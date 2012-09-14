PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Charitable Organizations
Medical Mutts Medical Mutts Indianapolis, IN
Medical Mutts is a nonprofit organization 501(c)(3) dedicated to training rescue dogs as service dogs and promoting collaboration between dogs and people through science, education and ethical... 
American Association on Health and Disability American Association on Health and Disab... Rockville, MD
The American Association on Health and Disability (AAHD), www.aahd.us is a national non-profit organization dedicated to advancing health... 
Children Uniting Nations Children Uniting Nations Los Angeles, CA
Children Uniting Nations is a progressive voice for children to express their concerns about the current status of the world's political... 
Combat Female Veterans Families United Combat Female Veterans Families United Greensboro, NC
Founded in 2017, Combat Female Veterans Families United was established to directly confront the issue and lack of support services to address... 
International OCD Foundation International OCD Foundation Boston, MA
The mission of the International OCD Foundation (IOCDF) is to help individuals with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) to live full and... 
LeftRightStep.org LeftRightStep.org San Antonio, TX
Confidential Government Solutions dba LeftRightStep.org is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization serving Veterans, military members in transition... 
My LifeSite My LifeSite Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC-based myLifeSite provides online tools, resources, and research to help older adults and their advisors more effectively navigate... 
365 Aware 365 Aware Scottsdale
365 Aware is committed to increasing awareness and support of the many worthwhile causes that require our attention. Visit 365aware.org... 
Africa Greater Life Mission Africa Greater Life Mission EA, Uganda
We at Africa greater life mission are dedicated to help disadvantaged children especially the AIDS orphans and help less children together... 
All of Me Child Developmental Center All of Me Child Developmental Center Oklahoma City, OK
All of Me Developmental Center is a not-for-profit corporation offering services to children birth to young adults. Services include speech,... 
Amazing Expos Amazing Expos Saint Louis, MO
Amazing Expos is a leading event production firm that currently produces more than 39 large pet expos across the United States. For more... 
Attention Deficit Disorder Resources Attention Deficit Disorder Resources Tacoma, WA
This national non-profit organization helps people with ADHD achieve their full potential through education, support and networking opportunities. ... 
Awake In America Awake In America Philadelphia, PA
Awake In America is a non-profit organization focused on sleep and sleep disorders.  We help people launch support groups around the... 
Black Women United For Action Black Women United For Action Springfield, VA
Black Women United For Action (BWUFA) is a Virginia-based community service volunteer organization dedicated to improving the lives of women... 
Burn Survivors Throughout The World, Inc. Burn Survivors Throughout The World, Inc... Conroe, TX
BSTTW, a multilingual international 501 (c)(3) Non Profit Organization offering advocacy, a support team, education, email lists, funding,... 
CAIR Flight CAIR Flight Tampa, FL
CAIRFlight is a charitable corporation formed to offer community-based airlift to those in need. Our goal is to eliminate distance as a... 
California Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CALCASA) California Coalition Against Sexual Assa... Sacramento, CA
The California Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CALCASA) is a statewide organization in California working to end sexual violence. CALCASA’s... 
Cars4Charities Car Donation Center Cars4Charities Car Donation Center Utica, NY
cars4charities is a non-profit car donation center. When you donate your car to our center, we’ll send the entire net proceeds from... 
Children Affected by AIDS Foundation Children Affected by AIDS Foundation Los Angeles, CA
Our Mission: The mission of the Children Affected by AIDS Foundation (CAAF) is to make a positive difference in the lives of children... 
Children's Home Society of Florida Children's Home Society of Florida Orlando, FL
Celebrating 115 years as a leader in child welfare, Children's Home Society of Florida is building bridges to success for children statewide. What... 
Community Resource Network Community Resource Network Kansas City, MO
Community Resource Network is a long established community non profit Internet service provider and Application software provider with over... 
Downtown Raleigh Alliance Downtown Raleigh Alliance Raleigh, NC
The Downtown Raleigh Alliance (DRA) is a non-profit organization comprised of individuals, associations, corporations, and partnerships... 
Fast Forward Restart, Inc. Fast Forward Restart, Inc. Marietta, GA
The mission of Fast Forward Restart (FFR) is to assist 500 entrepreneurs in rebuilding their New Orleans and Gulf Coast based businesses... 
Fun 4 Kidz Fun 4 Kidz Miami, FL
Fun 4 Kidz Inc. has been created to enable those children who have not lived a life of luxury to enjoy the privileges that many other children... 
