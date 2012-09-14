PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Women's, Children's, & Infants' Clothing & Accessories Merchant Wholesalers

Denver Nuggets Logo NBA Leather Handbag Denver Nuggets Logo NBA Leather Handbag, from Kgadi LLC
$110.00 - Product
Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. Denver Nuggets Logo Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap is leather. Retails for...
Kobe Bryant - L.A. Lakers Leather and Jersey Material Handbag Kobe Bryant - L.A. Lakers Leather and Jersey Material Handbag, from Kgadi LLC
$110.00 - Product
Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. Kobe Bryant L.A. Lakers Player Name and Number Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap...
Los Angeles Lakers Logo Leather Handbag Los Angeles Lakers Logo Leather Handbag, from Kgadi LLC
$110.00 - Product
Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. L.A. Lakers Logo Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap is leather. Retails for...
NBA Themed Cleveland Cavaliers Leather Drawstring Handbag NBA Themed Cleveland Cavaliers Leather Drawstring Handbag, from Kgadi LLC
$110.00 - Product
Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. Cleveland Cavaliers Logo Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap is leather. Retails...
NBA Themed Phoenix Suns Leather Drawstring Handbag NBA Themed Phoenix Suns Leather Drawstring Handbag, from Kgadi LLC
$110.00 - Product
Kgadi LLC exclusive licensed NBA Basketball Handbags. Kobe Bryant L.A. Lakers Player Name and Number Handbag. Front and back is jersey material and trim, inside lining, drawstring and shoulder strap...
"Compassion Is Super Sexy ... PETA.org" T-shirt "Compassion Is Super Sexy ... PETA.org" T-shirt, from Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC
$40.00 - Product
Calling All Animal Lovers! Help us raise money for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals - PETA “Compassion Is Super Sexy” Tee specially designed for PETA by Anna Pereira and Super...
"God is Super Sexy" Tank top shirt "God is Super Sexy" Tank top shirt, from Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC
$65.00 - Product
God is Super Sexy $65.00 Handmade in the USA Example shows pink boy beater with metallic pink and metallic fuchsia faded together and 24 colored Swarovski crystals highlighting design. Available...
2005 fashion trend wholesale yellow crochet top sexy bra summer wear 2005 fashion trend wholesale yellow crochet top sexy bra summer wear, from WholesaleSarong.com
$5.50 - Product
Yellow triangle Crochet top design line pattern and long bottom with square pattern For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-crochet-bra1.htm
Baby blue crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern Baby blue crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern, from WholesaleSarong.com
$6.45 - Product
Baby blue crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern For more details , please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/crochet-5-bra-top-babyblue.htm
Bali direct import summer casual wear wholesale sea blue mini cotton skirt beach cover up Bali direct import summer casual wear wholesale sea blue mini cotton skirt beach cover up, from WholesaleSarong.com
$4.00 - Product
Blue color mini skirt with 2 strings to tie up For more detail, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/minicotton-18.htm
batik muffler batik muffler, from Wellview Industrial Development LTD
Product
batik picture batik picture, from Wellview Industrial Development LTD
Product
The batik is a craft with the flowers dyed in cloth. The forefathers of Miao,Yao,Buyi ethnic group etc. in the southwest region had already grasped the technique of the batik in Qin and Han Dynasty. According...
Batik sarong online supply - dark blue rayon sarong with multi orchard flower decor Batik sarong online supply - dark blue rayon sarong with multi orchard flower decor, from WholesaleSarong.com
$4.75 - Product
Blueish background color fashion Batik sarong wrap with white flower design For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/sarong-142.htm
batik T-shirt, from Wellview Industrial Development LTD
Product
Product
The batik is a craft with the flowers dyed in cloth. The forefathers of Miao,Yao,Buyi ethnic group etc. in the southwest region had already grasped the technique of the batik in Qin and Han Dynasty. According...
batik T-shirt, from Wellview Industrial Development LTD
Product
Product
The batik is a craft with the flowers dyed in cloth. The forefathers of Miao,Yao,Buyi ethnic group etc. in the southwest region had already grasped the technique of the batik in Qin and Han Dynasty. According...
batik table cloth, from Wellview Industrial Development LTD
Product
Product
The batik is a craft with the flowers dyed in cloth. The forefathers of Miao,Yao,Buyi ethnic group etc. in the southwest region had already grasped the technique of the batik in Qin and Han Dynasty. According...
