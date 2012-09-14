Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Concierge Services , from Pizzazz Production

$0.00 - Service

Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) offers to each of our corporate and artist-clients concierge services. We offer business and leisure travel services through our affiliate travel company.

Entertainment Management Services , from Pizzazz Production

$0.00 - Service

Over the years, Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) represented an illusionist and actress as well as artists from various genres such as R&B, pop, rock, and hip-hop. We are personable,...

Event Management , from Pizzazz Production

$0.00 - Service

Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) is a practitioner in event management services. Pizzazz Production is a full-service event management service provider; we make sure that we bring pizzazz...

# 2015 Black , from Pinnacle Artists

$4,200.00 - Product

Paul Tapia - ORIGINAL 36" x 36" Canvas w/ Black Metal Frame Alkyd Paint *Paul Tapia never gives his paintings a title. He feels an artist's title on a painting can take away a personal interpertation...

# 2032 Earth , from Pinnacle Artists

$2,800.00 - Product

Paul Tapia - ORIGINAL 24" x 36" Canvas w/ Black Metal Frame Alkyd Paint *Paul Tapia never gives his paintings a title. He feels an artist's title on a painting can take away a personal interpertation...

AD-SHARE ® PROGRAM , from Four Zero Two

Service

Program to unite Indie clients to achieve major markets Exclusive to independent clients and artist Enroll at any level to fit your budget Recieve National Full Page / Full Color Print Ads National...

Artist Booking , from AMW Group

Service

AMW works alongside top international artists in the international markets and provides first class booking support. We encourages artists to be knowledgeable decision-makers throughout their careers.

Artist Booking , from Time and Place Talent Group

Service

Artists, Would your talent benefit from extra representation that is free of all the red tape and fees common to talent groups. Could you benefit from an extra gig or two? Contact Time and Place Talent...

Artist Endorsements , from RS Entertainment & Management

Service

Link major companies up with major recording artist in representing the companies product in music videos, tv shows, commericals and much more

ARTIST MANAGEMENT , from Four Zero Two

Service

Special focus on strategic marketing Creative appearance and business objectives Coordinating record label, artist, and agent Soundtrack and licensing opportunities Arrange Sponsorships & retail planning 100%...

At This Moment , from Pinnacle Artists

$5,800.00 - Product

Jennifer Main - ORIGINAL At This Moment 36" x 36" Gallery Wrapped Canvas Acrylic Paint

Beauty/Fashion , from EKC PR

Service

Our clients include renowned make-up and facial artists, haute couture designers, celebrity hairdressers, and one of the largest modeling agencies in the world.

Book Publishing Law , from LaPolt Law, P.C.

Service

We represent book authors and we review and negotiate agreements with major book publishers on their behalf. Additionally, we advise producers, playwrights, composers and others in connection with their...

Bookings, Management, Promotions , from Toxic Entertainment Unlimited

Service

Toxic Entertainment Unlimited is a full service entertainment company covering all facets of the entertainment industry. We can assist with everything from bookings to promotions, management, contract...

Brand Development , from EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) has helped numerous companies develop their brand and get their name on the forefront of consumer's minds. Acquiring the consumer is just the start--building a loyalty...

Business Beat News Tip Sheet , from MAYO Communications

$3,000.00 - Product

An award winning corporate and media communicaitons news tips sheet online that has a subscription list of 950+ business writers and editors. Distribute by MAYO directly to the media, and is registered...

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & STRATEGIC MARKETING , from Four Zero Two

Service

Exploit your assets or expand your business through a relationship with music. We help develop and create business plans, incubate start-up divisions and companies Consult on products and projects at...

BUTTON MERCHANDISE MANUFACTURING , from Four Zero Two

Service

Professional Button Design and Manufacturing 50 - 1000+ button orders with 2-5 day turnaround 25% discount for Four Zero Two Clients Client exclusive shopping cart for simple ordering Lowest Prices...

Consulting , from EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) has had over 17 years of experience ranging from high profile celebrities to non-profit corporations. Our years of expertise help companies to improve performance through...

Corporate and Media Newsletters , from MAYO Communications

$3,000.00 - Product

MAYO Communications has unbelievable resources to produce an ezine, blog or newsletter to help grow your business, attract new business partners or educate the public about your company and product. We...

Employee Grapevine™ , from MAYO Communications

$200.00 - Product

MAYO Communication's Employee Grapevine an interactive radio network "I heard it through the Grapevine!" Reality: It's no secret that word of mouth is the fastest and best form of communication.

Entertainers , from Warble Entertainment Agency

$250.00 - Service

From the weird and wacky to the ridiculous and serene, we have entertainment available to book for events all over the UK to fit any brief. We have experienced and professional acts who have worked at...

Entertainment , from EKC PR

Service

We operate on every level in the Los Angeles entertainment community…with the studios and film production companies, with stage shows and charity organizations, and with individual celebrities.

Event and Venue Booking , from Time and Place Talent Group

Service

Do you have an upcoming event that needs a liitle bit of pep on the entertainment side of the house? Is your venue only profitable three to four nights out of the week? Time and Place Talent Group can...

