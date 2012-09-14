PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Products

Within Furniture & Related Product Manufacturing

PRODUCTS

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a product below to view it in greater detail
Products Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Butcher blocks Butcher blocks, from Lafor Wood Products

1", 1-1/2", 2", 3" thick x 26-1/2" or 36-1/2" wide x 2', 4', 6', 8', 10' long buthcer blocks countertops and kitchen islands. Species available: maple, cherry, walnut, black...
Cielo-modern sectional sofa Cielo-modern sectional sofa, from kmp furniture
$1,897.00
Cielo-modern sectional sofa - In nearly everything imaginable, there seems to be two sides to choose from. Vanilla or chocolate. White or black. Liberal or… well, you get the idea. The same is certainly...
CRANE PAIR CRANE PAIR, from Binny Exports
$150.00
Excellent aluminum product for the purpose of garden decoration.
Custom Box Springs Custom Box Springs, from Custom Bedding - Orange Mattress
custom mattress custom mattress, from Custom Bedding - Orange Mattress
Dare To Wish Baby Bedding Ensemble Dare To Wish Baby Bedding Ensemble, from Nava's Designs

Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...
Edge glued panels, short stock, furniture parts Edge glued panels, short stock, furniture parts, from Lafor ltd

Hardwood edge glued panels for furniture industry: table tops, countertops, buthcer blocks, shelves, cabinet doors, headboards. Species available: beech wood, oak, cherry, maple, walnut, locust wood, basswood,...
End grain butcher blocks End grain butcher blocks, from Lafor Wood Products

4" thick x 26-1/2" wide x 36-1/2" long maple and beech wood end grain bucther blocks.
End grain butcher blocks End grain butcher blocks, from Lafor ltd

Edge grain butcher blocks, 3", 4" thick, dimensions upon request. Species available: beech wood, maple.
Executive chairs Executive chairs, from Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd

The Indway executive chair collection is ergonomic, functional and fashionable. Our specially designed executive chairs comes in either leather or fabric upholstery with aluminum casted base and P.U armrests...
GrasseDeck GrasseDeck, from Sunny Aspects Limited

Take off your shoes & dig your toes into our comfy new decking idea. Doesn¹t get hot - doesn¹t get slippery - it¹s soft on your feet and it¹s very child-friendly. Elegant and natural looking, it¹s made...
Hardwood floorings Hardwood floorings, from Lafor ltd

Solid wood flooring planks, 3/4' thick, 6" wide, RL, T&G, unfinished. Species available: beech wood, maple, cherry, walnut, hornbeam, black locust, ash tree.
Hardwood lumber Hardwood lumber, from Lafor ltd
$0.00
Hardwood lumber, kiln dried, rough or S2S, 4/4, 8/4, 10/4 (25mm, 50mm, 60mm), FAS and SEL&BTR. Species available: beech wood, maple, oak, ash tree, basswood.
Horse Hair Mattresses and Pillows Horse Hair Mattresses and Pillows, from Custom Bedding - Orange Mattress
Jersey Display Case Jersey Display Case, from Display Gifts Inc.
$84.95
Visit www.displaygifts.com for this gorgeous display case. This jersey display case is made from hand selected hardwood.
Jordan Baby Bedding Ensemble Jordan Baby Bedding Ensemble, from Nava's Designs

Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...
Kitchen islands Kitchen islands, from Lafor Wood Products

Wood kitchen islands, 1-1/2', 2' thick x 36-1/2" wide x 4', 6', 8' long. Species available: maple, beeh, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust, whitebeam.
LADY STATUE WITH LONG TAIL LADY STATUE WITH LONG TAIL, from Binny Exports
$50.00
Home Decorative girl on black stone.
Lilac Leonardo Baby Bedding Ensemble Lilac Leonardo Baby Bedding Ensemble, from Nava's Designs

Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...
massage chair massage chair, from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd
$550.00
item no:TF-002C massaging back mode: massage ,kneading,knocking,rolling&pressing,automatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward or outward and negative direction. guide...
massage chair massage chair, from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd
$550.00
item no:TF-002 massaging back mode: massage ,kneading,knocking,rolling&pressing,automatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward or outward and negative direction.
massage chair massage chair, from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd
$530.00
item no:TF-002E massaging back mode: massage ,kneading,knocking,rolling&pressing,automatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward or outward and negative direction.
massage chair(cow leather) massage chair(cow leather), from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd
$550.00
massage chair, item NO: TF-002B massaging back mode:massge, kneading,knowcking,rolling &pressing, zutomatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward and outward...
Midnight Wish Baby Bedding Ensemble Midnight Wish Baby Bedding Ensemble, from Nava's Designs

Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...
Modular Executive tables Modular Executive tables, from Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd

Custom built elegant designs to set the mood for professional sophistication, with a choice of worktop and support. Special designs for conference and reception tables.
office chair office chair, from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd
$35.00
office chair, we can do any other office chairs. welcome to inquire to me . ...
Olde Century Cat Olde Century Cat, from Gourdaments
$9.00
The Olde Century Cat, a collaborative effort between nature and artist, combines the natural gourd palette with dyed earth-tones to create a calico cat with a self-satisfied grin every bit as whimsical...
Organic Mattress Organic Mattress, from Custom Bedding - Orange Mattress

Organic mattresses are as pure as you can get. We make 2 types of mattresses which have absolutely no chemical additives or fire retardants at all. These 2 types are all natural organic cotton innerspring...
Partition systems Partition systems, from Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd

Indway screening and partition systems are fabricated from durable aluminum sections. Screens can be finished in fabric, laminates, perforated metals and translucent materials like glass.
Round bed and Round Mattress Round bed and Round Mattress, from Custom Bedding - Orange Mattress
Stairs, stair treads Stairs, stair treads, from Lafor ltd

Wood stair treads; open stair teads or stair cases. Dimensions upon request. Speciea available: beech, maple, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust.
Steamer deck chair with wheel Steamer deck chair with wheel, from An Hoa Furniture Co., Ltd
$69.50
* PLACE OF DELIVERY : Quy Nhon Port , VIETNAM * PAYMENT : IRREVOCABLE L/ C AT SIGHT . * Packing: in 5-ply carton box * Shipment: 45 days after L/C opening date.
Sunny Screen Sunny Screen, from Sunny Aspects Limited

SunnyScreens create a feeling of light & space, encouraging plants to grow where they might normally struggle. They glow brightly when the sun shines on them and lighting can be used to create stunning...
Top of the World Baby Bedding Ensemble Top of the World Baby Bedding Ensemble, from Nava's Designs

Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...
Valentina Baby Bedding Ensemble Valentina Baby Bedding Ensemble, from Nava's Designs

Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...
Windows scantling, finger jointed beams. Windows scantling, finger jointed beams., from Dales Production
$1.00
Windows scantling 72 x 86, and other. Laminated glued finger jointed beams and panels. Door blanks rails. Engineered timber and structural timber. Siberian pine (redwood, pinus sylvestris). Glue D4 Akzo...
Workstations Workstations, from Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd

The Indway workstations are custom-made, prefabricated in the factory using high quality materials, shortening installation time at site. Easily removable and relocatable to meet the growing demands of...
Products 1 - 37 of 37 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help