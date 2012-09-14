Post Profile for Your Business
Agents & Managers for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, & Other Public Figures
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
Denise Meridith
Phoenix, AZ
Denise Meridith Consultants Inc (DMCI) is a 18-year-old public and community relations firm, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its CEO/President--Denise...
Pizzazz Production
Saint Petersburg, FL
Professional, women of color who also lived as a woman “in the life” had no quality events to socialize and network in Orlando,...
Websites Depot Inc.
Los Angeles, CA
Stars Media PR Group
COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
Aero Entertainment Group
Pasadena, CA
Aero Entertainment is a full service entertainment company. We provide PR services, model/talent management, event coordination, and...
Alive Network Entertainment Agency
Newcastle-Under-Lyme, United Kingdom
Alive Network is one of the UK's leading entertainment agencies supplying live music and entertainment to weddings, private parties and...
AMW Group
Provides celebrity talent representation, marketing, public relations, event management and sponsorship consulting services. AMW Group...
B.Long & Wynn
New York, NY
B.Long & Wynn is a full service public relations firm specializing in luxury, fashion and lifestyle accounts. Combining the social outreach...
Beaute Agency Inc.
Oakton, VA
The Beaute Agency Inc. is the premier Promotional Modeling & Staffing Agency for the Washington DC, Virginia, Baltimore,...
CGM Entertainment Group
Bloomfield, CT
CGM Entertainment provides entertainment booking for casinos,colleges,schools,theaters,concert halls,private parties and corporate events.Our...
ContactsforLess.ca
New Westminster, Canada
ContactsforLess.ca is the very first of its kind in the world, just for Canadians. Contact lenses at a great price and we give away 51%...
Daniel Metcalf Public Relations
Northridge, CA
www.danielmetcalf.com | 818.266.7910 | daniel@danielmetcalf.com Daniel Metcalf Public Relations DM/PR provides custom promotional services...
Deveaux Agency PR
North Hollywood, CA
DeVeaux Agency (“DVA”), a division of DeVeauxted Enterprises, is a full-service public relations firm providing informative...
Dji Dieng Management
Geneva, Switzerland
Dji Dieng Management is the personal secretariat of Topfashion Model - Dji Dieng - from Paris (www.dji.li).
Donnie C/ Donnell Isaac
Cherry Hill, NJ
Music that refreshes the soul, music that touches the heart and music that exudes happiness while upholding love in a positive way;
Ed Baran Publicity
Los Angeles, CA
Ed Baran Publicity was established in 1997 as a full service public relations firm for the entertainment community. The boutique firm specializes...
EKC PR
Beverly Hills, CA
EKC PR INC is a full service public relations company with a progressive entertainment division, specializing in precise and cutting edge...
Elegance Entertainment
Milwaukee, WI
Elegance Entertainment is a networking organization dedicated to empowering creative artists, individuals and companies with the tools and...
Encore Encore Ltd
Sheffield, United Kingdom
Entertainment agency supplying bands, musicians and DJs for weddings, parties, fundraising and corporate events. Tributes, party bands,...
Four Zero Two
Ft. Thomas, KY
The Public Relations And Publicity Firm. 'Clients of ours, are clients for life' Four Zero Two builds its business on solid long term...
Function Central
London, United Kingdom
Hire the highest quality of musicians, DJs and bands for hire from Function Central, for weddings and events UK-wide! With over seven years...
Henri Bollinger Associates
Sherman Oaks, CA
Henri Bollinger Associates is a full-service public relations agency that creates public image concepts for a wide spectrum of entertainment...
Hypursuit Inc
Houston, TX
We're a creative lifestyle marketing and publicity agency committed to delivering high-performance solutions. Our team is experienced at...
IMA Models
Methuen, MA
What is IMA? IMA, or Interactive Modeling Agency, offers an innovative and exciting twist over traditional agencies in the Boston Area.
IN THE VIRTUAL CITY INC dba 2 HOT 4 AIRW...
New York, NY
IN THE VIRTUAL CITY INC provides customized Advertising and Marketing Campaigns and rely heavily on Crystal Reports Software to create their...
KB & Associates, Event Planning and Mana...
