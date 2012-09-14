Acrylic Pools , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

Our experience and technology in building and installing windows and aquariums translates seamlessly to the pool industry. With our advanced technology, architects and designers look to us to construct...

Acrylic Sheet , from E&T Plastics

Cast acrylic sheet and extruded acrylic sheet in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, and thicknesses

Aquariums , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

RPT is known worldwide as a highly reputable manufacturer and installer of cast acrylic windows for aquariums and marine parks. We are the only company that designs, engineers, manufactures and installs...

Architectural Acrylic , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

As the world leader in the manufacture and installation of unique acrylic structures, RPT brings cutting-edge acrylic design options to the casino, resort, retail, and dining industries. Our experience...

Design & Engineering , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc. (RPT) constantly pushes the limits in acrylic design. We are often brought a crude sketch of someone’s elaborate idea, and it is up to us to make that sketch a reality. Our...

Fabrication , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

“Cut-To-Size” As a full-service acrylic provider, RPT will cut and ship internationally all Cut-to-Size orders of R-Cast™ acrylic sheet, rod, and tube “Engraving” When engraved,...

Installation , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

The installation of any acrylic requires a certain level of expertise. Often the location and type of installation requires a certain level of artistic finesse. Our project managers work closely with construction...

Macor® Machinable Glass Ceramic , from Professional Plastics, Inc.

Macor® is a machinable glass ceramic material that posses outstanding engineering properties. Unlike other ceramics, Macor can be machined with ordinary metalworking tools. Macor is also a problem...

Opaques & Laminates , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

Opaques & Luminations R-Cast™ Acrylics offer heavy-gauge (0.75”-4” / 19.05mm-101.6mm) acrylics in any color imaginable. These custom colored acrylics maintain the integrity of the...

PEEK - Sheets & Rods , from Professional Plastics, Inc.

PEEK Rods, Sheets, Plates & Tubes are available from Professional Plastics. PEEK (PolyEtherEther-Ketone) is a high performance engineering thermoplastic. PEEK 450G (aka Victrex PEEK 450G) grades offer...

Plexiglass Sheet , from E&T Plastics

Cast plexiglass sheet and extruded plexiglass sheet in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, and thicknesses

R-Cast Acrylic Shapes , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

“Sheet, Rod, & Tube” Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc. (RPT) offers the widest variety of cast acrylic sheet, rod, and tube available in the industry. We can supply R-Cast™ acrylic...

R-Cast Ice , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

This new product from the R-Cast™ line of products by RPT simulates the appearance and texture of ice without any repetitive patterns. R-Cast™ Ice has similar light diffusing qualities as real...

Rulon® LR , from Professional Plastics, Inc.

Rulon® LR is a maroon colored bearing material best known for its versatile design properties. Rulon LR is compatible with most hardened steel substrates. Mild steel is acceptable; harder running surfaces...

Signage , from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

R-Cast™ Acrylic is ideal for signage applications and can be custom cast or formed into various architectural shapes. Surface textures and custom colors are available. Create one-of-a-kind signage...

Torlon® 4203 , from Professional Plastics, Inc.

Torlon® 4203 polyamide-imide offers excellent compressive strength and the highest elongation of the Torlon® grades. It also provides electrical insulation and exceptional impact strength. This...