PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Products & Services

Within Agents & Managers for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, & Other Public Figures

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Concierge Services Concierge Services, from Pizzazz Production
$0.00 - Service
Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) offers to each of our corporate and artist-clients concierge services. We offer business and leisure travel services through our affiliate travel company.
Entertainment Management Services Entertainment Management Services, from Pizzazz Production
$0.00 - Service
Over the years, Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) represented an illusionist and actress as well as artists from various genres such as R&B, pop, rock, and hip-hop. We are personable,...
Event Management Event Management, from Pizzazz Production
$0.00 - Service
Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) is a practitioner in event management services. Pizzazz Production is a full-service event management service provider; we make sure that we bring pizzazz...
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
# 2015 Black # 2015 Black, from Pinnacle Artists
$4,200.00 - Product
Paul Tapia - ORIGINAL 36" x 36" Canvas w/ Black Metal Frame Alkyd Paint *Paul Tapia never gives his paintings a title. He feels an artist's title on a painting can take away a personal interpertation...
# 2032 Earth # 2032 Earth, from Pinnacle Artists
$2,800.00 - Product
Paul Tapia - ORIGINAL 24" x 36" Canvas w/ Black Metal Frame Alkyd Paint *Paul Tapia never gives his paintings a title. He feels an artist's title on a painting can take away a personal interpertation...
AD-SHARE ® PROGRAM AD-SHARE ® PROGRAM, from Four Zero Two
Service
Program to unite Indie clients to achieve major markets Exclusive to independent clients and artist Enroll at any level to fit your budget Recieve National Full Page / Full Color Print Ads National...
Artist Booking Artist Booking, from AMW Group
Service
AMW works alongside top international artists in the international markets and provides first class booking support. We encourages artists to be knowledgeable decision-makers throughout their careers.
Artist Booking Artist Booking, from Time and Place Talent Group
Service
Artists, Would your talent benefit from extra representation that is free of all the red tape and fees common to talent groups. Could you benefit from an extra gig or two? Contact Time and Place Talent...
Artist Endorsements Artist Endorsements, from RS Entertainment & Management
Service
Link major companies up with major recording artist in representing the companies product in music videos, tv shows, commericals and much more
ARTIST MANAGEMENT ARTIST MANAGEMENT, from Four Zero Two
Service
Special focus on strategic marketing Creative appearance and business objectives Coordinating record label, artist, and agent Soundtrack and licensing opportunities Arrange Sponsorships & retail planning 100%...
At This Moment At This Moment, from Pinnacle Artists
$5,800.00 - Product
Jennifer Main - ORIGINAL At This Moment 36" x 36" Gallery Wrapped Canvas Acrylic Paint
Beauty/Fashion Beauty/Fashion, from EKC PR
Service
Our clients include renowned make-up and facial artists, haute couture designers, celebrity hairdressers, and one of the largest modeling agencies in the world.
Book Publishing Law Book Publishing Law, from LaPolt Law, P.C.
Service
We represent book authors and we review and negotiate agreements with major book publishers on their behalf. Additionally, we advise producers, playwrights, composers and others in connection with their...
Bookings, Management, Promotions Bookings, Management, Promotions, from Toxic Entertainment Unlimited
Service
Toxic Entertainment Unlimited is a full service entertainment company covering all facets of the entertainment industry. We can assist with everything from bookings to promotions, management, contract...
Brand Development Brand Development, from EKC PR
Service
Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) has helped numerous companies develop their brand and get their name on the forefront of consumer's minds. Acquiring the consumer is just the start--building a loyalty...
Business Beat News Tip Sheet Business Beat News Tip Sheet, from MAYO Communications
$3,000.00 - Product
An award winning corporate and media communicaitons news tips sheet online that has a subscription list of 950+ business writers and editors. Distribute by MAYO directly to the media, and is registered...
