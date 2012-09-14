Butcher blocks , from Lafor Wood Products

Product

1", 1-1/2", 2", 3" thick x 26-1/2" or 36-1/2" wide x 2', 4', 6', 8', 10' long buthcer blocks countertops and kitchen islands. Species available: maple, cherry, walnut, black...

Cielo-modern sectional sofa , from kmp furniture

$1,897.00 - Product

Cielo-modern sectional sofa - In nearly everything imaginable, there seems to be two sides to choose from. Vanilla or chocolate. White or black. Liberal or… well, you get the idea. The same is certainly...

Conference Tables and Conference Furniture Provider , from 247 Workspace

Service

247 Workspace offers a selection of high quality conference tables and related furniture at affordable prices. Whatever your conference needs, 247 Workspace can help. Feel free to give us a call at 866.941.0588...

CRANE PAIR , from Binny Exports

$150.00 - Product

Excellent aluminum product for the purpose of garden decoration.

Custom Box Springs , from Custom Bedding - Orange Mattress

Product



custom mattress , from Custom Bedding - Orange Mattress

Product



Dare To Wish Baby Bedding Ensemble , from Nava's Designs

Product

Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...

Edge glued panels, short stock, furniture parts , from Lafor ltd

Product

Hardwood edge glued panels for furniture industry: table tops, countertops, buthcer blocks, shelves, cabinet doors, headboards. Species available: beech wood, oak, cherry, maple, walnut, locust wood, basswood,...

end grain butcher blocks , from Lafor Wood Products

Service

4" thick, 26-1/2" wide and 36-1/2" long maple and beech wood end grain butcher blocks.

End grain butcher blocks , from Lafor Wood Products

Product

4" thick x 26-1/2" wide x 36-1/2" long maple and beech wood end grain bucther blocks.

End grain butcher blocks , from Lafor ltd

Product

Edge grain butcher blocks, 3", 4" thick, dimensions upon request. Species available: beech wood, maple.

Executive chairs , from Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd

Product

The Indway executive chair collection is ergonomic, functional and fashionable. Our specially designed executive chairs comes in either leather or fabric upholstery with aluminum casted base and P.U armrests...

Furniture Disassembly & Reassembly , from Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon

$0.00 - Service

Ever wonder how that couch will fit out your brownstone door and down that narrow staircase? How will you ever take apart that intricate wall unit - and if you do, how will you ever get it back together?

Furniture Repair , from Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon

Service

Quality furniture repair is comprised of invisibility and durability. Dr. Sofa repairs are virtually seamless; no job should compromise a piece's integrity or current worth. Each repair is done so that...

Furniture Restoration , from Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon

Service

Quality furniture restoration brings back the beauty and integrity of an original piece. That is why the Furniture Surgeon recommends restoring only the damaged or lost areas of any piece of furniture.

Furniture Reupholster , from Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon

Service

Dr. Sofa provides furniture reupholster. Whether it is to revamp your old furniture or to give it a new look, we can provide professional service to all. Why give up your comfortable sofa, when we can...

Furniture Sofa disassembly reassembly Take Apart furniture Repair , from Dr.Sofa-The Furniture Surgeon

Service

We at Dr. Sofa have dedicated ourselves to the solution of one of life¿s most perplexing problems: fitting furniture in our homes. The problem is, simple as it may sound, that there are times when...

GrasseDeck , from Sunny Aspects Limited

Product

Take off your shoes & dig your toes into our comfy new decking idea. Doesn¹t get hot - doesn¹t get slippery - it¹s soft on your feet and it¹s very child-friendly. Elegant and natural looking, it¹s made...

Hardwood floorings , from Lafor ltd

Product

Solid wood flooring planks, 3/4' thick, 6" wide, RL, T&G, unfinished. Species available: beech wood, maple, cherry, walnut, hornbeam, black locust, ash tree.

Hardwood lumber , from Lafor ltd

$0.00 - Product

Hardwood lumber, kiln dried, rough or S2S, 4/4, 8/4, 10/4 (25mm, 50mm, 60mm), FAS and SEL&BTR. Species available: beech wood, maple, oak, ash tree, basswood.

Horse Hair Mattresses and Pillows , from Custom Bedding - Orange Mattress

Product



Jersey Display Case , from Display Gifts Inc.

$84.95 - Product

Visit www.displaygifts.com for this gorgeous display case. This jersey display case is made from hand selected hardwood.

Joinery , from RR Joinery

Service

RR Joinery employs 16 highly skilled craftsmen with over 150 years of combined experience who work both at our dedicated Staines based joiners shop as well as on site at clients premises carrying out installations.

Jordan Baby Bedding Ensemble , from Nava's Designs

Product

Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...

