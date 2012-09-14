Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Bistro Coffee Mug, Featuring Subway® Logo , from Subway

$6.50 - Product

This 12oz bistro mug holds just the right amount and features a large C-handle for easy grip. Stylish two tone color coordination, white with a green base and rim. Subway® eat fresh printed on one...

Executive Polo Shirt - Oxford, Featuring Subway® Logo , from Subway

$20.00 - Product

This versatile medium weight polo shirt in 100% pique cotton is sure to be a favorite. Featured in Oxford with the Subway® logo embroidered on the left sleeve. Its detailing includes three button wood-tone...

Journal Notebook, Featuring Subway® Logo , from Subway

$5.50 - Product

This 5X7 inch spiral bound journal is a durable way to document your information. Journal cover is green with the Subway® logo in silver. Inside paper is white with 100 ruled pages. Plenty of room...

License Plate Frame Featuring Subway® logos , from Subway

$3.00 - Product

The license plate frame fits perfectly around your license plate. It is oversized to expose the entire plate and meets all state requirements. The frame is white with the Subway® logos on top and follow...

Mini Football Featuring Subway® Logo , from Subway

$2.50 - Product

This long passing, bright yellow football has the Subway logo silk screen in green. The 7 inch vinyl football is sure to provide hours of playing time. Show off your spirit for the Subway® restaurant...

Start Small Finish Big, A Book by Fred DeLuca , from Subway

Product

At age 17 Fred DeLuca borrowed $1,000 from a friend and started SUBWAY® Restaurants. Paul Orfalea, without business experience or start up money, leased a garage, rented a copy machine and launched...

Subway® Logoed Cap - Stone , from Subway

$8.00 - Product

This stone colored hat features the green Subway® logo embroidered on the front and an easy cloth buckle adjustment on the back. Accented with green: color sewn eyelets, a button top and bill edging.

USA Gift Certificate Book to Subway® Restaurants , from Subway

$25.00 - Product

The perfect gift for your family and friends is a gift certificate to Subway restaurants. Each book includes a quantity of 5, $5.00 Gift Certificates and has a value of $25.00 for use in the United States...

Disposable WindBlocker Chafer (set of 20) , from TWB Innovations, LLC

$135.95 - Product

• Easy foldout design • Protection from open flame • Inexpensive • Disposable • Reusable • Ultra light-weight (7 oz) • Very strong • Folds flat • Flame/burn...

Get-a-Grip™ Buffet/Food Pan Handles (10 Pair) , from TWB Innovations, LLC

$179.95 - Product

• Avoid Burns • Safer • Sanitary • Dishwasher Safe • Easy to Clean • Convenient • Fits Steam Tables • Stronger & Durable • Lid-Friendly • Stackable •...

The WindBlocker Chafer (set of six chafers) , from TWB Innovations, LLC

$299.70 - Product

- One piece unit, constructed with light weight aluminum. - Having four-sided walls with the ability to close flat for space saving storage. - Permanently attached is a fuel cell table with two fuel cell...

5-Foot Body Cushion Pillow , from The Benjamin Hotel New York

$35.00 - Product

Aligns the spine for better sleeping posture while reducing neck, back and joint pain. Perfect for pregnancy or recovering from surgery.

Affinia Wellness Spa at The Benjamin Hotel New York , from The Benjamin Hotel New York

Service

A sophisticated urban day spa for your total well being Affinia Wellness Spa provides a peaceful haven to restore harmony and balance, cultivating health and well being from within. Our professionally...

Authentic Italian cuisine , from Baby Moon Cafe

Service

pastas, sandwiches, salads, pizzas

Bath & Spa - Aromatherapy Sprays , from The Benjamin Hotel New York

$29.00 - Product

Folic Acid Daily Multi aromatherapy spray. A balanced vitamin supplement. Taken orally. Sleep Ease Sleep Ease aromatherapy spray for a restful night. Taken orally. Stress Less Stress Less aromatherapy...

Bath & Spa - Spa Slippers , from The Benjamin Hotel New York

$26.00 - Product

Reflexology sandals utilize acupressure to provide comfort and improve circulation as you walk. small medium large xlarge

Benjamin Hotel Travel Clock , from The Benjamin Hotel New York

$85.00 - Product

Hi-tech silvertone alarm clock by Philip Stein features digital display and a black velvet-lined travel case.

Brunch , from central bistro

$3.75 - Service

central bistro offers one of Vancouver's best brunches ( 8 am till 3 pm daily!) Farm fresh eggs & spelt bread from Aran bakery have made this venue a key stop for many of the locals and tourists from...

