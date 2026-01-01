Company Profiles E&T Plastics E&T Plastics is one of the nation’s leading distributors of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and film. E&T Plastics provides manufacturing services for plastic components from concept to... NPA International Paints and Coatings We repair and protect exterior walls for home and industry with one of our specialist wallcoating products. More information is available elsewhere on this site. There are two main... Professional Plastics, Inc. Professional Plastics is a Global Supplier of Plastic Sheets, Rods, Tubing & Film. Materials include; Vespel, Meldin, Semitron, Torlon, Techtron, Nylatron, Ultem, Delrin, Nylon, Teflon, PEEK,... Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc. Reynolds Polymer Technology is known as the leading manufacturer, fabricator, designer, and installer of R-Cast™ Acrylic and resin sheets. Our products have been used extensively in the... Sigma Chemicals We are the Importer & Exporter of various types of Plastic Raw material & other chemicals Like adhesive, Additives etc. in Central India. TRInternational, Inc. TRInternational, Inc. is a full-line chemical distributor. We provide creative sourcing solutions as a world-class distributor of raw materials. Our team brings quality product alternatives,...