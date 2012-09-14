|
# 2015 Black, from Pinnacle Artists
$4,200.00
Paul Tapia - ORIGINAL
36" x 36"
Canvas w/ Black Metal Frame
Alkyd Paint
*Paul Tapia never gives his paintings a title. He feels an artist's title on a painting can take away a personal interpertation...
# 2032 Earth, from Pinnacle Artists
$2,800.00
Paul Tapia - ORIGINAL
24" x 36"
Canvas w/ Black Metal Frame
Alkyd Paint
*Paul Tapia never gives his paintings a title. He feels an artist's title on a painting can take away a personal interpertation...
At This Moment, from Pinnacle Artists
$5,800.00
Jennifer Main - ORIGINAL
At This Moment
36" x 36"
Gallery Wrapped Canvas
Acrylic Paint
Business Beat News Tip Sheet, from MAYO Communications
$3,000.00
An award winning corporate and media communicaitons news tips sheet
online that has a subscription list of 950+ business writers and editors.
Distribute by MAYO directly to the media, and is registered...
Corporate and Media Newsletters, from MAYO Communications
$3,000.00
MAYO Communications has unbelievable resources to produce an ezine, blog or newsletter to help grow your business, attract new business partners or educate the public about your company and product. We...
Employee Grapevine™, from MAYO Communications
$200.00
MAYO Communication's Employee Grapevine
an interactive radio network
"I heard it through the Grapevine!"
Reality:
It's no secret that word of mouth is the fastest and best form of communication.
Heavenly Solitude, from Pinnacle Artists
$1,499.00
Louis Cantillo - Photo Realism
40" x 60"
Gallery Wrapped Canvas
Portofino, Italy
Italian Job, from Pinnacle Artists
$899.00
Louis Cantillo - Photo Realism
24" x 36"
Gallery Wrapped Canvas
Venice, Italy
Pat Tillman, from Pinnacle Artists
$0.00
Mike Sullivan - Limited Edition
Gallery Wrapped Canvas
Acrylic Paint
One of Mike Sullivan's tributes to Pat Tillman
Table For Two, from Pinnacle Artists
$1,099.00
Louis Cantillo - Photo Realism
30" x 50"
Gallery Wrapped Canvas
Eze, France
The Bar Room, from Pinnacle Artists
$899.00
Louis Cantillo - Photo Realism
24" x 36"
Gallery Wrapped Canvas
Guanajuato, Mexico
The One, from Pinnacle Artists
$3,200.00
Jennifer Main - ORIGINAL
30" x 24"
Gallery Wrapped Canvas
Acrylic Paint
*This piece is featured in the 2008 Boys and Girls Club Calandar
USC Trojan, from Pinnacle Artists
$0.00
Mike Sullivan - Etching
Pencil on Paper
Edition # 8/200
Trojan Horse Entering LA Coliseum - Rose Bowl