Caterering Trade Association , from The Nationwide Caterers Association ( NCASS)

Service



catering , from Baby Moon Cafe

Service

we cater parties of any size - our complete menu is available for your special occasion.

Catering , from Elegant Eats Personal Chef Service

Service

Elegant Eats offers the finest in in-home catering. Whether you want a romantic dinner for two, or an event for up to 75 of your friends or associates, having your own Personal Chef there to guide the...

Chicago Famous Italian Beef Sandwiches , from Z's A Chicago Food Experience Inc

$5.69 - Product

Z's famous Italian beef sandwiches are available daily, you can get them dry, wet or DIPPED the Chicago Way in the Aujus sauce. Served with hot and sweet peppers. Cheese is also available

Cooking Classes , from Elegant Eats Personal Chef Service

$25.00 - Service

Chef Shelley will work closely with you to ensure a successful, enjoyable event. She provides professional instruction including “tricks of the trade” insights, special techniques, and...

Corporate Food and Wine Pairing Classes , from Candid Wines

$0.00 - Service

Candid Wines offers food and wine pairing classes to corporations looking for unique ways to connect with clients and potential clients. The theme, length and structure of each class is...

Corporate Wine Education Events , from Candid Wines

$0.00 - Service

Candid Wines hosts unique and memorable food and wine experiences across Chicagoland. We construct each event individually in order to maximize its impact on your clients and prospects. From...

Creative cocktails & beverages , from central bistro

$3.75 - Service

Full bar featuring signature cocktails, local wines & martinis

Dinner , from central bistro

$12.00 - Service

Globally inspired comfort foods are dish up with flair.

Extensive wine list , from Baby Moon Cafe

Service

choose from a wide variety of reds and whites, to compliment any dinner or dessert.

Handmade Italian Desserts and Pastries , from Divina Desserts USA

$0.00 - Product

Desserts for food service,wholesale and retail. Tiramisu, various cream based tortes and fruit based tortes, micro Italian gourmet pastries, cannoli. Contact us for a complete list of our handmade gourmet...

Hotel Concierge Service at The Benjamin Hotel New York , from The Benjamin Hotel New York

Service

- Concierge -Sleep Concierge -In-Room dining -Grocery shopping -Valet service -Valet parking -Secretarial services

iPad POS for Restaurants , from aireus

Product

Like no other restaurant POS before, aireus is revolutionizing the way you meet your customer by introducing the iPad for restaurants. At the core of the professional product is a fully featured simple...

Lunches and dinners , from Baby Moon Cafe

Service

Serving an extensive menu for both lunch and dinner. As always, takeouts are available. Group orders served with a smile!

Night Club and Party Facility , from Take 1 Night Club

$0.00 - Service

Take 1 Night Club is available for private parties, themed events, after parties, film screenings, awards shows, dinner theater, etc.. Full catering available.

Ocean 50 and Fin Bar at The Benjamin Hotel New York , from The Benjamin Hotel New York

$0.00 - Product

Sample Ocean 50, The Benjamin's stylish new seafood restaurant. Enjoy an upscale yet relaxed atmosphere with sophisticated decor and whimsical sea-themed design accents. The menu of daily fish market offerings...

Personal Chef Service , from Elegant Eats Personal Chef Service

$350.00 - Service

Elegant Eats Personal Chef Service helps solve the nightly “What’s for dinner?” problem for busy professionals, families on the go, people with special dietary needs and restrictions,...

Shower Caddy , from The Benjamin Hotel New York

$450.00 - Product

Chrome-plated caddy features shaving mirror with magnification on one side, 2 wire amenity baskets and soap dish. Accessories can be adjusted to any position on the bar. Installation hardware included.

The Benjamin Hotel Stuffed Bear , from The Benjamin Hotel New York

$12.00 - Product

Our honey-brown bear is bound to delight, whether as a decoration or a cuddly travel companion.

The Snore-No-More Pillow , from The Benjamin Hotel New York

$45.00 - Product

Reduces snoring to promote a deeper more restful sleep by elevating the chin from the chest, keeping the airway open.

Unique food and wine fundraisers for non-profits , from Candid Wines

Service

Candid Wines can help not-for-profits in Chicagoland raise money through unique events and connect with donors. The theme, length and structure of each event depends entirely on the need...

Valentine's Day , from Baby Moon Cafe

Service

Check out an extensive Valentine's Day menu - bring your sweetheart!! Dinner For Two $75.95 Plus Tax and Gratuity Includes Two Salads, One Appetizer, Two Entrees and Two Desserts Choice Of Mixed...

Vegetarian & Vegan , from central bistro

$10.00 - Service

Healthy, creative menu selections