PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Products & Services

Within Apparel, Piece Goods, & Notions Merchant Wholesalers

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Denver Nuggets Logo NBA Leather Handbag Denver Nuggets Logo NBA Leather Handbag, from Kgadi LLC
$110.00 - Product
Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. Denver Nuggets Logo Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap is leather. Retails for...
Girl's Pink Sleeveless Hoodie Outfit Girl's Pink Sleeveless Hoodie Outfit, from Masons Underground
$60.00 - Product
Girl's 100% cotton pink hoodie outfit is pre-washed for softness and retails for $60-$70. Inquire for wholesale pricing
Kobe Bryant - L.A. Lakers Leather and Jersey Material Handbag Kobe Bryant - L.A. Lakers Leather and Jersey Material Handbag, from Kgadi LLC
$110.00 - Product
Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. Kobe Bryant L.A. Lakers Player Name and Number Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap...
Los Angeles Lakers Logo Leather Handbag Los Angeles Lakers Logo Leather Handbag, from Kgadi LLC
$110.00 - Product
Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. L.A. Lakers Logo Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap is leather. Retails for...
Masons Underground "Angst" design men's T-shirt Masons Underground "Angst" design men's T-shirt, from Masons Underground
$35.00 - Product
Men's "Angst" Design T-shirt by masons Underground retails for $35.00, inquire for wholesale pricing. This T-shirt is 100% premium cotton, pre-washed for softness and features an abstact art...
Masons Underground "Dogfaces" Longsleeve Thermal Shirt Masons Underground "Dogfaces" Longsleeve Thermal Shirt, from Masons Underground
$45.00 - Product
Bring back the vintage Cool of the Vegas "Rat Pack" with the Masons Underground "Dog Faces" Thermal 100% cotton thermal retails for $45.00, inquire for wholesale pricing
Masons Underground Angst Girls T-shirt Masons Underground Angst Girls T-shirt, from Masons Underground
$30.00 - Product
Women's "Angst" design T-shirt is 100% premium cotton and pre-washed for softness. Features abstract artistic design and retails for $30.00.
Masons Underground Girls Hooded Sweatshirt Masons Underground Girls Hooded Sweatshirt, from Masons Underground
$60.00 - Product
Women's Yellow Hoodie Sweatshirt and Sweatpants Hoodie retails for $60-$70 Pants retail for $33-$55.00 Inquire for wholesale pricing
Masons Underground Panter Designed Men's T-shirt Masons Underground Panter Designed Men's T-shirt, from Masons Underground
$40.00 - Product
Men's "Panther" design t-shirt is 100% premium cottn and pre-washed for softness. Retails for $40.00, inquire for wholesale pricing.
Men's "Weapon of Choice" T-shirt Men's "Weapon of Choice" T-shirt, from Masons Underground
$35.00 - Product
Men's "Weapon of Choice" design T-shirt features gothic rock-n-roll inpired image. 100% premium cotton and pre-washed for softness. Retails between $35.00 and $45.00. Inquire for wholesale pricing.
Men's Flur Hooded Sweatshirt Men's Flur Hooded Sweatshirt, from Masons Underground
$85.00 - Product
Masons Underground Flur Hoodie Sweatshirt retails for $85.00, inquire for wholesale pricing. Flur design on sleeve and inside of hood
NBA Themed Cleveland Cavaliers Leather Drawstring Handbag NBA Themed Cleveland Cavaliers Leather Drawstring Handbag, from Kgadi LLC
$110.00 - Product
Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. Cleveland Cavaliers Logo Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap is leather. Retails...
NBA Themed Phoenix Suns Leather Drawstring Handbag NBA Themed Phoenix Suns Leather Drawstring Handbag, from Kgadi LLC
$110.00 - Product
Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. Kobe Bryant L.A. Lakers Player Name and Number Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap...
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
"Compassion Is Super Sexy ... PETA.org" T-shirt "Compassion Is Super Sexy ... PETA.org" T-shirt, from Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC
$40.00 - Product
Calling All Animal Lovers! Help us raise money for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals - PETA “Compassion Is Super Sexy” Tee specially designed for PETA by Anna Pereira and Super...
"God is Super Sexy" Tank top shirt "God is Super Sexy" Tank top shirt, from Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC
$65.00 - Product
God is Super Sexy $65.00 Handmade in the USA Example shows pink boy beater with metallic pink and metallic fuchsia faded together and 24 colored Swarovski crystals highlighting design. Available...
