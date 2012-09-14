Annual OCD Conference , from International OCD Foundation



Since 1993, the International OCD Foundation's Annual OCD Conference has been the only international event focused solely on obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and related disorders. This extraordinary...

bfi , from New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals



The bfi (Business Furniture, Inc.) Healthcare Division can help you provide a safe, comfortable, efficient and attractive environment for patients and staff. They can make facility change less costly and...

BMS Group, LLC , from New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals



The BMS Group can assist a hospital in developing a comprehensive administrative, operational, and clinical program planning to initiate a transfusion free clinical program. Through its database benchmark...

Education , from Horses Care

HorsesCare.org has educational material pertaining to horse care.

GNYHA Ventures , from New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals



GNYHA Ventures, Inc., a wholly owned, for-profit subsidiary of the Greater New York Hospital Association, provides an array of important business services to the health care community. These services include...

Higher Medical Education , from New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals



NJCTH is among the most prestigous teaching hospitals throughout the country, providing its students with irreplacable experience and top notch education, all while patient care is at the top of priority...

Horse Rescue , from Horses Care

Horses that are no longer wanted by their owners for whatever reason may be donated to Horeses Care.

Interaction with Horses , from Horses Care

Interacting with horses is therapeutic in many ways. There is no time that we are around a horse that we don't feel as though we have gotten something from the experience. We provide safe and fun activities...

Internet Connectivity for Kansas City customers , from Community Resource Network



Connectivity - Our metro-wide intranet ensures that Affiliates can connect directly to each other and access CRN's services without having to go through the Internet.

Job Bank , from Community Resource Network



A job listing service which allows organizations to post their job openings and allow potential employees to view the openings and apply online

One Week Free Yoga during National Yoga Month , from Yoga Health Foundation

September marks a significant milestone in the “yoga for health” movement. It is the first official National Yoga Month (designated by the Department of Health & Human Services) designed...

Online Store , from Horses Care

Horsescare.org has a fundraising shopping page that includes many fun items for horse lovers! It also has a ling for donations to the non-profit organization.

Outsourcing Solutions, Inc. , from New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals



Outsourcing Solutions, Inc. is a group of highly experienced professionals dedicated to providing creative, results-oriented solutions to the unique business challenges facing companies today. To learn...

Performing Arts, choir membership , from VOENA





Real Estate Savings for First Responders, Military, Healthcare and Teachers , from Homes for Heroes

Homes for Heroes The Nation’s Largest Hero Savings Program, offers savings and rebates to firefighters, law enforcement, emergency medical professionals, military (active and veterans), healthcare...

Restorative and Preservation Activity , from Save Ellis Island



Save Ellis Island is dedicated to the preservation and restoration of not only the physical attributes of the island, but also the memory and image of this famous landmark. Through volunteer efforts,...

State-of-the-art-academics , from Mount Carmel Youth Ranch



Mount Carmel Youth Ranch is a Therapeutic Catholic Boarding School that provides one of the best values in the industry for the services provided. Services we provide are: Teacher assisted Individual learning...

The Jackson Organization , from New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals



The Jackson Organization is a full-service research and development firm dedicated fully to health care. The central purpose of our specialized, responsive research is making the discoveries that lead...

Volunteer Bank , from Community Resource Network



A volunteer listing service that allows Volunteers to post their resume online and search for volunteer opportunities that are available. Volunteer Bank also allows Organizations to post their volunteer...