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & STRATEGIC MARKETING BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT & STRATEGIC MARKETING, from Four Zero Two
Service
Exploit your assets or expand your business through a relationship with music. We help develop and create business plans, incubate start-up divisions and companies Consult on products and projects at...
BUTTON MERCHANDISE MANUFACTURING BUTTON MERCHANDISE MANUFACTURING, from Four Zero Two
Service
Professional Button Design and Manufacturing 50 - 1000+ button orders with 2-5 day turnaround 25% discount for Four Zero Two Clients Client exclusive shopping cart for simple ordering Lowest Prices...
Consulting Consulting, from EKC PR
Service
Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) has had over 17 years of experience ranging from high profile celebrities to non-profit corporations. Our years of expertise help companies to improve performance through...
Corporate and Media Newsletters Corporate and Media Newsletters, from MAYO Communications
$3,000.00 - Product
MAYO Communications has unbelievable resources to produce an ezine, blog or newsletter to help grow your business, attract new business partners or educate the public about your company and product. We...
Employee Grapevine™ Employee Grapevine™, from MAYO Communications
$200.00 - Product
MAYO Communication's Employee Grapevine an interactive radio network "I heard it through the Grapevine!" Reality: It's no secret that word of mouth is the fastest and best form of communication.
Entertainers Entertainers, from Warble Entertainment Agency
$250.00 - Service
From the weird and wacky to the ridiculous and serene, we have entertainment available to book for events all over the UK to fit any brief. We have experienced and professional acts who have worked at...
Entertainment Entertainment, from EKC PR
Service
We operate on every level in the Los Angeles entertainment community…with the studios and film production companies, with stage shows and charity organizations, and with individual celebrities.
Event and Venue Booking Event and Venue Booking, from Time and Place Talent Group
Service
Do you have an upcoming event that needs a liitle bit of pep on the entertainment side of the house? Is your venue only profitable three to four nights out of the week? Time and Place Talent Group can...
Event Management Event Management, from AMW Group
Service
Utilize our experienced event team to help oversee your next event. We work with all event types from product launches to red carpet galas and can take control of the full process from preparations, execution...
EVENT PLANNING EVENT PLANNING, from Four Zero Two
Service
Public and Corporate Events Generated press coverage for your campaign National and heavy regional exposure Celebrity & High-Profile personalities Establish a brand name with a massive public event Joint...
Event Production Event Production, from Time and Place Talent Group
Service
Whether you are entertaining thousands or creating a perfect moment for a big sale or proposal, Time and Place Talent Group can produce the desired environment for your event's success.
Film / Television Law Film / Television Law, from LaPolt Law, P.C.
Service
The attorneys at LaPolt Law, P.C. have represented producers, production companies, major film and television writers and performers, and independent distributors. We advise our clients on all their...
Graphic Art Graphic Art, from EKC PR
Service
Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) uses creativity and beautiful design to enhance the core message each client wants to send with our graphic design work.
Heavenly Solitude Heavenly Solitude, from Pinnacle Artists
$1,499.00 - Product
Louis Cantillo - Photo Realism 40" x 60" Gallery Wrapped Canvas Portofino, Italy
Italian Job Italian Job, from Pinnacle Artists
$899.00 - Product
Louis Cantillo - Photo Realism 24" x 36" Gallery Wrapped Canvas Venice, Italy
LICENSING & PRODUCT PLACEMENT LICENSING & PRODUCT PLACEMENT, from Four Zero Two
Service
Secure your tracks on national television programs Music in motion pictures, soundtracks, and movie promotions Licensing of your music to advertising campaigns Product placement on national television...
Management Management, from EKC PR
Service
Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) management services oversee the day to day business affairs of an artist; to advise and counsel talent about professional matters and personal decisions to advance their...
Media Relations Media Relations, from EKC PR
Service
EKC provides media relations depending on the needs of each unique client. We provide advertising, collaborations, networking, TV, radio, newsletters, social media special events, or whatever media is...
Media Round Tables Media Round Tables, from EKC PR
Service
Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) aids all clients with any media attention they require. We work side by side with the clients and media in all media roundtable events. From coordinating location and...
