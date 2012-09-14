Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Business Brokerage , from Manheim Realty

Are you thinking of buying or selling a Business? If so, you have come to the right place. Manheim Business Brokers is one of the largest and most experienced business brokerage firms in the United States.

Business Consulting , from Manheim Realty

Manheim Business Consulting is a leading business and technology advisor. Our clients are both large and small businesses and are in both the public and private sectors. Our more than 30 years of expertise...

Commercial Brokerage , from Manheim Realty

With over 30 years experience in real estate services, Manheim Realty, Inc. has developed a superior set of expertise focused on achieving our clients' goals. We represent Buyers and Sellers, and Landlords...

Commercial Real Estate Brokerage , from The Campins Company

We will promote your property with the entire sales force at The Campins Company throughout Greater Miami and the Beaches. Our corporate advertising budget is one of the best in the real estate community. Your...

Mergers & Acquisitions , from Manheim Realty

To be successful in mergers and acquisitions, companies must focus on the entire process from inception of the transaction to completion, and beyond. At Manheim Mergers & Acquisitions, we offer a professional...

Residential Real Estate Brokerage , from The Campins Company

Building Purchase , from Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors

Many commercial real estate brokerages operate as "Full Service" firms. At first glance, this sounds good - what's wrong with offering a full range of services? And, in fact, this was the way...

Commercial Office Lease Auditing , from Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors

As a Tenant, have you ever wondered whether your Landlord: ... has recognized all operating expense exclusions outlined in your lease? ... passed through to you the full benefit of any property tax refunds...

Development Consulting , from Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors

Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors can negotiate a Build-to-Suit transaction so that your business is able to design and build its own office, flex, R&D, or industrial building that can be owned or...

Economic Incentive Negotiations , from Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors

Did you know that your new facility or even a business relocation may qualify you to receive economic incentives from state, county or local governments? Governments are interested in new businesses and...

Facility Disposition , from Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors

Business is dynamic, and changing business conditions or strategies may sometimes necessitate the disposition of leased or owned corporate facilities via sublease, lease assignment or building sale. Guidance...

Lease Renewal Negotiations , from Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors

In many situations, renewing your existing office or industrial lease may be your preferred option. The current building location might suit your employees and clients, and your existing space may work...

Real Estate , from ERA Select Real Estate

Interested in buying or selling a home? We can help! No matter your needs or price range, our agents will take you from step one all the way to the closing table and beyond.

Site Selection / Purchase , from Guidance Corporate Realty Advisors

Purchasing land to build an office, industrial or special-use building requires knowledge and expertise distinct from that required for purchasing existing buildings. Our Proces: Following in-depth discussion...