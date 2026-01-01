Business Directory>Media & Entertainment>Arts, Entertainment, & Recreation>Agents & Managers for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, & Other Public Figures>

Agents & Managers for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, & Other Public Figures

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Skylab Apps

Skylab Apps

Skylab is the most sophisticated and advanced gamified platform in the world for building & managing communities. Multi-billion dollar brands, emerging small businesses, and non-profits alike...

Gold Company Profiles

3 Away Projects

3 Away Projects

At 3 Away Projects, we realize your dreams are just three contacts away, three bold moves away, or three dares away. The key is to take the courageous steps to move without fear! The firm focuses on...

Blacksun Private Equity Inc.

Blacksun Private Equity Inc.

Blacksun Private Equity, Inc. is a diversified investment firm at the intersection of sports, media, technology, and entertainment, founded by Atonn Muhammad, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Nery Gomez,...

Brenda Brown Entertainment, LLC

Brenda Brown Entertainment, LLC

This is Brenda Brown Entertainment. A unique, professional, one stop, full service entertainment company specializing in working closely with independent artists, authors, their management or label...

Kodster, LLC

Kodster, LLC

Kodster, LLC is the parent company to Kodi Lee, AGT golden buzzer recipient and season 14 winner, along with Tina Lee, motivational speaker.

RituStudio

RituStudio

RituStudio – Contemporary Abstract Art by Ritu Raj Location: 3502 E Onyx Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85028 Email: ritu@rituart.com Phone: +1 415.876.7000 Website: https://www.rituart.com About...

Ross Celebrity PR & Music Management, LLC

Ross Celebrity PR & Music Management, LLC

Karen Ross brings a unique and stylish blend of expertise to her work as a Celebrity Publicist & Music Manager. Celebrating more than 32 years in the Entertainment, Music & Fashion Industry,...

TGC Worldwide

TGC Worldwide

TGC Worldwide, helmed by Charlie Fusco, is a premier storytelling agency that excels in innovative multi-media strategies for authors, thought leaders, celebrities, influencers, and philanthropists.

Company Profiles

Aero Entertainment Group

Aero Entertainment Group

Aero Entertainment is a full service entertainment company.  We provide PR services, model/talent management, event coordination, and music artist production.  Each division is totally...

Alive Network Entertainment Agency

Alive Network Entertainment Agency

Alive Network is one of the UK's leading entertainment agencies supplying live music and entertainment to weddings, private parties and corporate events. We provide live entertainment hire to over...

AMP3 Public Relations

AMP3 Public Relations

AMP3 PR is a New York PR Firm specializing in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands. We conceptualize and execute head turning events to move the needle and create opportunities for our...

AMW Group

AMW Group

AMW® is a software and marketing company building AI-powered tools and trained AI agents for modern businesses. Alongside our software suite, we help founders, brands, and creators implement AI...

B.Long & Wynn

B.Long & Wynn

B.Long & Wynn is a full service public relations firm specializing in luxury, fashion and lifestyle accounts. Combining the social outreach and product placement expertise of Brian Long and Mandy...

Beaute Agency Inc.

Beaute Agency Inc.

The Beaute Agency Inc. is the premier Promotional Modeling & Staffing Agency for the Washington DC, Virginia, Baltimore, Maryland, and Philadelphia for nearly 20 years.  

CGM Entertainment Group

CGM Entertainment Group

CGM Entertainment provides entertainment booking for casinos,colleges,schools,theaters,concert halls,private parties and corporate events.Our highly train and professional management team handles...

ContactsforLess.ca

ContactsforLess.ca

ContactsforLess.ca is the very first of its kind in the world, just for Canadians. Contact lenses at a great price and we give away 51% of our profits to the non-profit that you choose. Save money on...

Daniel Metcalf Public Relations

Daniel Metcalf Public Relations

www.danielmetcalf.com | 818.266.7910 | daniel@danielmetcalf.com Daniel Metcalf Public Relations DM/PR provides custom promotional services for their clients, specializing in the fields of...

Deveaux Agency PR

Deveaux Agency PR

DeVeaux Agency (“DVA”), a division of DeVeauxted Enterprises, is a full-service public relations firm providing informative and insightful, yet cutting-edge material to the global...

Dji Dieng Management

Dji Dieng Management

Dji Dieng Management is the personal secretariat of Topfashion Model - Dji Dieng - from Paris (www.dji.li).

Donnie C/ Donnell Isaac

Donnie C/ Donnell Isaac

Music that refreshes the soul, music that touches the heart and music that exudes happiness while upholding love in a positive way;

Ed Baran Publicity

Ed Baran Publicity

Ed Baran Publicity was established in 1997 as a full service public relations firm for the entertainment community. The boutique firm specializes in consumer and trade campaigns, media tours, trade...

EKC PR

EKC PR

EKC PR INC is a full service public relations company with a progressive entertainment division, specializing in precise and cutting edge campaigns for all ranges of clientele. From the aspiring to...

Elegance Entertainment

Elegance Entertainment

Elegance Entertainment is a networking organization dedicated to empowering creative artists, individuals and companies with the tools and inspiration they need in order to maintain creative control...

Empower Kids, LLC

Empower Kids, LLC

Lisa Ozalis-Graham realizes that sometimes children have a hard time identifying and expressing their feelings. Her company, Empower Kids LLC, produces products to empower children in the hopes of...