Garage Sales for Charity Garage Sales for Charity
Garage Sales for Charity is a resourse to provide information and promotion to individuals having a garage or yard sale, who would like... 
Green Assisted Living Facilities of Florida Green Assisted Living Facilities of Flor... Clearwater, FL
Assisted living facilities support an independent lifestyle for seniors who require personal attendance and assistance. Green Assisted Living... 
Hand in Hand Ministries Hand in Hand Ministries Wollescote, Stourbridge, United Kingdom
Hand in Hand Ministries is a Christian Outreach service operating in Thailand. We offer practical help and support to Thai women and children... 
Help For Abused Partners Help For Abused Partners Sterling, CO
Assisting families seeking alternatives to violence in thier homes. All services are available to victims with disabilities. Help for Abused... 
Historical Society of Long Beach Historical Society of Long Beach
Since 1962, the Historical Society of Long Beach - an independent, nonprofit membership organization - has worked to collect, preserve,... 
Homes for Heroes Homes for Heroes Minneapolis, MN
Homes for Heroes® Company Profile Mission Statement Our mission is to provide extraordinary savings to heroes who provide extraordinary... 
Hope for Charities Hope for Charities Franklin Lakes, NJ
Our company has only 1 goal: To help your charity raise the most money possible! We provide your non profit with a "ZERO Risk-all... 
Horses Care Horses Care Acton, ca
Horses Care is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people achieve their maximum potential through experiential learning with... 
Humanity First Humanity First Baltimore, MD
HUMANITY FIRST: HUMANITY FIRST™ is a leading humanitarian relief and development organization. It seeks to provide disaster relief... 
IHF US Equestrian Society IHF US Equestrian Society Columbia, TN
The IHF US Equestrian Society's mission is simple, it is to promote and safeguard the health, safety and welfare of all equine animals worldwide,... 
Infante Sano Inc. Infante Sano Inc. Wayland, MA
Globally every year over 10 million mothers and children die, mostly from preventable causes. This number of deaths is greater than the... 
KR3TS KR3TS
“Keep Rising to the Top,” or as it is affectionately called by its acronym, KR3TS is the motto of the acclaimed New York City... 
LogoBee Logo Design LogoBee Logo Design Montreal, Canada
Logobee is a logo design firm that designs high quality logos and corporate identity for businesses worldwide. For each logo design project,... 
Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League
Home for the Holidays? Is there room in your heart or on your sofa for a Gentle Giant? The Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue... 
Mount Carmel Youth Ranch Mount Carmel Youth Ranch Powell, WY
Mount Carmel Youth Ranch is a Catholic Therapeutic Boarding School for troubled teens or at-risk youth. We use real life experiences on... 
New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals Trenton, NJ
New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals (NJCTH) is the State’s premier teaching hospital network. Founded in 1986 to recognize the... 
Pick up America Pick up America Pueblo, CO
Pick up America is a non profit organization dedicated to making better communities to live in. Our mission is to clean up America... 
Play Faire Productions Play Faire Productions
The Faire is a combination of craft fair, food & drink, historical reenactment performances and a costume party. The Northern California... 
Quantum Touch Quantum Touch San Luis Obispo, CA
Quantum Touch has been called "A significant breakthrough" by Alternative Medicine Magazine. It is a simple healing modality that has been... 
Rebuilding Community International Rebuilding Community International
Rebuilding Community International provides disaster-stricken communities with volunteer building professionals to help restore structures,... 
RVE.SOL RVE.SOL Leiria, Portugal
"Changing Rural Life Forever" is an initiative of RVE.SOL – Soluçoes de Energia Rural Lda., a triple bottom line... 
Santa Claus Incorporated Santa Claus Incorporated Riverside, CA
Santa Claus Incorporated is a not-for-profit, 501 C (3) organization with no paid staff or employees. Our purpose is to provide gifts at... 
Save Ellis Island Save Ellis Island Mount Olive, NJ
The Mission of Save Ellis Island To raise the funds necessary to rehabilitate, restore and put to beneficial reuse the currently deteriorated... 
Sonny Boy Blues Society Sonny Boy Blues Society Helena, AR
The King Biscuit Blues Festival is a project of the Sonny Boy Society, a 501 c 3 charitable organizations, which works to promote an understanding... 
SOS Children's Villages - USA SOS Children's Villages - USA Washington, DC
SOS Children's Villages - USA is the US division of SOS Kinderdorf International, the world's largest non governmental child welfare organization... 
South Bay Church South Bay Church Riverview, FL
If you are new to our church family, a first time guest, or someone searching for God and a church you can call home…allow me to... 
