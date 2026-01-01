Products & Services
# 2015 Black
Pinnacle Artists
$4,200.00Product
# 2032 Earth
Pinnacle Artists
$2,800.00Product
AD-SHARE ® PROGRAM
Four Zero Two
Service
Artist Booking
Time and Place Talent Group
Service
Artist Endorsements
RS Entertainment & Management
Service
ARTIST MANAGEMENT
Four Zero Two
Service
At This Moment
Pinnacle Artists
$5,800.00Product
Beauty/Fashion
EKC PR
Service
Book Publishing Law
LaPolt Law, P.C.
Service
Bookings, Management, Promotions
Toxic Entertainment Unlimited
Service
Brand Development
EKC PR
Service
Business Beat News Tip Sheet
MAYO Communications
$3,000.00Product
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & STRATEGIC MARKETING
Four Zero Two
Service
BUTTON MERCHANDISE MANUFACTURING
Four Zero Two
Service
Concierge Services
Pizzazz Production
$0.00Service
Consulting
EKC PR
Service
Corporate and Media Newsletters
MAYO Communications
$3,000.00Product
Employee Grapevine™
MAYO Communications
$200.00Product
Entertainers
Warble Entertainment Agency
$250.00Service
Entertainment
EKC PR
Service
Entertainment Management Services
Pizzazz Production
$0.00Service
Event and Venue Booking
Time and Place Talent Group
Service
Event Management
Pizzazz Production
$0.00Service
EVENT PLANNING
Four Zero Two
Service
Event Production
Time and Place Talent Group
Service
Film / Television Law
LaPolt Law, P.C.
Service
Graphic Art
EKC PR
Service
Heavenly Solitude
Pinnacle Artists
$1,499.00Product
Italian Job
Pinnacle Artists
$899.00Product
LICENSING & PRODUCT PLACEMENT
Four Zero Two
Service
Management
EKC PR
Service
Media Relations
EKC PR
Service
Media Round Tables
EKC PR
Service
Media Training & Presentation Skills
MAYO Communications
$3,000.00Service
Model Management
V3 Models
Service
Music Law
LaPolt Law, P.C.
Service
Music Supervision
EKC PR
Service
NATIONAL RADIO STATION PRESS
Four Zero Two
Service
New media, blogging, movie marketing and branding Online
MAYO Communications
$3,000.00Service
ON-AIR & IN STUDIO PUBLICITY & PERFORMANCES
Four Zero Two
Service
ON-AIR RADIO PRESS CAMPAIGNS
Four Zero Two
Service
ONLINE MARKETING/PRESS CAMPAIGNS
Four Zero Two
Service
Pat Tillman
Pinnacle Artists
$0.00Product
Precision Talent Audio Production
Precision Talent
$1,500.00Service
Precision Talent Audio Production
Precision Talent
Service
Precision Talent Audio Production
Precision Talent
$0.00Service
Precision Talent Casting Services
Precision Talent
$100.00Service
Press Kit
IN THE VIRTUAL CITY INC dba 2 HOT 4 AIRWAVES
$30.00Service
Press Kit Design
EKC PR
Service
PRESS-KIT DEVELOPMENT & DESIGN
Four Zero Two
Service