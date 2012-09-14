Butcher blocks , from Lafor Wood Products



1", 1-1/2", 2", 3" thick x 26-1/2" or 36-1/2" wide x 2', 4', 6', 8', 10' long buthcer blocks countertops and kitchen islands. Species available: maple, cherry, walnut, black...

Cielo-modern sectional sofa , from kmp furniture

$1,897.00

Cielo-modern sectional sofa - In nearly everything imaginable, there seems to be two sides to choose from. Vanilla or chocolate. White or black. Liberal or… well, you get the idea. The same is certainly...

CRANE PAIR , from Binny Exports

$150.00

Excellent aluminum product for the purpose of garden decoration.

Custom Box Springs , from Custom Bedding - Orange Mattress





custom mattress , from Custom Bedding - Orange Mattress





Dare To Wish Baby Bedding Ensemble , from Nava's Designs



Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...

Edge glued panels, short stock, furniture parts , from Lafor ltd



Hardwood edge glued panels for furniture industry: table tops, countertops, buthcer blocks, shelves, cabinet doors, headboards. Species available: beech wood, oak, cherry, maple, walnut, locust wood, basswood,...

End grain butcher blocks , from Lafor Wood Products



4" thick x 26-1/2" wide x 36-1/2" long maple and beech wood end grain bucther blocks.

End grain butcher blocks , from Lafor ltd



Edge grain butcher blocks, 3", 4" thick, dimensions upon request. Species available: beech wood, maple.

Executive chairs , from Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd



The Indway executive chair collection is ergonomic, functional and fashionable. Our specially designed executive chairs comes in either leather or fabric upholstery with aluminum casted base and P.U armrests...

GrasseDeck , from Sunny Aspects Limited



Take off your shoes & dig your toes into our comfy new decking idea. Doesn¹t get hot - doesn¹t get slippery - it¹s soft on your feet and it¹s very child-friendly. Elegant and natural looking, it¹s made...

Hardwood floorings , from Lafor ltd



Solid wood flooring planks, 3/4' thick, 6" wide, RL, T&G, unfinished. Species available: beech wood, maple, cherry, walnut, hornbeam, black locust, ash tree.

Hardwood lumber , from Lafor ltd

$0.00

Hardwood lumber, kiln dried, rough or S2S, 4/4, 8/4, 10/4 (25mm, 50mm, 60mm), FAS and SEL&BTR. Species available: beech wood, maple, oak, ash tree, basswood.

Horse Hair Mattresses and Pillows , from Custom Bedding - Orange Mattress





Jersey Display Case , from Display Gifts Inc.

$84.95

Visit www.displaygifts.com for this gorgeous display case. This jersey display case is made from hand selected hardwood.

Jordan Baby Bedding Ensemble , from Nava's Designs



Kitchen islands , from Lafor Wood Products



Wood kitchen islands, 1-1/2', 2' thick x 36-1/2" wide x 4', 6', 8' long. Species available: maple, beeh, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust, whitebeam.

LADY STATUE WITH LONG TAIL , from Binny Exports

$50.00

Home Decorative girl on black stone.

Lilac Leonardo Baby Bedding Ensemble , from Nava's Designs



massage chair , from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd

$550.00

item no:TF-002C massaging back mode: massage ,kneading,knocking,rolling&pressing,automatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward or outward and negative direction. guide...

massage chair , from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd

$550.00

item no:TF-002 massaging back mode: massage ,kneading,knocking,rolling&pressing,automatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward or outward and negative direction.

massage chair , from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd

$530.00

item no:TF-002E massaging back mode: massage ,kneading,knocking,rolling&pressing,automatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward or outward and negative direction.

massage chair(cow leather) , from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd

$550.00

massage chair, item NO: TF-002B massaging back mode:massge, kneading,knowcking,rolling &pressing, zutomatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward and outward...

Midnight Wish Baby Bedding Ensemble , from Nava's Designs



Modular Executive tables , from Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd



Custom built elegant designs to set the mood for professional sophistication, with a choice of worktop and support. Special designs for conference and reception tables.

office chair , from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd

$35.00

office chair, we can do any other office chairs. welcome to inquire to me . ...

Olde Century Cat , from Gourdaments

$9.00

The Olde Century Cat, a collaborative effort between nature and artist, combines the natural gourd palette with dyed earth-tones to create a calico cat with a self-satisfied grin every bit as whimsical...

Organic Mattress , from Custom Bedding - Orange Mattress



Organic mattresses are as pure as you can get. We make 2 types of mattresses which have absolutely no chemical additives or fire retardants at all. These 2 types are all natural organic cotton innerspring...

Partition systems , from Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd



Indway screening and partition systems are fabricated from durable aluminum sections. Screens can be finished in fabric, laminates, perforated metals and translucent materials like glass.

Round bed and Round Mattress , from Custom Bedding - Orange Mattress





Stairs, stair treads , from Lafor ltd



Wood stair treads; open stair teads or stair cases. Dimensions upon request. Speciea available: beech, maple, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust.

Steamer deck chair with wheel , from An Hoa Furniture Co., Ltd

$69.50

* PLACE OF DELIVERY : Quy Nhon Port , VIETNAM * PAYMENT : IRREVOCABLE L/ C AT SIGHT . * Packing: in 5-ply carton box * Shipment: 45 days after L/C opening date.

Sunny Screen , from Sunny Aspects Limited



SunnyScreens create a feeling of light & space, encouraging plants to grow where they might normally struggle. They glow brightly when the sun shines on them and lighting can be used to create stunning...

Top of the World Baby Bedding Ensemble , from Nava's Designs



Valentina Baby Bedding Ensemble , from Nava's Designs



Windows scantling, finger jointed beams. , from Dales Production

$1.00

Windows scantling 72 x 86, and other. Laminated glued finger jointed beams and panels. Door blanks rails. Engineered timber and structural timber. Siberian pine (redwood, pinus sylvestris). Glue D4 Akzo...