Media Training & Presentation Skills Media Training & Presentation Skills, from MAYO Communications
$3,000.00 - Service
MAYO offers award-winning media training and public speaking and presentation skills. Season former working members of the press do real hands-on interviews that are video taped for TV training or recorded...
Model Management Model Management, from V3 Models
Service
At V3 Models our goal is to provide the highest level of service and dedication to our models and talent, as well as our clients. We strive to provide the models and talent that we represent with consistent,...
Music Law Music Law, from LaPolt Law, P.C.
Service
LaPolt Law, P.C. handles all types of transactional areas of music industry business - from negotiating and preparing agreements, to assisting clients with making crucial creative and financial decisions...
Music Supervision Music Supervision, from EKC PR
Service
Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) Music Supervision Department is responsible for selecting and licensing music for any film, TV and new media productions for our clients.
NATIONAL RADIO STATION PRESS NATIONAL RADIO STATION PRESS, from Four Zero Two
Service
Arranged In-studio interviews, performances, and press (on/off tour) Submit new releases for rotation, review, and on-air press New releases, press kits, and press released to national database of target...
New media, blogging, movie marketing and branding Online New media, blogging, movie marketing and branding Online, from MAYO Communications
$3,000.00 - Service
MAYO Communications & MAYO PR maintains dozens of industry related blogs for each client from independent movie marketing to large and small business. MAYO offers blogging, social websites, membership...
ON-AIR & IN STUDIO PUBLICITY & PERFORMANCES ON-AIR & IN STUDIO PUBLICITY & PERFORMANCES, from Four Zero Two
Service
Secure on-air national performances on major networks/programs In-studio interviews, performances, and press on major radio stations (on/off tour) Creative marketing campaigns with station/program to...
ON-AIR RADIO PRESS CAMPAIGNS ON-AIR RADIO PRESS CAMPAIGNS, from Four Zero Two
Service
Professionally Recorded Advertisement 30 Seconds (Including Music From Featured Artists) Over 2 (Two) Million-Target Audience Listeners per month per station National, College, Local, Online, and Pod-Cast...
ONLINE MARKETING/PRESS CAMPAIGNS ONLINE MARKETING/PRESS CAMPAIGNS, from Four Zero Two
Service
Secure ads on key target websites Web posts on target music news sites Posts on active target message boards Secure unique contests, features, and reviews Track overall exposure through impressions...
Pat Tillman Pat Tillman, from Pinnacle Artists
$0.00 - Product
Mike Sullivan - Limited Edition Gallery Wrapped Canvas Acrylic Paint One of Mike Sullivan's tributes to Pat Tillman
PR & Publicity PR & Publicity, from AMW Group
Service
AMW offer full service PR and Publicity services to both emerging and award winning artists & brands
Precision Talent Audio Production Precision Talent Audio Production, from Precision Talent
Service
Precision Talent Audio production is the creative arm of Precision Talent. We use the top voice over talent, the best engineers and an experienced producer to create our audio projects. From Audio Promos...
Precision Talent Audio Production Precision Talent Audio Production, from Precision Talent
$0.00 - Service
Precision Talent Audio production is the creative arm of Precision Talent. We use the top voice over talent, the best engineers and an experienced producer to create our audio projects. From Audio Promos...
Precision Talent Audio Production Precision Talent Audio Production, from Precision Talent
$1,500.00 - Service
Precision Talent Audio production is the creative arm of Precision Talent. We use the top voice over talent, the best engineers and an experienced producer to create our audio projects. From Audio Promos...
Precision Talent Casting Services Precision Talent Casting Services, from Precision Talent
$100.00 - Service
Precision Talent is a new innovation in voice over casting and audio production. Founded by a former radio and voice over producer from Chiat/Day, Precision Talent provides efficient, voice over casting...
Products & Services 1 - 50 of 74 Page: 1 | 2 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help