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Plastics Materials & Basic Forms & Shapes Merchant Wholesalers

Companies

Company Profiles

E&T Plastics

E&T Plastics

E&T Plastics is one of the nation’s leading distributors of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and film. E&T Plastics provides manufacturing services for plastic components from concept to...

Professional Plastics, Inc.

Professional Plastics, Inc.

Professional Plastics is a Global Supplier of Plastic Sheets, Rods, Tubing & Film. Materials include; Vespel, Meldin, Semitron, Torlon, Techtron, Nylatron, Ultem, Delrin, Nylon, Teflon, PEEK,...

Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

Reynolds Polymer Technology is known as the leading manufacturer, fabricator, designer, and installer of R-Cast™ Acrylic and resin sheets. Our products have been used extensively in the...

Sigma Chemicals

Sigma Chemicals

We are the Importer & Exporter of various types of Plastic Raw material & other chemicals Like adhesive, Additives etc. in Central India.

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