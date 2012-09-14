Click on a service below to view it in greater detail Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Electrophoretic Coating , from Metal Colours Limited



Electrophoretic Paint: An automatic electrophoretic paint (E-coat) plant with a process window of 1.5m x 0.9m x 0.3m and a maximum load capacity of 250Kg. E-coat offers high corrosion resistance coupled... Powder Coating , from JC Engineering Products



JC Engineering offer full powder coating facilities. Powder Coating , from Nationwide Coatings (UK) Ltd



Powder Coating: We operate two powder coating lines suitable for large jobs up to 7m x 2.4m x 2.4m. We offer a range of colours, finishes and textures using epoxy, epoxy/polyester and polyester powder... Powder Coating & Metal Finishing , from Hane Instruments Ltd



Powder Coating: Hane Instruments run a powder coating and stove enamelling plant in Bognor Regis, Sussex, which is equipped with 2 box ovens and a camel back track oven with associated spray booths, as... Precision Sheet Metal Fabrication Engineers , from Hane Instruments Ltd



Hane Instruments Ltd are precision sheet metal fabrication engineers and metal finishers serving the automotive, defence, electronics and medical sectors, working to ISO9001:2000 quality standards. Established... Sheet Metalwork , from JC Engineering Products



Sheet metalwork, CNC Punching, folding & Fabricating. Capacity includes: New Delta 1250RS Thin Turret: 19 Station (Sleeved) Thin Turret, 3 off 88.9mm Diameter Auto Index Stations, 1275mm Y Axis... Stove Enamelling , from Nationwide Coatings (UK) Ltd



Stove enamelling: We offer a stove enamelling service in a range of colours. Air Drying Systems: For items that are sensitive to the heat we offer a range of air drying finishes for wood, plastics and... Zinc Nickel Plating , from Metal Colours Limited



Zinc-Nickel Plating: One automatic rack plant with a maximum process window of 3.6m x 0.9m x 1.1m. One large automatic barrel process plant with 1.2m cylinder. Both plants are operating an alkaline zinc-nickel... Zinc Plating , from Metal Colours Limited



