Annual OCD Conference , from International OCD Foundation

Service

Since 1993, the International OCD Foundation's Annual OCD Conference has been the only international event focused solely on obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and related disorders. This extraordinary...

bfi , from New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals

Service

The bfi (Business Furniture, Inc.) Healthcare Division can help you provide a safe, comfortable, efficient and attractive environment for patients and staff. They can make facility change less costly and...

BMS Group, LLC , from New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals

Service

The BMS Group can assist a hospital in developing a comprehensive administrative, operational, and clinical program planning to initiate a transfusion free clinical program. Through its database benchmark...

Donation Engine , from Community Resource Network

Product

Donation Engine from Community Resource Network (CRN) is an online payment-processing engine that lets nonprofit organizations collect donations via a web site. This all-in-one software package can...

Education , from Horses Care

$0.00 - Service

HorsesCare.org has educational material pertaining to horse care.

FAMCare® , from Community Resource Network

Product

A client management system that allows you to securely track and record client information

GNYHA Ventures , from New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals

Service

GNYHA Ventures, Inc., a wholly owned, for-profit subsidiary of the Greater New York Hospital Association, provides an array of important business services to the health care community. These services include...

Higher Medical Education , from New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals

Service

NJCTH is among the most prestigous teaching hospitals throughout the country, providing its students with irreplacable experience and top notch education, all while patient care is at the top of priority...

Horse Rescue , from Horses Care

$0.00 - Service

Horses that are no longer wanted by their owners for whatever reason may be donated to Horeses Care.

Interaction with Horses , from Horses Care

$0.00 - Service

Interacting with horses is therapeutic in many ways. There is no time that we are around a horse that we don't feel as though we have gotten something from the experience. We provide safe and fun activities...

Internet Connectivity for Kansas City customers , from Community Resource Network

Service

Connectivity - Our metro-wide intranet ensures that Affiliates can connect directly to each other and access CRN's services without having to go through the Internet.

Job Bank , from Community Resource Network

Service

A job listing service which allows organizations to post their job openings and allow potential employees to view the openings and apply online

Lyris , from Community Resource Network

Product

A list management program that allows you to create and manage email lists and send out newsletters and announcements or even allow your list of users to participate in discussion groups

One Week Free Yoga during National Yoga Month , from Yoga Health Foundation

$0.00 - Service

September marks a significant milestone in the “yoga for health” movement. It is the first official National Yoga Month (designated by the Department of Health & Human Services) designed...

Online Store , from Horses Care

$0.00 - Service

Horsescare.org has a fundraising shopping page that includes many fun items for horse lovers! It also has a ling for donations to the non-profit organization.

Outsourcing Solutions, Inc. , from New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals

Service

Outsourcing Solutions, Inc. is a group of highly experienced professionals dedicated to providing creative, results-oriented solutions to the unique business challenges facing companies today. To learn...

Performing Arts, choir membership , from VOENA

Service



Real Estate Savings for First Responders, Military, Healthcare and Teachers , from Homes for Heroes

$0.00 - Service

Homes for Heroes The Nation’s Largest Hero Savings Program, offers savings and rebates to firefighters, law enforcement, emergency medical professionals, military (active and veterans), healthcare...

Restorative and Preservation Activity , from Save Ellis Island

Service

Save Ellis Island is dedicated to the preservation and restoration of not only the physical attributes of the island, but also the memory and image of this famous landmark. Through volunteer efforts,...

State-of-the-art-academics , from Mount Carmel Youth Ranch

Service

Mount Carmel Youth Ranch is a Therapeutic Catholic Boarding School that provides one of the best values in the industry for the services provided. Services we provide are: Teacher assisted Individual learning...

Surveyor , from Community Resource Network

Product

Allows you to create surveys on your website. Once the survey has been taken, the Surveyor software will compile the results into a report which you can access online or download as a spreadsheet

The Cheat Sheet - A book about preventing and surviving infidelity with tips on how to catch a cheat , from WomanSavers.com

$14.95 - Product

♥ Do you suspect your partner may be cheating? ♥ Have you or has someone you know been cheated on? ♥ Are you recovering from infidelity? ♥ Do you want to avoid dating cheaters? ♥...

The Jackson Organization , from New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals

Service

The Jackson Organization is a full-service research and development firm dedicated fully to health care. The central purpose of our specialized, responsive research is making the discoveries that lead...

Virtual Non-profit Community System , from Community Resource Network

Product

A web-based tool that allows you to manage people, places, events and resources with e-commerce registration capability from your computer at home, work or anywhere

Volunteer Bank , from Community Resource Network

Service

A volunteer listing service that allows Volunteers to post their resume online and search for volunteer opportunities that are available. Volunteer Bank also allows Organizations to post their volunteer...