Event Management , from AMW Group

Service

Utilize our experienced event team to help oversee your next event. We work with all event types from product launches to red carpet galas and can take control of the full process from preparations, execution...

EVENT PLANNING , from Four Zero Two

Service

Public and Corporate Events Generated press coverage for your campaign National and heavy regional exposure Celebrity & High-Profile personalities Establish a brand name with a massive public event Joint...

Event Production , from Time and Place Talent Group

Service

Whether you are entertaining thousands or creating a perfect moment for a big sale or proposal, Time and Place Talent Group can produce the desired environment for your event's success.

Film / Television Law , from LaPolt Law, P.C.

Service

The attorneys at LaPolt Law, P.C. have represented producers, production companies, major film and television writers and performers, and independent distributors. We advise our clients on all their...

Graphic Art , from EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) uses creativity and beautiful design to enhance the core message each client wants to send with our graphic design work.

Heavenly Solitude , from Pinnacle Artists

$1,499.00 - Product

Louis Cantillo - Photo Realism 40" x 60" Gallery Wrapped Canvas Portofino, Italy

Italian Job , from Pinnacle Artists

$899.00 - Product

Louis Cantillo - Photo Realism 24" x 36" Gallery Wrapped Canvas Venice, Italy

LICENSING & PRODUCT PLACEMENT , from Four Zero Two

Service

Secure your tracks on national television programs Music in motion pictures, soundtracks, and movie promotions Licensing of your music to advertising campaigns Product placement on national television...

Management , from EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) management services oversee the day to day business affairs of an artist; to advise and counsel talent about professional matters and personal decisions to advance their...

Media Relations , from EKC PR

Service

EKC provides media relations depending on the needs of each unique client. We provide advertising, collaborations, networking, TV, radio, newsletters, social media special events, or whatever media is...

Media Round Tables , from EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) aids all clients with any media attention they require. We work side by side with the clients and media in all media roundtable events. From coordinating location and...

Media Training & Presentation Skills , from MAYO Communications

$3,000.00 - Service

MAYO offers award-winning media training and public speaking and presentation skills. Season former working members of the press do real hands-on interviews that are video taped for TV training or recorded...

Model Management , from V3 Models

Service

At V3 Models our goal is to provide the highest level of service and dedication to our models and talent, as well as our clients. We strive to provide the models and talent that we represent with consistent,...

Music Law , from LaPolt Law, P.C.

Service

LaPolt Law, P.C. handles all types of transactional areas of music industry business - from negotiating and preparing agreements, to assisting clients with making crucial creative and financial decisions...

Music Supervision , from EKC PR

Service

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) Music Supervision Department is responsible for selecting and licensing music for any film, TV and new media productions for our clients.

NATIONAL RADIO STATION PRESS , from Four Zero Two

Service

Arranged In-studio interviews, performances, and press (on/off tour) Submit new releases for rotation, review, and on-air press New releases, press kits, and press released to national database of target...

New media, blogging, movie marketing and branding Online , from MAYO Communications

$3,000.00 - Service

MAYO Communications & MAYO PR maintains dozens of industry related blogs for each client from independent movie marketing to large and small business. MAYO offers blogging, social websites, membership...

ON-AIR & IN STUDIO PUBLICITY & PERFORMANCES , from Four Zero Two

Service

Secure on-air national performances on major networks/programs In-studio interviews, performances, and press on major radio stations (on/off tour) Creative marketing campaigns with station/program to...

ON-AIR RADIO PRESS CAMPAIGNS , from Four Zero Two

Service

Professionally Recorded Advertisement 30 Seconds (Including Music From Featured Artists) Over 2 (Two) Million-Target Audience Listeners per month per station National, College, Local, Online, and Pod-Cast...

ONLINE MARKETING/PRESS CAMPAIGNS , from Four Zero Two

Service

Secure ads on key target websites Web posts on target music news sites Posts on active target message boards Secure unique contests, features, and reviews Track overall exposure through impressions...

Pat Tillman , from Pinnacle Artists

$0.00 - Product

Mike Sullivan - Limited Edition Gallery Wrapped Canvas Acrylic Paint One of Mike Sullivan's tributes to Pat Tillman

PR & Publicity , from AMW Group

Service

AMW offer full service PR and Publicity services to both emerging and award winning artists & brands

Precision Talent Audio Production , from Precision Talent

Service

Precision Talent Audio production is the creative arm of Precision Talent. We use the top voice over talent, the best engineers and an experienced producer to create our audio projects. From Audio Promos...

Precision Talent Audio Production , from Precision Talent

$0.00 - Service

Precision Talent Audio production is the creative arm of Precision Talent. We use the top voice over talent, the best engineers and an experienced producer to create our audio projects. From Audio Promos...

Precision Talent Audio Production , from Precision Talent

$1,500.00 - Service

Precision Talent Audio production is the creative arm of Precision Talent. We use the top voice over talent, the best engineers and an experienced producer to create our audio projects. From Audio Promos...