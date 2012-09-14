|
Electronic & Electrical Instrument Enclosures, from Hane Instruments Ltd
Product
Cabinets, Enclosures & Instrument Panels: Hane Instruments specialise in the fabricaton of electrical & electronic enclosures and instrument panels for a range of applications including computing,...
Electrophoretic Coating, from Metal Colours Limited
Service
Electrophoretic Paint: An automatic electrophoretic paint (E-coat) plant with a process window of 1.5m x 0.9m x 0.3m and a maximum load capacity of 250Kg. E-coat offers high corrosion resistance coupled...
Powder Coating, from JC Engineering Products
Service
JC Engineering offer full powder coating facilities.
Powder Coating, from Nationwide Coatings (UK) Ltd
Service
Powder Coating: We operate two powder coating lines suitable for large jobs up to 7m x 2.4m x 2.4m. We offer a range of colours, finishes and textures using epoxy, epoxy/polyester and polyester powder...
Powder Coating & Metal Finishing, from Hane Instruments Ltd
Service
Powder Coating: Hane Instruments run a powder coating and stove enamelling plant in Bognor Regis, Sussex, which is equipped with 2 box ovens and a camel back track oven with associated spray booths, as...
Precision Sheet Metal Fabrication Engineers, from Hane Instruments Ltd
Service
Hane Instruments Ltd are precision sheet metal fabrication engineers and metal finishers serving the automotive, defence, electronics and medical sectors, working to ISO9001:2000 quality standards. Established...
Sheet Metalwork, from JC Engineering Products
Service
Sheet metalwork, CNC Punching, folding & Fabricating. Capacity includes:
New Delta 1250RS Thin Turret: 19 Station (Sleeved) Thin Turret, 3 off 88.9mm Diameter Auto Index Stations, 1275mm Y Axis...
Stove Enamelling, from Nationwide Coatings (UK) Ltd
Service
Stove enamelling: We offer a stove enamelling service in a range of colours.
Air Drying Systems: For items that are sensitive to the heat we offer a range of air drying finishes for wood, plastics and...
Zinc Nickel Plating, from Metal Colours Limited
Service
Zinc-Nickel Plating: One automatic rack plant with a maximum process window of 3.6m x 0.9m x 1.1m. One large automatic barrel process plant with 1.2m cylinder. Both plants are operating an alkaline zinc-nickel...
Zinc Plating, from Metal Colours Limited
Service
Zinc Plating: Three automatic rack plants with a maximum process window of 3.6m x 1.5m x 0.7m. Two large automatic barrel process plants with 1.2m cylinders. The process solutions are alkaline non-cyanide...