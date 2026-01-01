Products & Services

Within Agents & Managers for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, & Other Public Figures

Products & Services

# 2015 Black

# 2015 Black

Pinnacle Artists

$4,200.00Product

Paul Tapia - ORIGINAL 36" x 36" Canvas w/ Black Metal Frame Alkyd Paint *Paul Tapia never gives his paintings a title. He feels an artist's title on a painting can take away a personal...

# 2032 Earth

# 2032 Earth

Pinnacle Artists

$2,800.00Product

Paul Tapia - ORIGINAL 24" x 36" Canvas w/ Black Metal Frame Alkyd Paint *Paul Tapia never gives his paintings a title. He feels an artist's title on a painting can take away a personal...

AD-SHARE ® PROGRAM

AD-SHARE ® PROGRAM

Four Zero Two

Service

Program to unite Indie clients to achieve major markets Exclusive to independent clients and artist Enroll at any level to fit your budget Recieve National Full Page / Full Color Print...

Artist Booking

Artist Booking

Time and Place Talent Group

Service

Artists, Would your talent benefit from extra representation that is free of all the red tape and fees common to talent groups. Could you benefit from an extra gig or two? Contact Time and Place...

Artist Endorsements

Artist Endorsements

RS Entertainment & Management

Service

Link major companies up with major recording artist in representing the companies product in music videos, tv shows, commericals and much more

ARTIST MANAGEMENT

ARTIST MANAGEMENT

Four Zero Two

Service

Special focus on strategic marketing Creative appearance and business objectives Coordinating record label, artist, and agent Soundtrack and licensing opportunities Arrange Sponsorships & retail...

At This Moment

At This Moment

Pinnacle Artists

$5,800.00Product

Jennifer Main - ORIGINAL At This Moment 36" x 36" Gallery Wrapped Canvas Acrylic Paint

Beauty/Fashion

Beauty/Fashion

EKC PR

Service

Our clients include renowned make-up and facial artists, haute couture designers, celebrity hairdressers, and one of the largest modeling agencies in the world.

Book Publishing Law

Book Publishing Law

LaPolt Law, P.C.

Service

We represent book authors and we review and negotiate agreements with major book publishers on their behalf. Additionally, we advise producers, playwrights, composers and others in connection with...

Bookings, Management, Promotions

Bookings, Management, Promotions

Toxic Entertainment Unlimited

Service

Toxic Entertainment Unlimited is a full service entertainment company covering all facets of the entertainment industry. We can assist with everything from bookings to promotions, management,...

Brand Development

Brand Development

EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) has helped numerous companies develop their brand and get their name on the forefront of consumer's minds. Acquiring the consumer is just the start--building a...

Business Beat News Tip Sheet

Business Beat News Tip Sheet

MAYO Communications

$3,000.00Product

An award winning corporate and media communicaitons news tips sheet online that has a subscription list of 950+ business writers and editors. Distribute by MAYO directly to the media, and is...

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & STRATEGIC MARKETING

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & STRATEGIC MARKETING

Four Zero Two

Service

Exploit your assets or expand your business through a relationship with music. We help develop and create business plans, incubate start-up divisions and companies Consult on products and projects...

BUTTON MERCHANDISE MANUFACTURING

BUTTON MERCHANDISE MANUFACTURING

Four Zero Two

Service

Professional Button Design and Manufacturing 50 - 1000+ button orders with 2-5 day turnaround 25% discount for Four Zero Two Clients Client exclusive shopping cart for simple ordering Lowest...

Concierge Services

Concierge Services

Pizzazz Production

$0.00Service

Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) offers to each of our corporate and artist-clients concierge services. We offer business and leisure travel services through our affiliate travel...

Consulting

Consulting

EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) has had over 17 years of experience ranging from high profile celebrities to non-profit corporations. Our years of expertise help companies to improve performance...

Corporate and Media Newsletters

Corporate and Media Newsletters

MAYO Communications

$3,000.00Product

MAYO Communications has unbelievable resources to produce an ezine, blog or newsletter to help grow your business, attract new business partners or educate the public about your company and product.

Employee Grapevine™

Employee Grapevine™

MAYO Communications

$200.00Product

MAYO Communication's Employee Grapevine an interactive radio network "I heard it through the Grapevine!" Reality: It's no secret that word of mouth is the fastest and best form of...

Entertainers

Entertainers

Warble Entertainment Agency

$250.00Service

From the weird and wacky to the ridiculous and serene, we have entertainment available to book for events all over the UK to fit any brief. We have experienced and professional acts who have worked...

Entertainment

Entertainment

EKC PR

Service

We operate on every level in the Los Angeles entertainment community…with the studios and film production companies, with stage shows and charity organizations, and with individual celebrities.

Entertainment Management Services

Entertainment Management Services

Pizzazz Production

$0.00Service

Over the years, Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) represented an illusionist and actress as well as artists from various genres such as R&B, pop, rock, and hip-hop. We are...

Event and Venue Booking

Event and Venue Booking

Time and Place Talent Group

Service

Do you have an upcoming event that needs a liitle bit of pep on the entertainment side of the house? Is your venue only profitable three to four nights out of the week? Time and Place Talent Group...

Event Management

Event Management

Pizzazz Production

$0.00Service

Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) is a practitioner in event management services. Pizzazz Production is a full-service event management service provider; we make sure that we bring...

EVENT PLANNING

EVENT PLANNING

Four Zero Two

Service

Public and Corporate Events Generated press coverage for your campaign National and heavy regional exposure Celebrity & High-Profile personalities Establish a brand name with a massive public...

Event Production

Event Production

Time and Place Talent Group

Service

Whether you are entertaining thousands or creating a perfect moment for a big sale or proposal, Time and Place Talent Group can produce the desired environment for your event's success.

