - Service
Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) offers to each of our corporate and artist-clients concierge services. We offer business and leisure travel services through our affiliate travel company.
Entertainment Management Services Entertainment Management Services, from Pizzazz Production
$0.00 - Service
Over the years, Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) represented an illusionist and actress as well as artists from various genres such as R&B, pop, rock, and hip-hop. We are personable,...
Event Management Event Management, from Pizzazz Production
$0.00 - Service
Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) is a practitioner in event management services. Pizzazz Production is a full-service event management service provider; we make sure that we bring pizzazz...
# 2015 Black # 2015 Black, from Pinnacle Artists
$4,200.00 - Product
Paul Tapia - ORIGINAL 36" x 36" Canvas w/ Black Metal Frame Alkyd Paint *Paul Tapia never gives his paintings a title. He feels an artist's title on a painting can take away a personal interpertation...
# 2032 Earth # 2032 Earth, from Pinnacle Artists
$2,800.00 - Product
Paul Tapia - ORIGINAL 24" x 36" Canvas w/ Black Metal Frame Alkyd Paint *Paul Tapia never gives his paintings a title. He feels an artist's title on a painting can take away a personal interpertation...
Artist Booking Artist Booking, from Time and Place Talent Group
Service
Artists, Would your talent benefit from extra representation that is free of all the red tape and fees common to talent groups. Could you benefit from an extra gig or two? Contact Time and Place Talent...
At This Moment At This Moment, from Pinnacle Artists
$5,800.00 - Product
Jennifer Main - ORIGINAL At This Moment 36" x 36" Gallery Wrapped Canvas Acrylic Paint
Business Beat News Tip Sheet Business Beat News Tip Sheet, from MAYO Communications
$3,000.00 - Product
An award winning corporate and media communicaitons news tips sheet online that has a subscription list of 950+ business writers and editors. Distribute by MAYO directly to the media, and is registered...
Corporate and Media Newsletters Corporate and Media Newsletters, from MAYO Communications
$3,000.00 - Product
MAYO Communications has unbelievable resources to produce an ezine, blog or newsletter to help grow your business, attract new business partners or educate the public about your company and product. We...
Employee Grapevine™ Employee Grapevine™, from MAYO Communications
$200.00 - Product
MAYO Communication's Employee Grapevine an interactive radio network "I heard it through the Grapevine!" Reality: It's no secret that word of mouth is the fastest and best form of communication.
Entertainers Entertainers, from Warble Entertainment Agency
$250.00 - Service
From the weird and wacky to the ridiculous and serene, we have entertainment available to book for events all over the UK to fit any brief. We have experienced and professional acts who have worked at...
Event and Venue Booking Event and Venue Booking, from Time and Place Talent Group
Service
Do you have an upcoming event that needs a liitle bit of pep on the entertainment side of the house? Is your venue only profitable three to four nights out of the week? Time and Place Talent Group can...
Event Production Event Production, from Time and Place Talent Group
Service
Whether you are entertaining thousands or creating a perfect moment for a big sale or proposal, Time and Place Talent Group can produce the desired environment for your event's success.
Heavenly Solitude Heavenly Solitude, from Pinnacle Artists
$1,499.00 - Product
Louis Cantillo - Photo Realism 40" x 60" Gallery Wrapped Canvas Portofino, Italy
Italian Job Italian Job, from Pinnacle Artists
$899.00 - Product
Louis Cantillo - Photo Realism 24" x 36" Gallery Wrapped Canvas Venice, Italy
Media Training & Presentation Skills Media Training & Presentation Skills, from MAYO Communications
$3,000.00 - Service
MAYO offers award-winning media training and public speaking and presentation skills. Season former working members of the press do real hands-on interviews that are video taped for TV training or recorded...
New media, blogging, movie marketing and branding Online New media, blogging, movie marketing and branding Online, from MAYO Communications
$3,000.00 - Service
MAYO Communications & MAYO PR maintains dozens of industry related blogs for each client from independent movie marketing to large and small business. MAYO offers blogging, social websites, membership...
Pat Tillman Pat Tillman, from Pinnacle Artists
$0.00 - Product
Mike Sullivan - Limited Edition Gallery Wrapped Canvas Acrylic Paint One of Mike Sullivan's tributes to Pat Tillman
Promotion Modeling Promotion Modeling, from Time and Place Talent Group
Service
Make your promotions and special events more "attractive". Time and Place Talent Group's models specialize in promotional modeling creating a fun, yet luring supplement to your product.
Table For Two Table For Two, from Pinnacle Artists
$1,099.00 - Product
Louis Cantillo - Photo Realism 30" x 50" Gallery Wrapped Canvas Eze, France
The 8 Week Physique The 8 Week Physique, from Stay Young Fitness Corporation
$4,500.00 - Service
Be Prepared for the most intense, body and life changing experience known to man. Stay Young Fitness Corporation and its team of Expert Personal Trainers will take control of your health, and transform...
The Bar Room The Bar Room, from Pinnacle Artists
$899.00 - Product
Louis Cantillo - Photo Realism 24" x 36" Gallery Wrapped Canvas Guanajuato, Mexico
The One The One, from Pinnacle Artists
$3,200.00 - Product
Jennifer Main - ORIGINAL 30" x 24" Gallery Wrapped Canvas Acrylic Paint *This piece is featured in the 2008 Boys and Girls Club Calandar
USC Trojan USC Trojan, from Pinnacle Artists
$0.00 - Product
Mike Sullivan - Etching Pencil on Paper Edition # 8/200 Trojan Horse Entering LA Coliseum - Rose Bowl
Wedding Bands for Hire Wedding Bands for Hire, from Warble Entertainment Agency
$500.00 - Service
We provide bands of every genre (including, covers, ock and pop, jazz and swing, Latin and Irish, etc.) for Weddings UK wide. Whilst we specialise in wedding bands our musicians are also available for...