Kitchen islands , from Lafor Wood Products

Product

Wood kitchen islands, 1-1/2', 2' thick x 36-1/2" wide x 4', 6', 8' long. Species available: maple, beeh, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust, whitebeam.

LADY STATUE WITH LONG TAIL , from Binny Exports

$50.00 - Product

Home Decorative girl on black stone.

Lilac Leonardo Baby Bedding Ensemble , from Nava's Designs

Product

Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...

massage chair , from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd

$550.00 - Product

item no:TF-002C massaging back mode: massage ,kneading,knocking,rolling&pressing,automatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward or outward and negative direction. guide...

massage chair , from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd

$550.00 - Product

item no:TF-002 massaging back mode: massage ,kneading,knocking,rolling&pressing,automatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward or outward and negative direction.

massage chair , from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd

$530.00 - Product

item no:TF-002E massaging back mode: massage ,kneading,knocking,rolling&pressing,automatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward or outward and negative direction.

massage chair(cow leather) , from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd

$550.00 - Product

massage chair, item NO: TF-002B massaging back mode:massge, kneading,knowcking,rolling &pressing, zutomatic position-changeable rolling wheel can make the rolling wheel massge in inward and outward...

Midnight Wish Baby Bedding Ensemble , from Nava's Designs

Product

Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...

Modular Executive tables , from Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd

Product

Custom built elegant designs to set the mood for professional sophistication, with a choice of worktop and support. Special designs for conference and reception tables.

office chair , from Zhejiang Ouma Health Protection Appliance Co., Ltd

$35.00 - Product

office chair, we can do any other office chairs. welcome to inquire to me . ...

Office Chair Provider , from 247 Workspace

Service

Looking to furnish your entire office for less? Are you interested in discount office chairs or are you looking to stretch your dollar further with used office chairs? We have a huge selection of computer...

Office Cubicle Provider , from 247 Workspace

Service

247 Workspace offers a wide selection of high quality office cubicles at affordable prices. Whatever your needs, 247 Workspace can help. Feel free to give us a call at 866.941.0588 to speak with a representative...

Office Desk Provider , from 247 Workspace

Service

Office desks that work with your individual space and fit your budget are not always easy to find. At 247 Workspace, we offer both modern and traditional designs and a wide variety of sizes and configurations.

Olde Century Cat , from Gourdaments

$9.00 - Product

The Olde Century Cat, a collaborative effort between nature and artist, combines the natural gourd palette with dyed earth-tones to create a calico cat with a self-satisfied grin every bit as whimsical...

Organic Mattress , from Custom Bedding - Orange Mattress

Product

Organic mattresses are as pure as you can get. We make 2 types of mattresses which have absolutely no chemical additives or fire retardants at all. These 2 types are all natural organic cotton innerspring...

Partition systems , from Indway Interiors (Pvt) Ltd

Product

Indway screening and partition systems are fabricated from durable aluminum sections. Screens can be finished in fabric, laminates, perforated metals and translucent materials like glass.

Reception Desk Provider , from 247 Workspace

Service

247 Workspace offers a number of options in lobby and reception furniture, as well as all other types of furnishings you may need for your office. We bring you the highest quality reception desks available...

Round bed and Round Mattress , from Custom Bedding - Orange Mattress

Product



Stairs, stair treads , from Lafor ltd

Product

Wood stair treads; open stair teads or stair cases. Dimensions upon request. Speciea available: beech, maple, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust.

Steamer deck chair with wheel , from An Hoa Furniture Co., Ltd

$69.50 - Product

* PLACE OF DELIVERY : Quy Nhon Port , VIETNAM * PAYMENT : IRREVOCABLE L/ C AT SIGHT . * Packing: in 5-ply carton box * Shipment: 45 days after L/C opening date.

Sunny Screen , from Sunny Aspects Limited

Product

SunnyScreens create a feeling of light & space, encouraging plants to grow where they might normally struggle. They glow brightly when the sun shines on them and lighting can be used to create stunning...

Top of the World Baby Bedding Ensemble , from Nava's Designs

Product

Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...

Used Office Furniture Provider , from 247 Workspace

Service

If you are looking for used office furniture for your office or other type of workspace, 247 Workspace offers a large selection from used office chairs to used office cubicles. Buying items such as gently...

Valentina Baby Bedding Ensemble , from Nava's Designs

Product

Design Provides: Sheet Comforter Bumper Pillows Toy/Diaper Bag Diaper Stacker Lamp Shade Cover Mobile Stuffed Toys and more...

Windows scantling, finger jointed beams. , from Dales Production

$1.00 - Product

Windows scantling 72 x 86, and other. Laminated glued finger jointed beams and panels. Door blanks rails. Engineered timber and structural timber. Siberian pine (redwood, pinus sylvestris). Glue D4 Akzo...