Film / Television Law

Film / Television Law

LaPolt Law, P.C.

Service

The attorneys at LaPolt Law, P.C. have represented producers, production companies, major film and television writers and performers, and independent distributors. We advise our clients on all...

Graphic Art

Graphic Art

EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) uses creativity and beautiful design to enhance the core message each client wants to send with our graphic design work.

Heavenly Solitude

Heavenly Solitude

Pinnacle Artists

$1,499.00Product

Louis Cantillo - Photo Realism 40" x 60" Gallery Wrapped Canvas Portofino, Italy

Italian Job

Italian Job

Pinnacle Artists

$899.00Product

Louis Cantillo - Photo Realism 24" x 36" Gallery Wrapped Canvas Venice, Italy

LICENSING & PRODUCT PLACEMENT

LICENSING & PRODUCT PLACEMENT

Four Zero Two

Service

Secure your tracks on national television programs Music in motion pictures, soundtracks, and movie promotions Licensing of your music to advertising campaigns Product placement on national...

Management

Management

EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) management services oversee the day to day business affairs of an artist; to advise and counsel talent about professional matters and personal decisions to advance...

Media Relations

Media Relations

EKC PR

Service

EKC provides media relations depending on the needs of each unique client. We provide advertising, collaborations, networking, TV, radio, newsletters, social media special events, or whatever media...

Media Round Tables

Media Round Tables

EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) aids all clients with any media attention they require. We work side by side with the clients and media in all media roundtable events. From coordinating location...

Media Training & Presentation Skills

Media Training & Presentation Skills

MAYO Communications

$3,000.00Service

MAYO offers award-winning media training and public speaking and presentation skills. Season former working members of the press do real hands-on interviews that are video taped for TV training or...

Model Management

Model Management

V3 Models

Service

At V3 Models our goal is to provide the highest level of service and dedication to our models and talent, as well as our clients. We strive to provide the models and talent that we represent with...

Music Law

Music Law

LaPolt Law, P.C.

Service

LaPolt Law, P.C. handles all types of transactional areas of music industry business - from negotiating and preparing agreements, to assisting clients with making crucial creative and financial...

Music Supervision

Music Supervision

EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) Music Supervision Department is responsible for selecting and licensing music for any film, TV and new media productions for our clients.

NATIONAL RADIO STATION PRESS

NATIONAL RADIO STATION PRESS

Four Zero Two

Service

Arranged In-studio interviews, performances, and press (on/off tour) Submit new releases for rotation, review, and on-air press New releases, press kits, and press released to national database of...

New media, blogging, movie marketing and branding Online

New media, blogging, movie marketing and branding Online

MAYO Communications

$3,000.00Service

MAYO Communications & MAYO PR maintains dozens of industry related blogs for each client from independent movie marketing to large and small business. MAYO offers blogging, social websites,...

ON-AIR & IN STUDIO PUBLICITY & PERFORMANCES

ON-AIR & IN STUDIO PUBLICITY & PERFORMANCES

Four Zero Two

Service

Secure on-air national performances on major networks/programs In-studio interviews, performances, and press on major radio stations (on/off tour) Creative marketing campaigns with station/program...

ON-AIR RADIO PRESS CAMPAIGNS

ON-AIR RADIO PRESS CAMPAIGNS

Four Zero Two

Service

Professionally Recorded Advertisement 30 Seconds (Including Music From Featured Artists) Over 2 (Two) Million-Target Audience Listeners per month per station National, College, Local, Online, and...

ONLINE MARKETING/PRESS CAMPAIGNS

ONLINE MARKETING/PRESS CAMPAIGNS

Four Zero Two

Service

Secure ads on key target websites Web posts on target music news sites Posts on active target message boards Secure unique contests, features, and reviews Track overall exposure through...

Pat Tillman

Pat Tillman

Pinnacle Artists

$0.00Product

Mike Sullivan - Limited Edition Gallery Wrapped Canvas Acrylic Paint One of Mike Sullivan's tributes to Pat Tillman

Precision Talent Audio Production

Precision Talent Audio Production

Precision Talent

$1,500.00Service

Precision Talent Audio production is the creative arm of Precision Talent. We use the top voice over talent, the best engineers and an experienced producer to create our audio projects. From Audio...

Precision Talent Audio Production

Precision Talent Audio Production

Precision Talent

Service

Precision Talent Audio production is the creative arm of Precision Talent. We use the top voice over talent, the best engineers and an experienced producer to create our audio projects. From Audio...

Precision Talent Audio Production

Precision Talent Audio Production

Precision Talent

$0.00Service

Precision Talent Audio production is the creative arm of Precision Talent. We use the top voice over talent, the best engineers and an experienced producer to create our audio projects. From Audio...

Precision Talent Casting Services

Precision Talent Casting Services

Precision Talent

$100.00Service

Precision Talent is a new innovation in voice over casting and audio production. Founded by a former radio and voice over producer from Chiat/Day, Precision Talent provides efficient, voice over...

Press Kit

Press Kit

IN THE VIRTUAL CITY INC dba 2 HOT 4 AIRWAVES

$30.00Service

Press Kits includes mp3, video, photo, bio and promo cards. We will create a promo page on several of the websites we maintain.

Press Kit Design

Press Kit Design

EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) works closely and carefully with their clients to produce unique press kits for their campaign. Through careful design and production, EKC strives bring their client's...

PRESS-KIT DEVELOPMENT & DESIGN

PRESS-KIT DEVELOPMENT & DESIGN

Four Zero Two

Service

Professional and unique design specific to your work Utilize DVD Casing allowing innovative presentation Professional biography, pitch letters, and write ups No more typical press kit layouts and...

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