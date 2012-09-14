Post Profile for Your Business
Submit Press Release
Join Now
Sign In
Businesses
Articles
Press Releases
Business Directory
Products & Services
Jobs
Recent Press Releases
Press Release Pricing
Submit Press Release
Businesses
Products & Services
Products
Services
Press Releases
Jobs
Directory
>
Wholesale Trade
>
Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods
> Apparel, Piece Goods, & Notions Merchant Wholesalers
Apparel, Piece Goods, & Notions Merchant Wholesalers
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Sub-industries:
Footwear Merchant Wholesalers
Men's & Boys' Clothing & Furnishings Merchant Wholesalers
Piece Goods, Notions, & Other Dry Goods Merchant Wholesalers
Women's, Children's, & Infants' Clothing & Accessories Merchant Wholesalers
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Apparel, Piece Goods, & Notions Merchant Wholesalers
PLATINUM COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
Ativa Sativa
Ativa Sativa's line of clothing and accessories consists of an array of accessories for body and home in distinctive and sassy line of bold colors, playful details and luxurious fabrics. It's...
Kgadi LLC
Purchase, NY
Kgadi LLC holds the exclusive license to design and manufacture high-end handbags featuring NBA Basketball Team Logos and other trademarked images, including NBA Basketball team member player...
Masons Underground
New York, NY
A New Clothing Revolution! Mason’s Underground designers, Girish Karnani and Parth Sharma graduated from Tufts University and Georgetown University, respectively, with paralleled dreams.
COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC
Union, NJ
All hail the Super Sexy Female! Every female is sexy - hands down. But, the Super Sexy female knows it. But who is she? She is radiant,...
Apparel Candy
Los Angeles, CA
ApparelCandy.com established in 2007, is a wholesale clothing, jewelry, sunglasses, fashion accessories, cosmetics, perfume and fragrances,...
Apparel Deals
Los Angeles, CA
Apparel deals is one of the largest stores for wholesale clothing and accessories. We carry new products and items with the lowest price...
Art Gallery Quilts
Golden Beach, FL
Our company is dedicated to service the quilters and fiber artists world. We are manufactures and distributors of Hand Painted Fabrics and...
Balibo Handicraft
Kuta, Indonesia
Balibo Handicraft was established on 1992 as one of handicraft retail shop located at Legian Street, Kuta, Bali Island. Since December...
Butt Covers Clothing Company
Crofton, Canada
Manufacturer of high quality cotton garments including sleepwear and boxers shorts, Robs.
Buy Labels 4 Less Designerware
CR3 6QD, United Kingdom
Providing cut labeled designerware directly from the factories. Offices in London and Jakarta.
Chic Couture Closet
Toledo, OH
We specialize in bringing you the very best in design originality with style that is uncompromisingly unique. Our clothing gives you a chic...
Chynna Dolls Bikini
fullerton, CA
Chynna Dolls Bikini designs exotic swimwear, thongs, sexy dresses, and accessories. This sexy bikini and exotic clothing brand launched...
City Boy Tees
Maricopa, AZ
City Boy Tees, www.CityBoyTees.com uses cutting edge technology to print full color images on T-shirts and apparel for businesses and individuals. ...
ClothingShowroom.com
Los Angeles, CA
http://www.clothingshowroom.com Clothing Showroom delivers the latest fashions at 30-80% below wholesale clothing prices. FREE SHIPPING...
Cov'et
Los Angeles, CA
Cov`et is LA’s best kept fashion secret. Cov`et is not just a clothing line it’s a style culture which encompasses Cov`et Design...
Dana Yvette Boutique
Atlanta, GA
DanaYvette.com is an online, upscale Women's Fine Apparel and Accessories Boutique which launched November 1, 2015. The name, Dana Yvette,...
Ditto Sustainable Brand Solutions
Oakland, CA
Ditto Sustainable Brand Solutions conceives, engineers and produces highly designed, sustainable retail displays for the conscientious retailer.
DNA EMPORIUM
Mosta, Malta
What DNA Emporium stands for: DNA Emporiums main objective is to source quality cheap women's clothing and fashion accessories from around...
