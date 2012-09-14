Post Profile for Your Business
>
Media & Entertainment
>
Arts, Entertainment, & Recreation
>
Agents & Managers for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, & Other Public Figures
> Agents for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, & Other Public Figures
Agents for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, & Other Public Figures
Pizzazz Production
Saint Petersburg, FL
Professional, women of color who also lived as a woman “in the life” had no quality events to socialize and network in Orlando,...
Alive Network Entertainment Agency
Newcastle-Under-Lyme, United Kingdom
Alive Network is one of the UK's leading entertainment agencies supplying live music and entertainment to weddings, private parties and...
CGM Entertainment Group
Bloomfield, CT
CGM Entertainment provides entertainment booking for casinos,colleges,schools,theaters,concert halls,private parties and corporate events.Our...
ContactsforLess.ca
New Westminster, Canada
ContactsforLess.ca is the very first of its kind in the world, just for Canadians. Contact lenses at a great price and we give away 51%...
IMA Models
Methuen, MA
What is IMA? IMA, or Interactive Modeling Agency, offers an innovative and exciting twist over traditional agencies in the Boston Area.
KB & Associates, Event Planning and Mana...
Culpeper, VA
KB & Associates is a woman owned Northern Virginia-based Company that serves local, statewide and national clients in Public Relations,...
MAYO Communications
Los Angeles, CA
MAYO Communications is a full service public relations agency based in Los Angeles with a niche in social media, media placement and Online...
Musician Artist Agency
manhattan, ny
the musician artist agency, is an international talent agency, that works with talents in all areas, the agency is formally known as brownstone...
Pinnacle Artists
Huntington Beach, CA
Pinnacle Artists is a company dedicated to finding the most talented and marketable artists in the country. We the represent and promote...
Quest for the Link
United Kingdom
Quest for the Link are an inbound marketing company, based in the United Kingdom.
SFM Public Relations, Inc.
New York
SFM Public Relations, Inc. has been providing a wide range of PR services for the entertainment and consumer sector for over 15 years. WHAT...
Stay Young Fitness Corporation
Bensalem, PA
Stay Young Fitness Corporation is a full service Personal Training Organization serving NJ, PA, DE, and NY. Our services are all performed...
Time and Place Talent Group
Athens, GA
Time and Place Talent group is the new advocate in Metro Atlanta and Athens for the small act revolution! No longer will large corporate...
Warble Entertainment Agency
Crewe, United Kingdom
With a roster of the UK's most professional and outstanding musicians and entertainers you can hire bands for weddings and entertainment...
Zobe Fashions, Models, & Talents
fort washington, md
Model, Talent, & Promotional Agency. We here at Zobe Fashions, Models, & Talents (Modeling, Talent, & Promotional Agency)...
