FEATURED ITEMS

 Products & Services 1 - 10 of 49 
4Diskclean Gold 4Diskclean Gold, from RSS Systems
$29.95 - Product
Maintain your PC performance at peak with 4Diskclean Gold which not only finds but also fixes PC problems. Your computer speed is drastically slowed down due to unnecessary and unwanted junk files which...
Automation Anywhere Automation Anywhere, from Automation Anywhere, Inc.
$249.95 - Product
Automation Anywhere is an intelligent automation software for business processes & IT tasks. Automate complex tasks in minutes, without any programming. Record keyboard & mouse or create automation...
Backup Platinum Backup Platinum, from SoftLogica
$67.00 - Product
Backup Platinum is an easy-to-use yet powerful backup program designed for Microsoft Windows. It makes a reserve copy of your critical data virtually to any type of storage media: hard or USB drives, CD-R/W,...
Caravel Caravel, from Transtools
Service
Automatic migration from Cobol or RPG programming languages to Java
CloudBacko Lite CloudBacko Lite, from CloudBacko Corporation
$9.00 - Product
CloudBacko Lite backup software is designed for backing up files in Windows PC and Mac to the local/mapped drives for fast on-premises data restore, and to the cloud for disaster recovery. Supported backup...
CloudBacko Pro CloudBacko Pro, from CloudBacko Corporation
$39.00 - Product
CloudBacko Pro backup software is designed for backing up virtual machines and databases to the local/mapped drives for fast on-premises data restore, and to the cloud for disaster recovery. Supported...
CollabNet Enterprise Edition 4.0 CollabNet Enterprise Edition 4.0, from CollabNet
Product
CollabNet Enterprise Edition integrates tools for software development, project management, knowledge management, and communication management in a Web-based software development environment. With Software...
CollabNet Subversion CollabNet Subversion, from CollabNet
Product
The next generation in version control enables enterprise-wide Web-based Software Configuration Management (SCM). CollabNet Subversion is integrated in CollabNet Enterprise Edition and CollabNet Team Edition.
CollabNet Team Edition CollabNet Team Edition, from CollabNet
Product
CollabNet Team Edition is a centralized and exceptionally flexible on-demand environment that can be provisioned immediately. CollabNet Team Edition supports popular development tools, technologies, and...
Daffodil CRM Daffodil CRM, from Daffodil Software Ltd.
Product
Daffodil CRM is a software that enables seamless coordination between sales, marketing, customer service, field support and other functions that handle customer contact for an enterprise.
