Butcher blocks, from Lafor Wood Products
1", 1-1/2", 2", 3" thick x 26-1/2" or 36-1/2" wide x 2', 4', 6', 8', 10' long buthcer blocks countertops and kitchen islands. Species available: maple, cherry, walnut, black...
Cielo-modern sectional sofa, from kmp furniture
$1,897.00
Cielo-modern sectional sofa - In nearly everything imaginable, there seems to be two sides to choose from. Vanilla or chocolate. White or black. Liberal or… well, you get the idea. The same is certainly...
CRANE PAIR, from Binny Exports
$150.00
Excellent aluminum product for the purpose of garden decoration.
Dare To Wish Baby Bedding Ensemble, from Nava's Designs
Design Provides:
Sheet
Comforter
Bumper
Pillows
Toy/Diaper Bag
Diaper Stacker
Lamp Shade Cover
Mobile
Stuffed Toys and more...
Edge glued panels, short stock, furniture parts, from Lafor ltd
Hardwood edge glued panels for furniture industry: table tops, countertops, buthcer blocks, shelves, cabinet doors, headboards. Species available: beech wood, oak, cherry, maple, walnut, locust wood, basswood,...
End grain butcher blocks, from Lafor Wood Products
4" thick x 26-1/2" wide x 36-1/2" long maple and beech wood end grain bucther blocks.
End grain butcher blocks, from Lafor ltd
Edge grain butcher blocks, 3", 4" thick, dimensions upon request. Species available: beech wood, maple.
Executive chairs, from Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd
The Indway executive chair collection is ergonomic, functional and fashionable. Our specially designed executive chairs comes in either leather or fabric upholstery with aluminum casted base and P.U armrests...
GrasseDeck, from Sunny Aspects Limited
Take off your shoes & dig your toes into our comfy new decking idea. Doesn¹t get hot - doesn¹t get slippery - it¹s soft on your feet and it¹s very child-friendly. Elegant and natural looking, it¹s made...
Hardwood floorings, from Lafor ltd
Solid wood flooring planks, 3/4' thick, 6" wide, RL, T&G, unfinished. Species available: beech wood, maple, cherry, walnut, hornbeam, black locust, ash tree.
Hardwood lumber, from Lafor ltd
$0.00
Hardwood lumber, kiln dried, rough or S2S, 4/4, 8/4, 10/4 (25mm, 50mm, 60mm), FAS and SEL&BTR.
Species available: beech wood, maple, oak, ash tree, basswood.
Jersey Display Case, from Display Gifts Inc.
$84.95
Visit www.displaygifts.com for this gorgeous display case. This jersey display case is made from hand selected hardwood.
Jordan Baby Bedding Ensemble, from Nava's Designs
Design Provides:
Sheet
Comforter
Bumper
Pillows
Toy/Diaper Bag
Diaper Stacker
Lamp Shade Cover
Mobile
Stuffed Toys and more...
Kitchen islands, from Lafor Wood Products
Wood kitchen islands, 1-1/2', 2' thick x 36-1/2" wide x 4', 6', 8' long. Species available: maple, beeh, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust, whitebeam.
Lilac Leonardo Baby Bedding Ensemble, from Nava's Designs
Design Provides:
Sheet
Comforter
Bumper
Pillows
Toy/Diaper Bag
Diaper Stacker
Lamp Shade Cover
Mobile
Stuffed Toys and more...
massage chair, from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd
$550.00
item no:TF-002C
massaging back mode: massage ,kneading,knocking,rolling&pressing,automatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward or outward and negative direction.
guide...
massage chair, from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd
$550.00
item no:TF-002
massaging back mode: massage ,kneading,knocking,rolling&pressing,automatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward or outward and negative direction.
massage chair, from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd
$530.00
item no:TF-002E
massaging back mode: massage ,kneading,knocking,rolling&pressing,automatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward or outward and negative direction.
massage chair(cow leather), from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd
$550.00
massage chair, item NO: TF-002B
massaging back mode:massge, kneading,knowcking,rolling &pressing, zutomatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward and outward...
Midnight Wish Baby Bedding Ensemble, from Nava's Designs
Design Provides:
Sheet
Comforter
Bumper
Pillows
Toy/Diaper Bag
Diaper Stacker
Lamp Shade Cover
Mobile
Stuffed Toys and more...
Modular Executive tables, from Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd
Custom built elegant designs to set the mood for professional sophistication, with a choice of worktop and support. Special designs for conference and reception tables.
office chair, from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd
$35.00
office chair,
we can do any other office chairs.
welcome to inquire to me .
...
Olde Century Cat, from Gourdaments
$9.00
The Olde Century Cat, a collaborative effort between nature and artist, combines the natural gourd palette with dyed earth-tones to create a calico cat with a self-satisfied grin every bit as whimsical...
Organic Mattress, from Custom Bedding - Orange Mattress
Organic mattresses are as pure as you can get. We make 2 types of mattresses which have absolutely no chemical additives or fire retardants at all. These 2 types are all natural organic cotton innerspring...
Partition systems, from Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd
Indway screening and partition systems are fabricated from durable aluminum sections. Screens can be finished in fabric, laminates, perforated metals and translucent materials like glass.
Stairs, stair treads, from Lafor ltd
Wood stair treads; open stair teads or stair cases. Dimensions upon request. Speciea available: beech, maple, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust.
Steamer deck chair with wheel, from An Hoa Furniture Co., Ltd
$69.50
* PLACE OF DELIVERY : Quy Nhon Port , VIETNAM
* PAYMENT : IRREVOCABLE L/ C AT SIGHT .
* Packing: in 5-ply carton box
* Shipment: 45 days after L/C opening date.
Sunny Screen, from Sunny Aspects Limited
SunnyScreens create a feeling of light & space, encouraging plants to grow where they might normally struggle. They glow brightly when the sun shines on them and lighting can be used to create stunning...
Valentina Baby Bedding Ensemble, from Nava's Designs
Design Provides:
Sheet
Comforter
Bumper
Pillows
Toy/Diaper Bag
Diaper Stacker
Lamp Shade Cover
Mobile
Stuffed Toys and more...
Windows scantling, finger jointed beams., from Dales Production
$1.00
Windows scantling 72 x 86, and other. Laminated glued finger jointed beams and panels. Door blanks rails. Engineered timber and structural timber. Siberian pine (redwood, pinus sylvestris). Glue D4 Akzo...
Workstations, from Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd
The Indway workstations are custom-made, prefabricated in the factory using high quality materials, shortening installation time at site. Easily removable and relocatable to meet the growing demands of...