2005 fashion trend wholesale yellow crochet top sexy bra summer wear 2005 fashion trend wholesale yellow crochet top sexy bra summer wear, from WholesaleSarong.com
$5.50 - Product
Yellow triangle Crochet top design line pattern and long bottom with square pattern For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-crochet-bra1.htm
American Apparel Ladies Fine Jersey Tee American Apparel Ladies Fine Jersey Tee, from The Original Ticket Stub Tee Co.
$21.95 - Product
American Apparel Ladies Racerback Tank Top American Apparel Ladies Racerback Tank Top, from The Original Ticket Stub Tee Co.
$21.95 - Product
American Apparel Ladies Ribbed Spaghetti Strap Tee American Apparel Ladies Ribbed Spaghetti Strap Tee, from The Original Ticket Stub Tee Co.
$19.95 - Product
Anvil Cotton Tank Top Anvil Cotton Tank Top, from The Original Ticket Stub Tee Co.
$18.95 - Product
Baby blue crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern Baby blue crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern, from WholesaleSarong.com
$6.45 - Product
Baby blue crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern For more details , please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/crochet-5-bra-top-babyblue.htm
Bali direct import summer casual wear wholesale sea blue mini cotton skirt beach cover up Bali direct import summer casual wear wholesale sea blue mini cotton skirt beach cover up, from WholesaleSarong.com
$4.00 - Product
Blue color mini skirt with 2 strings to tie up For more detail, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/minicotton-18.htm
Bali Natural Handbag Bali Natural Handbag, from Balibo Handicraft
$0.90 - Product
Natural Hand Bag. Made in Java island from natural aromatic roots. As usual, motifs are always assorted. Rattan handle is the most popular.
batik muffler batik muffler, from Wellview Industrial Development LTD
Product
batik picture batik picture, from Wellview Industrial Development LTD
Product
The batik is a craft with the flowers dyed in cloth. The forefathers of Miao,Yao,Buyi ethnic group etc. in the southwest region had already grasped the technique of the batik in Qin and Han Dynasty. According...
Batik sarong online supply - dark blue rayon sarong with multi orchard flower decor Batik sarong online supply - dark blue rayon sarong with multi orchard flower decor, from WholesaleSarong.com
$4.75 - Product
Blueish background color fashion Batik sarong wrap with white flower design For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/sarong-142.htm
batik T-shirt batik T-shirt, from Wellview Industrial Development LTD
Product
The batik is a craft with the flowers dyed in cloth. The forefathers of Miao,Yao,Buyi ethnic group etc. in the southwest region had already grasped the technique of the batik in Qin and Han Dynasty. According...
batik T-shirt batik T-shirt, from Wellview Industrial Development LTD
Product
The batik is a craft with the flowers dyed in cloth. The forefathers of Miao,Yao,Buyi ethnic group etc. in the southwest region had already grasped the technique of the batik in Qin and Han Dynasty. According...
batik table cloth batik table cloth, from Wellview Industrial Development LTD
Product
The batik is a craft with the flowers dyed in cloth. The forefathers of Miao,Yao,Buyi ethnic group etc. in the southwest region had already grasped the technique of the batik in Qin and Han Dynasty. According...
Beach clothing supplier wholesale exotic crocheted bikini swim wear Beach clothing supplier wholesale exotic crocheted bikini swim wear, from WholesaleSarong.com
$8.50 - Product
Sexy purple binikin top with swirl cup and pant match up (Top ties at neck and back) For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/bikini-set-4.htm
Beach pareo wear supplier wholesale salmon pinkish mini skirt with tie string Beach pareo wear supplier wholesale salmon pinkish mini skirt with tie string, from WholesaleSarong.com
$4.00 - Product
Salmon color mini skirt with 2 strings to tie up For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/minicotton-19.htm
Beach wear and summer dress wholesaler wholesale sarong and strethcy top set Beach wear and summer dress wholesaler wholesale sarong and strethcy top set, from WholesaleSarong.com
$9.75 - Product
Sold as assorted designs and colours ramdomly picked by our warehouse staffs pictures above just some of the designs. Sarong Size : 168x120 cm (66x 47 inches) to 170x120 cm (67x 47 inches) top...
