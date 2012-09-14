PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
FEATURED ITEMS

Butcher blocks Butcher blocks, from Lafor Wood Products
Product
1", 1-1/2", 2", 3" thick x 26-1/2" or 36-1/2" wide x 2', 4', 6', 8', 10' long buthcer blocks countertops and kitchen islands. Species available: maple, cherry, walnut, black...
Cielo-modern sectional sofa Cielo-modern sectional sofa, from kmp furniture
$1,897.00 - Product
Cielo-modern sectional sofa - In nearly everything imaginable, there seems to be two sides to choose from. Vanilla or chocolate. White or black. Liberal or… well, you get the idea. The same is certainly...
Conference Tables and Conference Furniture Provider Conference Tables and Conference Furniture Provider, from 247 Workspace
Service
247 Workspace offers a selection of high quality conference tables and related furniture at affordable prices. Whatever your conference needs, 247 Workspace can help. Feel free to give us a call at 866.941.0588...
CRANE PAIR CRANE PAIR, from Binny Exports
$150.00 - Product
Excellent aluminum product for the purpose of garden decoration.
Custom Box Springs Custom Box Springs, from Custom Bedding - Orange Mattress
Product
custom mattress custom mattress, from Custom Bedding - Orange Mattress
Product
Dare To Wish Baby Bedding Ensemble Dare To Wish Baby Bedding Ensemble, from Nava's Designs
Product
Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...
Edge glued panels, short stock, furniture parts Edge glued panels, short stock, furniture parts, from Lafor ltd
Product
Hardwood edge glued panels for furniture industry: table tops, countertops, buthcer blocks, shelves, cabinet doors, headboards. Species available: beech wood, oak, cherry, maple, walnut, locust wood, basswood,...
end grain butcher blocks end grain butcher blocks, from Lafor Wood Products
Service
4" thick, 26-1/2" wide and 36-1/2" long maple and beech wood end grain butcher blocks.
End grain butcher blocks End grain butcher blocks, from Lafor Wood Products
Product
4" thick x 26-1/2" wide x 36-1/2" long maple and beech wood end grain bucther blocks.