Enewwholesale
Los Angeles, CA
Enewwholesale.com is a women's fashion clothing wholesaler distinct from other wholesaler and manufacturer companies. We select only the...
Flexfit
Hicksville, NY
What is a brand? To some companies, it's a world famous logo. Others rely on the celebrity du jour to stand for everything they are all...
Flor de Maracujá Ind. Conf. Ltda
porto Alegre, Brazil
Fragole is a company that begun its activities in the early 90’s. We have as a main goal to focusing in the production of resortwear,...
Frogs Frills and Daffodils
Anaheim, Ca
Our creative toddler clothing, cool baby clothes and colorful cotton infant clothing make us your baby depot for cool infant clothes, unique...
Gadfly Tees
New York, NY
A group of five college friends originally from Soho, London have recently relocated to Soho, New York and created a new tee-shirt company...
Greg Lagola
NY, NY
Greg Lagola is a designer of menswear. His collection is available at Takashimaya new York.
J.A. Industries
Karachi, Pakistan
We take this opportunity to introduce ourselves that we are one of the reliable importers, exporters and manufacturers of woven/knitted...
Jazz Golf Equipment Inc.
(JZZ.A (TSX Venture Exchange)) Winnipeg, Canada
Based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Jazz Golf Equipment Inc. is Canada's largest wholly Canadian owned manufacturer of golf clubs and equipment.
Kidsblanks by Zoey
Santa Ana, CA
The Laughing Giraffe has a range of zebra, leopard, tiger, giraffe animal print onesies, tees, dresses, t shirts and beanie hats for baby,...
Lolli by reincarnation
NY, NY
Lolli by reincarnation offers products that are hand cut and sewn. Bags available in up to 60 colors, sandals that can be worn in...
MC Liquidations
Penns Creek, PA
Distributor of liquidated and wholesale merchandise at unbelieveable prices. At MC Liquidations...
Putian Lifeng Co., Ltd
China
Putian Lifeng Co.,Ltd. is specialized in producing various world brand shoes, which ranges from Nike (Jordan I-XX, Air Max 95/97/03/04/TN,...
Rhode Island Textile, Co.
Pawtucket, RI
In business since 1913, we are the 2nd largest provider of shoe care, accesories and laces in the USA behind onlt sara Lee. We manufacture...
ShadesDaddy.com
Aventura, FL
ShadesDaddy.com is one of the largest designer sunglasses boutiques on the web. We carry a huge selection of authentic designer sunglasses,...
Street Sweets
Brunswick, GA
Street Sweets is a new online store that is adding new products everyday! We have the craziest in tee shirts and designs. They range from...
Sunglasses Discount Stores
Thessaloniki, Greece
SDS - Sunglasses Discount Stores is a company operating strictly with the import/export and retail/wholesale of authentic branded fashion...
The Original Ticket Stub Tee Co.
Fort Lauderdale, FL
The Original Ticket Stub Tee Co. is your Authentic Rock Concert Ticket Stub Tee Source. Think about the live rock concerts...
Threadsmith
Vestal, NY
Threadsmith offers customers the ability to make custom embroidered products online without the traditional minimum order quantities or...
Voom by Joy Han
Los Angeles, CA
VOOM was founded by Joy Han and her husband, James Kim. Together they started the line in 2002 and began mass production in 2005. The collection...
Wellview Industrial Development LTD
SHENSHEN, China
Founded in HongKong, a professional manufacturer and exporter of batik pictures, batik mufflers, batik T-shirts, batik table clothes,...
WholesaleSarong.com
blaine, wa
Leading clothing wholesaler wholesale woman’s apparel, clothing, rayon dress, shirts, Aloha pants and shirts, wrapping skirts, sarong,...
YogaSandals.com
Huntington Beach, CA
Yoga Sandals® by Beech are creating a Sandal Revolution™! Beech Sandal Co., LLC designs, imports and sells a patented line of...
Companies 1 - 40 of 40
Page:
1
Promote Your Business
Press Release Pricing
Email this page to a friend
PR.com
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Help