Beach wear manufacturer wholesale hot pinkish crochet bra top summer trend Beach wear manufacturer wholesale hot pinkish crochet bra top summer trend, from WholesaleSarong.com
$5.50 - Product
Deep pink triangle Crochet top design line pattern and short bottom with square pattern For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/crochet-1-bra-top-deeppink.htm
Beach wear online shop - pinkish rayon sarong with multi fish in ocean Beach wear online shop - pinkish rayon sarong with multi fish in ocean, from WholesaleSarong.com
$6.75 - Product
Pinkish color with colorful fish (thick rayon) For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/sarong-140.htm
bikini sportswear beach clothing supplier wholesale exotic crocheted bikini swim wear bikini sportswear beach clothing supplier wholesale exotic crocheted bikini swim wear, from WholesaleSarong.com
$8.50 - Product
Sexy blue binikin top with swirl cup and pant match up For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-bikini.htm
Black and Fuscia metalic tie up corset shirt Black and Fuscia metalic tie up corset shirt, from Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC
Product
Black and Fuscia metalic tie up corset hand painted detailing
Brown crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern Brown crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern, from WholesaleSarong.com
$6.45 - Product
Brown crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/crochet-5-bra-top-brown.htm
Celtic fashion trend, blue sarong with Celtic knot around Celtic cross center Celtic fashion trend, blue sarong with Celtic knot around Celtic cross center, from WholesaleSarong.com
$4.75 - Product
Navy Batik rayon sarong with Celtic cross pattern at center and Celtic knot work pattern on each corner For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/sarong-119.htm
Clear Platform Heel Mule Shoes Clear Platform Heel Mule Shoes, from Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC
$40.00 - Product
Hologram Mule Clear Platform Heel Available Colors: Baby Pink, Baby Blue, Hot Pink
Crimson crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern Crimson crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern, from WholesaleSarong.com
$6.45 - Product
Crimson crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/crochet-5-bra-top-crimson.htm
Custom Corporate Apparel Custom Corporate Apparel, from Threadsmith
Product
If you are looking for corporate logo clothing, embroidered clothes or embroidered products for your small business, Threadsmith.com is the place. Custom embroidery can be fantastic for your business,...
Custom Designed T-shirts and Tank Tops Custom Designed T-shirts and Tank Tops, from Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC
Service
Custom designed t-shirts and tank tops with various sayings, stencils, airbrushing, handpainting and jeweled with Swarovski Crystals www.SuperSexyClothing.com
Dark green crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern Dark green crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern, from WholesaleSarong.com
$6.45 - Product
Dark green crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern For more details,please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-crochet-bra4.htm
Dark Purple crochet top with swirl cup and botton with triangle pattern Dark Purple crochet top with swirl cup and botton with triangle pattern, from WholesaleSarong.com
$5.50 - Product
Dark Purple crochet top with swirl cup and botton with triangle pattern For more detail, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/crochet-2-bra-top-darkpurple.htm
Exotic beach wear online shop wholesale apple green cotton mini skirt Exotic beach wear online shop wholesale apple green cotton mini skirt, from WholesaleSarong.com
$4.00 - Product
Green color mini skirt with 2 strings to tie up For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/minicotton-22.htm
Fancy Stars Hand Painted Tank top shirt Fancy Stars Hand Painted Tank top shirt, from Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC
$160.00 - Product
Fancy Stars $160.00 Handmade in the USA Hand painted abstract celestial design with approximately 55 complimenting Swarovski crystals. Shown in metallic Pink and metallic Yellow with complimenting...
Flexfit - Headwear Cool & Dry Calocks Tricot Cap Hat Flexfit - Headwear Cool & Dry Calocks Tricot Cap Hat, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit's Cool & Dry Calocks Tricot Allows air in and wicks moisture away. Cool & Dry® fabric and sweatband, 6 panel, mid-profile, hard buckram sewn into front of crown. 6 sewn eyelets, 8...
Flexfit - Headwear Eco-Friendly Green Bambo Cap Hat Flexfit - Headwear Eco-Friendly Green Bambo Cap Hat, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit's Bambo Cap Allows air in and wicks moisture away. Eco-friendly, anti-bacterial, 3 1/4" crown, 6 panel, low-profile, hard buckram, stitched eyelets. Enviro-friendly, recyclable, not chemically...
Flexfit Athletic Mesh Baseball Cap Hats Headwear Flexfit Athletic Mesh Baseball Cap Hats Headwear, from Flexfit
Product
The Flexfit Athletic Mesh Baseball Cap is a6 panel, mid-profile, fitted cap. There is fused buckram sewn into the front of the crown. The hat has a 3 1/2" crown, 8 rows of stitching on a Permacurv...
Flexfit Athletic Mesh Sandwich Visor Hats Headwear Flexfit Athletic Mesh Sandwich Visor Hats Headwear, from Flexfit
Product
6 panel, structured, mid-profile. 2nd color on sandwich, eyelets and button. Matching undervisor color. Fused buckram sewn into front of 3 1/2" crown. 8 rows of stitching on Permacurv® visor.
Products & Services 1 - 50 of 177 Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help