Beach clothing supplier wholesale exotic crocheted bikini swim wear Beach clothing supplier wholesale exotic crocheted bikini swim wear, from WholesaleSarong.com
$8.50 - Product
Sexy purple binikin top with swirl cup and pant match up (Top ties at neck and back) For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/bikini-set-4.htm
Beach pareo wear supplier wholesale salmon pinkish mini skirt with tie string Beach pareo wear supplier wholesale salmon pinkish mini skirt with tie string, from WholesaleSarong.com
$4.00 - Product
Salmon color mini skirt with 2 strings to tie up For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/minicotton-19.htm
Beach wear and summer dress wholesaler wholesale sarong and strethcy top set Beach wear and summer dress wholesaler wholesale sarong and strethcy top set, from WholesaleSarong.com
$9.75 - Product
Sold as assorted designs and colours ramdomly picked by our warehouse staffs pictures above just some of the designs. Sarong Size : 168x120 cm (66x 47 inches) to 170x120 cm (67x 47 inches) top...
Beach wear manufacturer wholesale hot pinkish crochet bra top summer trend Beach wear manufacturer wholesale hot pinkish crochet bra top summer trend, from WholesaleSarong.com
$5.50 - Product
Deep pink triangle Crochet top design line pattern and short bottom with square pattern For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/crochet-1-bra-top-deeppink.htm
Beach wear online shop - pinkish rayon sarong with multi fish in ocean Beach wear online shop - pinkish rayon sarong with multi fish in ocean, from WholesaleSarong.com
$6.75 - Product
Pinkish color with colorful fish (thick rayon) For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/sarong-140.htm
bikini sportswear beach clothing supplier wholesale exotic crocheted bikini swim wear bikini sportswear beach clothing supplier wholesale exotic crocheted bikini swim wear, from WholesaleSarong.com
$8.50 - Product
Sexy blue binikin top with swirl cup and pant match up For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-bikini.htm
Black and Fuscia metalic tie up corset shirt Black and Fuscia metalic tie up corset shirt, from Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC
Product
Black and Fuscia metalic tie up corset hand painted detailing
Brown crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern Brown crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern, from WholesaleSarong.com
$6.45 - Product
Brown crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/crochet-5-bra-top-brown.htm
Celtic fashion trend, blue sarong with Celtic knot around Celtic cross center Celtic fashion trend, blue sarong with Celtic knot around Celtic cross center, from WholesaleSarong.com
$4.75 - Product
Navy Batik rayon sarong with Celtic cross pattern at center and Celtic knot work pattern on each corner For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/sarong-119.htm
Clear Platform Heel Mule Shoes Clear Platform Heel Mule Shoes, from Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC
$40.00 - Product
Hologram Mule Clear Platform Heel Available Colors: Baby Pink, Baby Blue, Hot Pink
Crimson crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern Crimson crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern, from WholesaleSarong.com
$6.45 - Product
Crimson crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/crochet-5-bra-top-crimson.htm
Custom Designed T-shirts and Tank Tops Custom Designed T-shirts and Tank Tops, from Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC
Service
Custom designed t-shirts and tank tops with various sayings, stencils, airbrushing, handpainting and jeweled with Swarovski Crystals www.SuperSexyClothing.com
Dark green crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern Dark green crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern, from WholesaleSarong.com
$6.45 - Product
Dark green crochet top with swirl cup and bottom design in fan pattern For more details,please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-crochet-bra4.htm
Dark Purple crochet top with swirl cup and botton with triangle pattern Dark Purple crochet top with swirl cup and botton with triangle pattern, from WholesaleSarong.com
$5.50 - Product
Dark Purple crochet top with swirl cup and botton with triangle pattern For more detail, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/crochet-2-bra-top-darkpurple.htm
Exotic beach wear online shop wholesale apple green cotton mini skirt Exotic beach wear online shop wholesale apple green cotton mini skirt, from WholesaleSarong.com
$4.00 - Product
Green color mini skirt with 2 strings to tie up For more details, please go to http://www.wholesalesarong.com/wholesale-sarong-p/minicotton-22.htm
Fancy Stars Hand Painted Tank top shirt Fancy Stars Hand Painted Tank top shirt, from Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC
$160.00 - Product
Fancy Stars $160.00 Handmade in the USA Hand painted abstract celestial design with approximately 55 complimenting Swarovski crystals. Shown in metallic Pink and metallic Yellow with complimenting...