Encore Encore Ltd

Encore Encore Ltd

Entertainment agency supplying bands, musicians and DJs for weddings, parties, fundraising and corporate events. Tributes, party bands, ceilidh bands, classical musicians and DJs. Top acts at the...

Four Zero Two

Four Zero Two

The Public Relations And Publicity Firm. 'Clients of ours, are clients for life' Four Zero Two builds its business on solid long term relationships with each of its clients. Building a personal...

Function Central

Function Central

Hire the highest quality of musicians, DJs and bands for hire from Function Central, for weddings and events UK-wide! With over seven years experience of providing acts for hundreds of events every...

Henri Bollinger Associates

Henri Bollinger Associates

Henri Bollinger Associates is a full-service public relations agency that creates public image concepts for a wide spectrum of entertainment and corporate clients. Our long relationship with...

Hypursuit Inc

Hypursuit Inc

We're a creative lifestyle marketing and publicity agency committed to delivering high-performance solutions. Our team is experienced at delivering unique campaigns that will help you achieve your...

IMA Models

IMA Models

What is IMA? IMA, or Interactive Modeling Agency, offers an innovative and exciting twist over traditional agencies in the Boston Area. Our original approach to serving our clients creatively...

IN THE VIRTUAL CITY INC dba 2 HOT 4 AIRWAVES

IN THE VIRTUAL CITY INC dba 2 HOT 4 AIRWAVES

IN THE VIRTUAL CITY INC provides customized Advertising and Marketing Campaigns and rely heavily on Crystal Reports Software to create their client's ROI Reports and Business Intelligence...

Kashima Arts Co., Ltd.

Kashima Arts Co., Ltd.

With Japanese paintings and hanging scrolls at its core, Kashima Arts is a gallery that mainly engages with Japanese art from the Edo period (1603–1868) to the present day. In addition to the...

KB & Associates, Event Planning and Management

KB & Associates, Event Planning and Management

KB & Associates is a woman owned Northern Virginia-based Company that serves local, statewide and national clients in Public Relations, Marketing, Event Management and other specialized services.

LaPolt Law, P.C.

LaPolt Law, P.C.

LaPolt Law, P.C. is a boutique law firm specializing in intellectual property and entertainment law. Our attorneys are well equipped to address the needs of our clients both domestically and...

Lo-Down Entertainment

Lo-Down Entertainment

Capitalizing on the consistent growth in the Music and Entertainment industry which is currently valued at almost $40 billion, Lo Down Entertainment (through the Lo Down Record Label) is poised to...

Maximum Bands Entertainment

Maximum Bands Entertainment

Maximum Bands Entertainment LLC, www.maximumbands.com, is one of the top music booking & management agencies in the USA FOR 16 years. We primarily provide over 375 Tribute Bands nationwide for...

MAYO Communications

MAYO Communications

MAYO Communications is a full service public relations agency based in Los Angeles with a niche in social media, media placement and Online marketing. FOLLOW US ON: FACEBOOK.COM/MAYOPublicRelations...

Metronights Entertainment

Metronights Entertainment

A full service entertainment management company offering booking services, artist management services and artist promotion services to the music industry.

Musician Artist Agency

Musician Artist Agency

the musician artist agency, is an international talent agency, that works with talents in all areas, the agency is formally known as brownstone entertainment. the agency has worked with talents such...

Nadirov & Associates

Nadirov & Associates

Nadirov & Associates - holding company, which unites record lable (Kassel, Germany), promo agency (Moscow, Russia) and production center (Moscow, Russia). Uniting record lable, promo...

Nicky Summer @ City & Beach

Nicky Summer @ City & Beach

Nicky Clark Summer is a residential interior designer and event stylist. She is founder of the City & Beach Lifestyle Awards, an annual event which supports new luxury brands and celebrates...

Pinnacle Artists

Pinnacle Artists

Pinnacle Artists is a company dedicated to finding the most talented and marketable artists in the country. We the represent and promote the artists we find to fine art galleries across the United...

Pizzazz Production

Pizzazz Production

Professional, women of color who also lived as a woman “in the life” had no quality events to socialize and network in Orlando, Florida and other locations throughout the United States.

Precision Talent

Precision Talent

It is hard to describe what Precision Talent is, because it has never been done before in quite this way. So many casting directors and producers have become frustrated with "mass" voice...

Pressman Advertising and Marketing Limited

Pressman Advertising and Marketing Limited

Pressman PR, the specialist public relations division of Pressman Advertising & Marketing Ltd. is one of India’s best known and most respected public relations consultancies.

Quest for the Link

Quest for the Link

Quest for the Link are an inbound marketing company, based in the United Kingdom.

Respect the Culture, LLC

Respect the Culture, LLC

Respect the Culture is an entertainment company - globalizing hip hop culture through music, fashion and art.

RS Entertainment & Management

RS Entertainment & Management

Urban Management, Marketing and Entertainment firm with offices in New York and San Francisco. With over 10 years of experience working in the entertainment industry with strong focus on Urban music.

SEAT, LLC

SEAT, LLC

Christine Stoffel is the CEO & Founder of SEAT, LLC. SEAT aka Sports & Entertainment Alliance in Technology, is the ONLY peer-driven annual conference-consortium dedicated to the Global...

SFM Public Relations, Inc.

SFM Public Relations, Inc.

SFM Public Relations, Inc. has been providing a wide range of PR services for the entertainment and consumer sector for over 15 years. WHAT WE CAN DO FOR YOU: -  Well executed press kits...

Companies 1 - 50 of 61