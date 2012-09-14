|
|
|
|Medical Mutts Indianapolis, IN
Medical Mutts is a nonprofit organization 501(c)(3) dedicated to training rescue dogs as service dogs and promoting collaboration between dogs and people through science, education and ethical...
|
|Children Uniting Nations Los Angeles, CA
Children Uniting Nations is a progressive voice for children to express their concerns about the current status of the world's political...
|
|Combat Female Veterans Families United Greensboro, NC
Founded in 2017, Combat Female Veterans Families United was established to directly confront the issue and lack of support services to address...
|
|International OCD Foundation Boston, MA
The mission of the International OCD Foundation (IOCDF) is to help individuals with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) to live full and...
|
|LeftRightStep.org San Antonio, TX
Confidential Government Solutions dba LeftRightStep.org is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization serving Veterans, military members in transition...
|
|My LifeSite Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC-based myLifeSite provides online tools, resources, and research to help older adults and their advisors more effectively navigate...
|
|365 Aware Scottsdale
365 Aware is committed to increasing awareness and support of the many worthwhile causes that require our attention. Visit 365aware.org...
|
|Africa Greater Life Mission EA, Uganda
We at Africa greater life mission are dedicated to help disadvantaged children especially the AIDS orphans and help less children together...
|
|All of Me Child Developmental Center Oklahoma City, OK
All of Me Developmental Center is a not-for-profit corporation offering services to children birth to young adults. Services include speech,...
|
|Amazing Expos Saint Louis, MO
Amazing Expos is a leading event production firm that currently produces more than 39 large pet expos across the United States. For more...
|
|Attention Deficit Disorder Resources Tacoma, WA
This national non-profit organization helps people with ADHD achieve their full potential through education, support and networking opportunities. ...
|
|Awake In America Philadelphia, PA
Awake In America is a non-profit organization focused on sleep and sleep disorders. We help people launch support groups around the...
|
|Black Women United For Action Springfield, VA
Black Women United For Action (BWUFA) is a Virginia-based community service volunteer organization dedicated to improving the lives of women...
|
|CAIR Flight Tampa, FL
CAIRFlight is a charitable corporation formed to offer community-based airlift to those in need. Our goal is to eliminate distance as a...
|
|Cars4Charities Car Donation Center Utica, NY
cars4charities is a non-profit car donation center. When you donate your car to our center, we’ll send the entire net proceeds from...
|
|Children Affected by AIDS Foundation Los Angeles, CA
Our Mission:
The mission of the Children Affected by AIDS Foundation (CAAF) is to make a positive difference in the lives of children...
|
|Children's Home Society of Florida Orlando, FL
Celebrating 115 years as a leader in child welfare, Children's Home Society of Florida is building bridges to success for children statewide.
What...
|
|Community Resource Network Kansas City, MO
Community Resource Network is a long established community non profit Internet service provider and Application software provider with over...
|
|Downtown Raleigh Alliance Raleigh, NC
The Downtown Raleigh Alliance (DRA) is a non-profit organization comprised of individuals, associations, corporations, and partnerships...
|
|Fast Forward Restart, Inc. Marietta, GA
The mission of Fast Forward Restart (FFR) is to assist 500 entrepreneurs in rebuilding their New Orleans and Gulf Coast based businesses...
|
|Fun 4 Kidz Miami, FL
Fun 4 Kidz Inc. has been created to enable those children who have not lived a life of luxury to enjoy the privileges that many other children...
|
|Garage Sales for Charity
Garage Sales for Charity is a resourse to provide information and promotion to individuals having a garage or yard sale, who would like...
|
|Hand in Hand Ministries Wollescote, Stourbridge, United Kingdom
Hand in Hand Ministries is a Christian Outreach service operating in Thailand. We offer practical help and support to Thai women and children...
|
|Help For Abused Partners Sterling, CO
Assisting families seeking alternatives to violence in thier homes. All services are available to victims with disabilities. Help for Abused...
|
|Historical Society of Long Beach
Since 1962, the Historical Society of Long Beach - an independent, nonprofit membership organization - has worked to collect, preserve,...
|
|Homes for Heroes Minneapolis, MN
Homes for Heroes® Company Profile
Mission Statement
Our mission is to provide extraordinary savings to heroes who provide extraordinary...
|
|Hope for Charities Franklin Lakes, NJ
Our company has only 1 goal: To help your charity raise the most money possible!
We provide your non profit with a "ZERO Risk-all...
|
|Horses Care Acton, ca
Horses Care is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people achieve their maximum potential through experiential learning with...
|
|Humanity First Baltimore, MD
HUMANITY FIRST:
HUMANITY FIRST™ is a leading humanitarian relief and development organization. It seeks to provide disaster relief...
|
|IHF US Equestrian Society Columbia, TN
The IHF US Equestrian Society's mission is simple, it is to promote and safeguard the health, safety and welfare of all equine animals worldwide,...
|
|Infante Sano Inc. Wayland, MA
Globally every year over 10 million mothers and children die, mostly from preventable causes. This number of deaths is greater than the...
|
|KR3TS
“Keep Rising to the Top,” or as it is affectionately called by its acronym, KR3TS is the motto of the acclaimed New York City...
|
|LogoBee Logo Design Montreal, Canada
Logobee is a logo design firm that designs high quality logos and corporate identity for businesses worldwide. For each logo design project,...
|
|Mount Carmel Youth Ranch Powell, WY
Mount Carmel Youth Ranch is a Catholic Therapeutic Boarding School for troubled teens or at-risk youth. We use real life experiences on...
|
|Pick up America Pueblo, CO
Pick up America is a non profit organization dedicated to making better communities to live in.
Our mission is to clean up America...
|
|Play Faire Productions
The Faire is a combination of craft fair, food & drink, historical reenactment performances and a costume party. The Northern California...
|
|Quantum Touch San Luis Obispo, CA
Quantum Touch has been called "A significant breakthrough" by Alternative Medicine Magazine. It is a simple healing modality that has been...
|
|Rebuilding Community International
Rebuilding Community International provides disaster-stricken communities with volunteer building professionals to help restore structures,...
|
|RVE.SOL Leiria, Portugal
"Changing Rural Life Forever" is an initiative of RVE.SOL – Soluçoes de Energia Rural Lda., a triple bottom line...
|
|Santa Claus Incorporated Riverside, CA
Santa Claus Incorporated is a not-for-profit, 501 C (3) organization with no paid staff or employees. Our purpose is to provide gifts at...
|
|Save Ellis Island Mount Olive, NJ
The Mission of Save Ellis Island
To raise the funds necessary to rehabilitate, restore and put to beneficial reuse the currently deteriorated...
|
|Sonny Boy Blues Society Helena, AR
The King Biscuit Blues Festival is a project of the Sonny Boy Society, a 501 c 3 charitable organizations, which works to promote an understanding...
|
|SOS Children's Villages - USA Washington, DC
SOS Children's Villages - USA is the US division of SOS Kinderdorf International, the world's largest non governmental child welfare organization...
|
|South Bay Church Riverview, FL
If you are new to our church family, a first time guest, or someone searching for God and a church you can call home…allow me to...
|Companies 1 - 50 of 64
|Page: 1 | 2 | Next