Flexfit - Headwear Cool & Dry Calocks Tricot Cap Hat Flexfit - Headwear Cool & Dry Calocks Tricot Cap Hat, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit's Cool & Dry Calocks Tricot Allows air in and wicks moisture away. Cool & Dry® fabric and sweatband, 6 panel, mid-profile, hard buckram sewn into front of crown. 6 sewn eyelets, 8...
Flexfit - Headwear Eco-Friendly Green Bambo Cap Hat Flexfit - Headwear Eco-Friendly Green Bambo Cap Hat, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit's Bambo Cap Allows air in and wicks moisture away. Eco-friendly, anti-bacterial, 3 1/4" crown, 6 panel, low-profile, hard buckram, stitched eyelets. Enviro-friendly, recyclable, not chemically...
Flexfit Athletic Mesh Baseball Cap Hats Headwear Flexfit Athletic Mesh Baseball Cap Hats Headwear, from Flexfit
Product
The Flexfit Athletic Mesh Baseball Cap is a6 panel, mid-profile, fitted cap. There is fused buckram sewn into the front of the crown. The hat has a 3 1/2" crown, 8 rows of stitching on a Permacurv...
Flexfit Athletic Mesh Sandwich Visor Hats Headwear Flexfit Athletic Mesh Sandwich Visor Hats Headwear, from Flexfit
Product
6 panel, structured, mid-profile. 2nd color on sandwich, eyelets and button. Matching undervisor color. Fused buckram sewn into front of 3 1/2" crown. 8 rows of stitching on Permacurv® visor.
Flexfit Bambo Baseball cap hats headwear - green products Flexfit Bambo Baseball cap hats headwear - green products, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit Bambo Eco-friendly, anti-bacterial, 3 1/4" crown, 6 panel, low-profile, hard buckram, stitched eyelets. Enviro-friendly, recyclable, not chemically treated, Cool & Dry® moisture wicking,...
Flexfit Brushed Twill Baseball Style Cap Hat - Headwear Flexfit Brushed Twill Baseball Style Cap Hat - Headwear, from Flexfit
Product
The Flexfit Brushed Twill baseball cap (hat) is a 6 panel, mid-profile fitted cap. The hat has a rounded athletic shape, fused with buckram sewn into front of 3 1/2" crown, 6 sewn eyelets, 8 rows...
Flexfit Contrasting Stitch cap hats headwear Flexfit Contrasting Stitch cap hats headwear, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit Contrasting Stitch Garment washed, soft contemporary look and feel, 6 panel, soft buckram, low-profile, contrasting stitches on crown, visor and eyelets, Permacurv® visor. sizes: small, medium,...
Flexfit Floral Printed Cotton Twill Hat Baseball Caps - Headwear Flexfit Floral Printed Cotton Twill Hat Baseball Caps - Headwear, from Flexfit
Product
The Flexfit Floral Printed Cotton Twill women's baseball cap style hat has an all over floral print. The hat is unstructured and garment washed with a printed undervisor and button, and stitched eyelets. This...
