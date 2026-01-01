Products & Services

Within Chemical & Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers

Products & Services

Acrylic Pools

Acrylic Pools

Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

$0.00Product

Our experience and technology in building and installing windows and aquariums translates seamlessly to the pool industry. With our advanced technology, architects and designers look to us to...

Acrylic Sheet

Acrylic Sheet

E&T Plastics

Product

Cast acrylic sheet and extruded acrylic sheet in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, and thicknesses

Aquariums

Aquariums

Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

$0.00Product

RPT is known worldwide as a highly reputable manufacturer and installer of cast acrylic windows for aquariums and marine parks. We are the only company that designs, engineers, manufactures and...

Architectural Acrylic

Architectural Acrylic

Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

$0.00Product

As the world leader in the manufacture and installation of unique acrylic structures, RPT brings cutting-edge acrylic design options to the casino, resort, retail, and dining industries. Our...

Design & Engineering

Design & Engineering

Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

$0.00Service

Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc. (RPT) constantly pushes the limits in acrylic design. We are often brought a crude sketch of someone’s elaborate idea, and it is up to us to make that sketch a...

Fabrication

Fabrication

Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

$0.00Service

“Cut-To-Size” As a full-service acrylic provider, RPT will cut and ship internationally all Cut-to-Size orders of R-Cast™ acrylic sheet, rod, and tube “Engraving” When...

Installation

Installation

Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

$0.00Service

The installation of any acrylic requires a certain level of expertise. Often the location and type of installation requires a certain level of artistic finesse. Our project managers work closely with...

Macor® Machinable Glass Ceramic

Macor® Machinable Glass Ceramic

Professional Plastics, Inc.

Product

Macor® is a machinable glass ceramic material that posses outstanding engineering properties. Unlike other ceramics, Macor can be machined with ordinary metalworking tools. Macor is also a...

Opaques & Laminates

Opaques & Laminates

Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

$0.00Product

Opaques & Luminations R-Cast™ Acrylics offer heavy-gauge (0.75”-4” / 19.05mm-101.6mm) acrylics in any color imaginable. These custom colored acrylics maintain the integrity of...

PEEK - Sheets & Rods

PEEK - Sheets & Rods

Professional Plastics, Inc.

Product

PEEK Rods, Sheets, Plates & Tubes are available from Professional Plastics. PEEK (PolyEtherEther-Ketone) is a high performance engineering thermoplastic. PEEK 450G (aka Victrex PEEK 450G) grades...

Plexiglass Sheet

Plexiglass Sheet

E&T Plastics

Product

Cast plexiglass sheet and extruded plexiglass sheet in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, and thicknesses

Propylene Glycol (PG) & Dipropylene Glycol (DPG)

Propylene Glycol (PG) & Dipropylene Glycol (DPG)

TRInternational, Inc.

Product

Propylene Glycol Industrial Propylene Glycol USP/K Dipropylene Glycol Core Competencies - Raw Materials Product and Sourcing Solutions - PPE / Healthcare Products and Sourcing Solutions -...

R-Cast Acrylic Shapes

R-Cast Acrylic Shapes

Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

$0.00Product

“Sheet, Rod, & Tube” Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc. (RPT) offers the widest variety of cast acrylic sheet, rod, and tube available in the industry. We can supply R-Cast™...

R-Cast Ice

R-Cast Ice

Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

$0.00Product

This new product from the R-Cast™ line of products by RPT simulates the appearance and texture of ice without any repetitive patterns. R-Cast™ Ice has similar light diffusing qualities as...

Rulon® LR

Rulon® LR

Professional Plastics, Inc.

Product

Rulon® LR is a maroon colored bearing material best known for its versatile design properties. Rulon LR is compatible with most hardened steel substrates. Mild steel is acceptable; harder running...

Signage

Signage

Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

$0.00Product

R-Cast™ Acrylic is ideal for signage applications and can be custom cast or formed into various architectural shapes. Surface textures and custom colors are available. Create one-of-a-kind...

Torlon® 4203

Torlon® 4203

Professional Plastics, Inc.

Product

Torlon® 4203 polyamide-imide offers excellent compressive strength and the highest elongation of the Torlon® grades. It also provides electrical insulation and exceptional impact strength.

Vespel ® SP-1

Vespel ® SP-1

Professional Plastics, Inc.

Product

Vespel ® SP-1 Rods, Plates, Tubes and Parts are high-performance polyimide shapes for the world's most demanding applications. Dupont Vespel offers a broad combination of temperature resistance,...

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