Company Profiles E&T Plastics E&T Plastics is one of the nation’s leading distributors of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and film. E&T Plastics provides manufacturing services for plastic components from concept to... Professional Plastics, Inc. Professional Plastics is a Global Supplier of Plastic Sheets, Rods, Tubing & Film. Materials include; Vespel, Meldin, Semitron, Torlon, Techtron, Nylatron, Ultem, Delrin, Nylon, Teflon, PEEK,... Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc. Reynolds Polymer Technology is known as the leading manufacturer, fabricator, designer, and installer of R-Cast™ Acrylic and resin sheets. Our products have been used extensively in the... Sigma Chemicals We are the Importer & Exporter of various types of Plastic Raw material & other chemicals Like adhesive, Additives etc. in Central India.