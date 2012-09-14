PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Within Agents & Managers for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, & Other Public Figures

# 2015 Black # 2015 Black, from Pinnacle Artists
$4,200.00
Paul Tapia - ORIGINAL 36" x 36" Canvas w/ Black Metal Frame Alkyd Paint *Paul Tapia never gives his paintings a title. He feels an artist's title on a painting can take away a personal interpertation...
# 2032 Earth # 2032 Earth, from Pinnacle Artists
$2,800.00
Paul Tapia - ORIGINAL 24" x 36" Canvas w/ Black Metal Frame Alkyd Paint *Paul Tapia never gives his paintings a title. He feels an artist's title on a painting can take away a personal interpertation...
At This Moment At This Moment, from Pinnacle Artists
$5,800.00
Jennifer Main - ORIGINAL At This Moment 36" x 36" Gallery Wrapped Canvas Acrylic Paint
Business Beat News Tip Sheet Business Beat News Tip Sheet, from MAYO Communications
$3,000.00
An award winning corporate and media communicaitons news tips sheet online that has a subscription list of 950+ business writers and editors. Distribute by MAYO directly to the media, and is registered...
Corporate and Media Newsletters Corporate and Media Newsletters, from MAYO Communications
$3,000.00
MAYO Communications has unbelievable resources to produce an ezine, blog or newsletter to help grow your business, attract new business partners or educate the public about your company and product. We...
Employee Grapevine™ Employee Grapevine™, from MAYO Communications
$200.00
MAYO Communication's Employee Grapevine an interactive radio network "I heard it through the Grapevine!" Reality: It's no secret that word of mouth is the fastest and best form of communication.
Heavenly Solitude Heavenly Solitude, from Pinnacle Artists
$1,499.00
Louis Cantillo - Photo Realism 40" x 60" Gallery Wrapped Canvas Portofino, Italy
Italian Job Italian Job, from Pinnacle Artists
$899.00
Louis Cantillo - Photo Realism 24" x 36" Gallery Wrapped Canvas Venice, Italy
Pat Tillman Pat Tillman, from Pinnacle Artists
$0.00
Mike Sullivan - Limited Edition Gallery Wrapped Canvas Acrylic Paint One of Mike Sullivan's tributes to Pat Tillman
Table For Two Table For Two, from Pinnacle Artists
$1,099.00
Louis Cantillo - Photo Realism 30" x 50" Gallery Wrapped Canvas Eze, France
The Bar Room The Bar Room, from Pinnacle Artists
$899.00
Louis Cantillo - Photo Realism 24" x 36" Gallery Wrapped Canvas Guanajuato, Mexico
The One The One, from Pinnacle Artists
$3,200.00
Jennifer Main - ORIGINAL 30" x 24" Gallery Wrapped Canvas Acrylic Paint *This piece is featured in the 2008 Boys and Girls Club Calandar
USC Trojan USC Trojan, from Pinnacle Artists
$0.00
Mike Sullivan - Etching Pencil on Paper Edition # 8/200 Trojan Horse Entering LA Coliseum - Rose Bowl
Products 1 - 13 of 13 Page: 1