Culpeper, VA
KB & Associates is a woman owned Northern Virginia-based Company that serves local, statewide and national clients in Public Relations,...
LaPolt Law, P.C.
West Hollywood, CA
LaPolt Law, P.C. is a boutique law firm specializing in intellectual property and entertainment law. Our attorneys are well equipped to...
Lo-Down Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Capitalizing on the consistent growth in the Music and Entertainment industry which is currently valued at almost $40 billion, Lo Down Entertainment...
Maximum Bands Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Maximum Bands Entertainment LLC, www.maximumbands.com, is one of the top Florida music booking & management agencies. We primarily provide...
MAYO Communications
Los Angeles, CA
MAYO Communications is a full service public relations agency based in Los Angeles with a niche in social media, media placement and Online...
Metronights Entertainment
Fenton, MO
A full service entertainment management company offering booking services, artist management services and artist promotion services to the...
Musician Artist Agency
manhattan, ny
the musician artist agency, is an international talent agency, that works with talents in all areas, the agency is formally known as brownstone...
Nadirov & Associates
Moscow, Russia
Nadirov & Associates - holding company, which unites record lable (Kassel, Germany), promo agency (Moscow, Russia) and production...
Nicky Summer @ City & Beach
London, United Kingdom
Nicky Clark Summer is a residential interior designer and event stylist. She is founder of the City & Beach Lifestyle Awards, an annual...
Pinnacle Artists
Huntington Beach, CA
Pinnacle Artists is a company dedicated to finding the most talented and marketable artists in the country. We the represent and promote...
Precision Talent
Los Angeles, CA
It is hard to describe what Precision Talent is, because it has never been done before in quite this way. So many casting directors and...
Pressman Advertising and Marketing Limit...
Mumbai, India
Pressman PR, the specialist public relations division of Pressman Advertising & Marketing Ltd. is one of India’s best known and...
Quest for the Link
United Kingdom
Quest for the Link are an inbound marketing company, based in the United Kingdom.
Respect the Culture, LLC
Philadelphia, PA
Respect the Culture is an entertainment company - globalizing hip hop culture through music, fashion and art.
RS Entertainment & Management
San Francisco, CA
Urban Management, Marketing and Entertainment firm with offices in New York and San Francisco. With over 10 years of experience working...
SEAT, LLC
Scottsdale, AZ
Christine Stoffel is the CEO & Founder of SEAT, LLC. SEAT aka Sports & Entertainment Alliance in Technology, is the ONLY peer-driven...
SFM Public Relations, Inc.
New York
SFM Public Relations, Inc. has been providing a wide range of PR services for the entertainment and consumer sector for over 15 years. WHAT...
Speakers.com
Annapolis, MD
The origins of the modern lecture industry can be traced to the founding of Speakers.com in 1994, when it launched the world’s very...
Stay Young Fitness Corporation
Bensalem, PA
Stay Young Fitness Corporation is a full service Personal Training Organization serving NJ, PA, DE, and NY. Our services are all performed...
STELLART, Inc
Los Angeles, CA
ARTISTIC CHOREOGRAPHY CONCEPT for CONCERT, TV, FILM & COMMERCIAL FANTASY, ACTION, CIRCUS, CARNIVAL, MOVEMENT.
Talent Connection
Diamond Bar, CA
The Talent Connection is a talent consulting and management agency with high ethical and moral standards. Because our number one priority...
The Talent Connection USA, Inc.
Orlando, FL
The Talent Connection USA, Inc. is Entertainment Management and Marketing providing the best possible exposure for talent to insure their...
Time and Place Talent Group
Athens, GA
Time and Place Talent group is the new advocate in Metro Atlanta and Athens for the small act revolution! No longer will large corporate...
Toxic Entertainment Unlimited
North Olmsted, OH
The Mission of Toxic Entertainment Unlimited is the promotion of independent bands and record labels through organization of bookings and...
V3 Models
San Diego, CA
V3 Models is a San Diego, CA based model management company representing Southern California's finest models and talent. Our portfolio features...
Viardo Artists
Los Angeles, CA
The Viardo Agency is a boutique, Los Angeles-based Entertainment firm specializing in Publicity, Management and Production. Our clients...
