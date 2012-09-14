PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Women's, Children's, & Infants' Clothing & Accessories Merchant Wholesalers
Kgadi LLC Kgadi LLC Purchase, NY
Kgadi LLC holds the exclusive license to design and manufacture high-end handbags featuring NBA Basketball Team Logos and other trademarked images, including NBA Basketball team member player... 
Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC Union, NJ
All hail the Super Sexy Female! Every female is sexy - hands down. But, the Super Sexy female knows it. But who is she? She is radiant,... 
Buy Labels 4 Less Designerware Buy Labels 4 Less Designerware CR3 6QD, United Kingdom
Providing cut labeled designerware directly from the factories. Offices in London and Jakarta. 
Chic Couture Closet Chic Couture Closet Toledo, OH
We specialize in bringing you the very best in design originality with style that is uncompromisingly unique. Our clothing gives you a chic... 
Chynna Dolls Bikini Chynna Dolls Bikini fullerton, CA
Chynna Dolls Bikini designs exotic swimwear, thongs, sexy dresses, and accessories. This sexy bikini and exotic clothing brand launched... 
ClothingShowroom.com ClothingShowroom.com Los Angeles, CA
http://www.clothingshowroom.com Clothing Showroom delivers the latest fashions at 30-80% below wholesale clothing prices. FREE SHIPPING... 
Cov'et Cov'et Los Angeles, CA
Cov`et is LA’s best kept fashion secret. Cov`et is not just a clothing line it’s a style culture which encompasses Cov`et Design... 
Dana Yvette Boutique Dana Yvette Boutique Atlanta, GA
DanaYvette.com is an online, upscale Women's Fine Apparel and Accessories Boutique which launched November 1, 2015. The name, Dana Yvette,... 
DNA EMPORIUM DNA EMPORIUM Mosta, Malta
What DNA Emporium stands for: DNA Emporiums main objective is to source quality cheap women's clothing and fashion accessories from around... 
Enewwholesale Enewwholesale Los Angeles, CA
Enewwholesale.com is a women's fashion clothing wholesaler distinct from other wholesaler and manufacturer companies. We select only the... 
Flexfit Flexfit Hicksville, NY
What is a brand? To some companies, it's a world famous logo. Others rely on the celebrity du jour to stand for everything they are all... 
Flor de Maracujá Ind. Conf. Ltda Flor de Maracujá Ind. Conf. Ltda porto Alegre, Brazil
Fragole is a company that begun its activities in the early 90’s. We have as a main goal to focusing in the production of resortwear,... 
Frogs Frills and Daffodils Frogs Frills and Daffodils Anaheim, Ca
Our creative toddler clothing, cool baby clothes and colorful cotton infant clothing make us your baby depot for cool infant clothes, unique... 
Gadfly Tees Gadfly Tees New York, NY
A group of five college friends originally from Soho, London have recently relocated to Soho, New York and created a new tee-shirt company... 
Kidsblanks by Zoey Kidsblanks by Zoey Santa Ana, CA
The Laughing Giraffe has a range of zebra, leopard, tiger, giraffe animal print onesies, tees, dresses, t shirts and beanie hats for baby,... 
Lolli by reincarnation Lolli by reincarnation NY, NY
Lolli by reincarnation offers products that are hand cut and sewn.  Bags available in up to 60 colors, sandals that can be worn in... 
MC Liquidations MC Liquidations Penns Creek, PA
    Distributor of liquidated and wholesale merchandise  at unbelieveable prices.   At  MC Liquidations... 
Voom by Joy Han Voom by Joy Han Los Angeles, CA
VOOM was founded by Joy Han and her husband, James Kim. Together they started the line in 2002 and began mass production in 2005. The collection... 
Wellview Industrial Development LTD Wellview Industrial Development LTD SHENSHEN, China
Founded in HongKong, a professional manufacturer and exporter of  batik pictures, batik mufflers, batik T-shirts, batik table clothes,... 
WholesaleSarong.com WholesaleSarong.com blaine, wa
Leading clothing wholesaler wholesale woman’s apparel, clothing, rayon dress, shirts, Aloha pants and shirts, wrapping skirts, sarong,... 