Flexfit Garment Washed Cotton Baseball Caps Hat - Headwear Flexfit Garment Washed Cotton Baseball Caps Hat - Headwear, from Flexfit
Product
The Flexfit Garment Washed Cotton Baseball Cap is a product of Flexfit's garment washed technique. This hat has an easy to decorate, low-profile sweep shape. The hat features six panels, 3 1/8" crown...
Flexfit Headwear - Cool & Dry Venetian Cotton Twill Cap Hat Flexfit Headwear - Cool & Dry Venetian Cotton Twill Cap Hat, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit's Cool & Dry Venetian Cotton Twill Allows air in and wicks moisture away. Patented Cool & Dry® fabric and sweatband, 6 panel, unstructured, low profile cap. 6 sewn eyelets, 8 rows...
Flexfit Headwear - Classic Trucker Cap Hat Flexfit Headwear - Classic Trucker Cap Hat, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit's Classic Trucker Cap 5 panel cap with buckram front lining, classic mesh back quilted comfort sweatband. 3 1/2" crown, 8 rows of stitching on flat visor. Good for sublimate transfers, screen...
Flexfit Headwear - Classic Trucker Two Tone Cap Hat Flexfit Headwear - Classic Trucker Two Tone Cap Hat, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit's Classic Trucker Two Tone Cap 5 panel cap with buckram front lining, classic mesh back quilted comfort sweatband. 3 1/2" crown, 8 rows of stitching on flat visor, two tone with contrasting...
Flexfit Headwear - Cool & Dry Mini Pique-mesh Cap Hat Flexfit Headwear - Cool & Dry Mini Pique-mesh Cap Hat, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit Cool & Dry Mini Pique-mesh Allows air in and wicks moisture away. Cool & Dry® fabric and sweatband, 6 panel, mid-profile, hard buckram sewn into front of crown. 6 sewn eyelets, 8 rows...
Flexfit Headwear - Cool & Dry Pique-Mesh Cap Hat Flexfit Headwear - Cool & Dry Pique-Mesh Cap Hat, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit's Cool & Dry Pique-mesh Cap Allows air in and wicks moisture away. 6 panel, mid-profile, fitted cap. Rounded athletic shape, hard buckram sewn into front of 3 1/2" crown. 6 sewn eyelets,...
Flexfit Headwear - Cool & Dry Sandwich Visor Cap Hat Flexfit Headwear - Cool & Dry Sandwich Visor Cap Hat, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit's Cool & Dry Sandwich Visor Allows air in and wicks moisture away. 6 panel, mid-profile, fitted cap with a contrasting color transvisor. Rounded athletic shape, hard buckram is sewn into front...
Flexfit headwear - Flexfit Cool & Dry Calocks Tricot Baseball Cap Hat Flexfit headwear - Flexfit Cool & Dry Calocks Tricot Baseball Cap Hat, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit Cool & Dry Calocks Tricot Baseball Cap Cool & Dry fabric and sweatband, 6 panel, mid-profile, hard buckram sewn into front of crown. 6 sewn eyelets, 8 rows of stitching on visor, silver...
Flexfit Headwear - Full Camouflage Poplin Baseball Cap Hat Flexfit Headwear - Full Camouflage Poplin Baseball Cap Hat, from Flexfit
Product
Full Camouflage Poplin Baseball Cap 5 panel poplin cap. Fused buckram, backing sewn into front of the crown. 4" crown, 4 rows of stitching on visor, solid color undervisor. Plastic adjustable strap. 60%...
Flexfit Headwear - Garment Washed Cotton Cap Hat Flexfit Headwear - Garment Washed Cotton Cap Hat, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit's Garment Washed Cotton Cap 6 panel, unstructured cap. 3 1/4" crown, 2 gunmetal eyelets on side panels, 4 rows of stitching on visor and matching undervisor. Self-matching fabric tuckaway...
