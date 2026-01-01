Products & Services

Within Metal Coating, Engraving (except Jewelry & Silverware), & Allied Services to Manufacturers

Products & Services

Electronic & Electrical Instrument Enclosures

Electronic & Electrical Instrument Enclosures

Hane Instruments Ltd

Product

Cabinets, Enclosures & Instrument Panels: Hane Instruments specialise in the fabricaton of electrical & electronic enclosures and instrument panels for a range of applications including...

Electrophoretic Coating

Electrophoretic Coating

Metal Colours Limited

Service

Electrophoretic Paint: An automatic electrophoretic paint (E-coat) plant with a process window of 1.5m x 0.9m x 0.3m and a maximum load capacity of 250Kg. E-coat offers high corrosion resistance...

Powder Coating

Powder Coating

JC Engineering Products

Service

JC Engineering offer full powder coating facilities.

Powder Coating

Powder Coating

Nationwide Coatings (UK) Ltd

Service

Powder Coating: We operate two powder coating lines suitable for large jobs up to 7m x 2.4m x 2.4m. We offer a range of colours, finishes and textures using epoxy, epoxy/polyester and polyester...

Powder Coating & Metal Finishing

Powder Coating & Metal Finishing

Hane Instruments Ltd

Service

Powder Coating: Hane Instruments run a powder coating and stove enamelling plant in Bognor Regis, Sussex, which is equipped with 2 box ovens and a camel back track oven with associated spray booths,...

Precision Sheet Metal Fabrication Engineers

Precision Sheet Metal Fabrication Engineers

Hane Instruments Ltd

Service

Hane Instruments Ltd are precision sheet metal fabrication engineers and metal finishers serving the automotive, defence, electronics and medical sectors, working to ISO9001:2000 quality standards.

Sheet Metalwork

Sheet Metalwork

JC Engineering Products

Service

Sheet metalwork, CNC Punching, folding & Fabricating. Capacity includes: New Delta 1250RS Thin Turret: 19 Station (Sleeved) Thin Turret, 3 off 88.9mm Diameter Auto Index Stations, 1275mm Y...

Stove Enamelling

Stove Enamelling

Nationwide Coatings (UK) Ltd

Service

Stove enamelling: We offer a stove enamelling service in a range of colours. Air Drying Systems: For items that are sensitive to the heat we offer a range of air drying finishes for wood, plastics...

Zinc Nickel Plating

Zinc Nickel Plating

Metal Colours Limited

Service

Zinc-Nickel Plating: One automatic rack plant with a maximum process window of 3.6m x 0.9m x 1.1m. One large automatic barrel process plant with 1.2m cylinder. Both plants are operating an alkaline...

Zinc Plating

Zinc Plating

Metal Colours Limited

Service

Zinc Plating: Three automatic rack plants with a maximum process window of 3.6m x 1.5m x 0.7m. Two large automatic barrel process plants with 1.2m cylinders. The process solutions are alkaline...

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